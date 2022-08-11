GBT Seeks to Update its Patent Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT" or the "Company"), filed a second continuation patent application for its 3D, Multi-Planar IC design and manufacturing technology application, focusing on memory microchips architecture. The second continuation patent was filed on July 29, 2022, application #17876981. This is the third patent application for GBT in this domain. GBT also filed another provisional application to accompany its 3D, MP IP, that introduces a 3D, MP shape optimization selection based on the integrated circuit manufacturing node. The 3D, MP Analytics patent application was filed on July 31, 2022, application #63393959.



Integrated Circuits dictate the world's technological progress. Microchip design firms and fabrication plants are on a constant, never-ending race to create new technologies that will enable smaller, faster, more functionalities, lower power and cheaper ICs. In almost every aspect of our modern lives we have integrated circuits, starting with our smartphones, computers, cars and all the way to our children's toys.

On last Thursday the US House of Representatives passed a $280bn Chips and Science Act, providing $52bn in subsidies and tax breaks for US semiconductor manufacturers. The microchip's $52 billion package aims to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research, and to create more high-tech jobs in the United States. The bill aims to invest in the US Semiconductor domain, creating incentives to design, manufacture, and research in the US microchip arena, countering competition from China. The bill has already passed the Senate and the House of Representatives, and now waits for President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

GBT is investing major efforts in integrated circuit arena and related EDA design automation technologies, with the goal of developing new systems and methods to design and manufacture advanced semiconductor projects that can directly impact our modern world's technological progress. Its 3D, MP microchip architecture IP introduces new, innovative ways to design and manufacture integrated circuits to fit advanced analog, digital, and mixed type ICs on a silicon wafer. The goal of the Company is to utilize the IP's methods to develop chips utilizing less silicon space and producing higher performance. The second continuation patent in the 3D, MP domain is focusing on memory chips architecture and connectivity.

The company filed a provisional patent on July 31, 2022, for another 3D, MP related system. The provisional patent seeks to protect a system and method to calculate the most efficient, optimized multi-plane surfaces and shape, according to the design and manufacturing process. The system will analyze, calculate and determine what would be the best 3D, multi-planar shape to manufacture a chip according to the desired process dimensions. Such system, if fully developed, will be able to predict the most optimal 3D, multidimensional shape to best fit a selected design node.

"Recently, congress has passed a bill designed to encourage IC design firms to invest in further R&D and manufacturing plants in the United States. If signed by President Biden, the new law would provide for a $280 billion budget with $52 billion of it dedicated to domestic microchip manufacturing and research investments. GBT has greater plans to evolve in this domain, introducing new technological concepts and advanced design and manufacturing software tools. We filed a second continuation patent application for our 3D, multi-planar microchip design and manufacturing IP, and another provisional patent for a 3D, MP analytics system. We believe this intellectual property, if fully developed will enable the forger development of memory chips," stated Danny Rittman, GBT's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. GTCH ("GBT") ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission is to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com