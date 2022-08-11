LumiraDx to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on August 18

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiraDx Limited LMDX, a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company, announced it will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. On the day of the release, LumiraDx will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results and business highlights.
|LumiraDx Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
|Date:
|Thursday, August 18, 2022
|Time:
|8:00 AM Eastern Time
|Live Call/Webcast:
|Register to join by phone here.
https://investors.lumiradx.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor's section of the company's website at investors.lumiradx.com shortly after the conclusion of the call. The webcast will be archived for one year.
About LumiraDx
LumiraDx LMDX is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Founded in 2014, LumiraDx manufactures and commercializes an innovative diagnostic Platform that supports a broad menu of tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. LumiraDx diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx has, on the market and in development, 30+ tests covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, all on the LumiraDx Platform. In addition, LumiraDx has a comprehensive portfolio of fast, accurate, and cost-efficient COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need.
Further information on LumiraDx and the LumiraDx Platform is available at www.lumiradx.com
Contact:
Colleen McMillen
Colleen.McMillen@lumiradx.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.