Global Flexible Green Packaging Market Analysis Report 2022: Market Trends with Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections Through 2027

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global flexible green packaging market by materials, applications and regions. The various application of commercially available flexible green packaging products were studied and analyzed to derive specific market estimations.
The patent analysis featured in the report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as across geographies, specifically, the U.S., Europe and Japan regions. The global flexible green packaging market is segmented based on materials, applications and regions.
In 2021, paper accounted for the largest share of demand for flexible green packaging in terms of materials. Paper packaging materials are economical, lightweight and easy to handle; hence, they are preferred over other flexible green material.
In addition, corrugated paper and cardboard paper packaging material also provide mechanical protection to the packaged material. Corrugated paper and cardboard are extensively used for secondary and tertiary packaging. With the growth of the retail industry, the demand for secondary and tertiary packaging are expected to increase substantially.
The packaged food industry has been witnessing substantial growth during the past couple of years; hence, execution and competition are expected to increase. With the changing dynamics of the industry, major players are adopting new product launches and geographic expansion. This is projected to fuel the demand for flexible green packaging for food industry applications.
The U.S., Germany, France, the U.K, China, India and South Korea are the main global markets for the flexible green packaging due to stringent government regulations and awareness. In addition to this, countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. have excellent recycling regulations along with the Extended Producer Responsibilities (a policy approach under which producers are given a financial or physical responsibility for the treatment or disposal of post-consumer products) across the European Union region.
Also, countries like China and India are the fastest growing in terms of economies and population. The demand for flexible green packaging products is mostly driven by millennial consumers in these countries, as they have an avid preference for single-serving and on-the-go style food and beverage products.
Some of the major players involved in the manufacturing of flexible green packaging are Amcor Ltd., American Packaging Corp., Britton Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Gascogne Flexible and Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for flexible green packaging, and corresponding market share analysis based on material, application, type, process, and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook
- A holistic review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the flexible green packaging market
- Discussion of current and future demand in the market for flexible green packaging materials and applications, along with the industry value chain analysis, competitive environment, and latest developments
- Coverage of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the flexible green packaging industry
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Major driving factors directly impacting the market are listed below:
- Growing use of flexible green materials for primary packaging.
- Sustainability advantages offered by flexible green packaging over rigid packaging.
- Increased shelf life offered by flexible green packaging.
- New product introduction for consumer markets channeling flexible green packaging market on growth path.
- Increasing consumer preference for lightweight, durable and aesthetic packaging.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Packaging
- Sustainability
- Green Packaging
- Flexible Green Packaging
- Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Widespread Market Consolidation
- Stringent Government Regulation for Packaging Materials
- End-Use Companies Announced Green Packaging Goals and Plan of Actions
- Shifting Consumer Preference from Traditional Packaging Products to Stand-Up Pouches and Re-Closable Packaging
- Shifting Preference Toward High-Multilayer Films
- Introduction of An Innovative and New Product for the Food and Beverage Industry Driving Flexible Green Packaging Market
- Increasing Consumer Preference for Lightweight, Durable and Aesthetic Flexible Green Packaging
- Growing Use of Flexible Green Materials for Primary Packaging
- Increased Shelf Life Enabled by Flexible Green Packaging
- Market Challenges
- Demand for Flexible Green Packaging is Hindered by Various Environmental Factors
- Lack of Implementation of Emerging Packaging Materials Such as Bioplastic in Developing Countries
- Lack of Infrastructure and Weak Supply Chain
- Various Challenges of Packaging Designs for Recycling
- Emerging Trends
- Rising E-Commerce Industry
- Increasing Awareness of Environmental Issues
- Eco-Friendly Packaging is Gaining Traction
- New Product Introduction for Consumer Markets Channelizing Flexible Green Packaging Market on Growth Path
- Sustainability Advantages Offered by Flexible Green Packaging Over Rigid Packaging
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Impact of the Covid-19 on Flexible Green Packaging Market
Chapter 5 Global Markets by Material
- Paper
- Aluminum
- Green Polymers and Bioplastics
Chapter 6 Global Markets by Type
- Global Market for Flexible Green Packaging by Type
- Stand-Up Pouches
- Vacuum Pouches and Bags
- Retort Pouches
- Gusseted Bags
- Wicketed Bags
- Squeezable Bottles
- Other Packaging Types
Chapter 7 Global Markets by Application
- Food
- Consumer Goods
- Beverages
- Medical
- Personal Care
Chapter 8 Global Markets by Process
- Recycle
- Reuse
- Degradable
Chapter 9 Global Markets by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Gcc
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Leading Players in the Flexible Green Packaging Market
- Recent Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Amcor Ltd.
- American Packaging Corp.
- Ar Packaging Group
- Bemis Co. Inc.
- Berry Global Inc.
- Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg
- British Polythene Industries (Berry Bpi Packaging Solutions)
- Cellpack Packaging
- Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Cosmo Films Ltd.
- Coveris Holdings S.A.
- Emmerson Packaging
- Flair Flexible Packaging Corp.
- Gascogne Flexible
- Glenroy Inc.
- Goglio Group
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Mondi Group plc
- Novolex-Carlyle Group
- Printpack Inc.
- Proampac LLC
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- Schur Flexibles Group
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Sigma Plastics Group Inc.
- Sudpack Verpackungen GmbH + Co. Kg
- Swiss Pac
- Wipak Group
