Climb Channel Solutions Announces Partnership with Cato Networks

EATONTOWN, N.J. , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. WSTG, announced today a partnership with Cato Networks, provider of the world's most robust SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud-native service.



As business goes digital, the channel is facing a customer base whose hybrid workforce depends on optimized and secure global access to applications and data, not only on premises but in the cloud. Rigid network and security architectures built with disjointed point-solutions can't adapt to emerging business and technical requirements and the evolving threat landscape. Channel partners need to offer a new, more agile architecture if they are to stay relevant to the digital business.

The partnership with Cato Networks will equip Climb Channel Solutions and its partners with such an approach. Cato Networks provides the world's first and most mature converged and cloud-native secure network built for the digital business. Cato connects all datacenters, branches, mobile users, and cloud resources into a secure, global network uniquely powered by the scalability, self-service, and agility of the cloud. With Cato, partners only need to learn one platform to address enterprise needs for MPLS migration to SD-WAN, secure direct internet access, work from anywhere, sensitive data security, gradual cloud migration, global application access, and more.

"Cato Networks is a channel-first SASE provider," said Ron Hamlett, Director of Channel Sales, Americas, at Cato Networks. "We go to market through partnerships with service providers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and referral agents. We're excited to be partnering with Climb Channel Solutions. Its focus on innovation and cloud solutions aligns well with Cato's cloud-native SASE approach. This is a massive opportunity for Climb's partners to tap into the $11B SASE market," says Hamlett.

Climb Channel Solutions' partners that join Cato's channel ecosystem should expect to gain new revenue streams due to the convergence of network and security. Also, they'll enjoy a highly differentiated offering in one of the fastest growing markets in IT, recurring revenues, low operational costs, and the fastest time to market, delivering a complete SASE offering within 4-6 weeks. A rich educational experience involving online courses, in-person workshops, and POC support enables partners to quickly master SASE and SSE so they can lead and profit from the cloud revolution.

"IT Security has become the most important product sector for Climb, but crowded with solutions," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "Cato Networks will now allow Climb to offer next generation secure network architecture that eliminates complexity and offers our partners an optimally secure connection to any application. Our partnership with Cato will position Climb for the future of IT Security."

About Cato Networks

Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato your business is ready for whatever's next.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. WSTG. Read more at https://www.climbcs.com/, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

