Climb Channel Solutions Announces Partnership with Cato Networks

EATONTOWN, N.J. , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. WSTG, announced today a partnership with Cato Networks, provider of the world's most robust SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud-native service.
As business goes digital, the channel is facing a customer base whose hybrid workforce depends on optimized and secure global access to applications and data, not only on premises but in the cloud. Rigid network and security architectures built with disjointed point-solutions can't adapt to emerging business and technical requirements and the evolving threat landscape. Channel partners need to offer a new, more agile architecture if they are to stay relevant to the digital business.
The partnership with Cato Networks will equip Climb Channel Solutions and its partners with such an approach. Cato Networks provides the world's first and most mature converged and cloud-native secure network built for the digital business. Cato connects all datacenters, branches, mobile users, and cloud resources into a secure, global network uniquely powered by the scalability, self-service, and agility of the cloud. With Cato, partners only need to learn one platform to address enterprise needs for MPLS migration to SD-WAN, secure direct internet access, work from anywhere, sensitive data security, gradual cloud migration, global application access, and more.
"Cato Networks is a channel-first SASE provider," said Ron Hamlett, Director of Channel Sales, Americas, at Cato Networks. "We go to market through partnerships with service providers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and referral agents. We're excited to be partnering with Climb Channel Solutions. Its focus on innovation and cloud solutions aligns well with Cato's cloud-native SASE approach. This is a massive opportunity for Climb's partners to tap into the $11B SASE market," says Hamlett.
Climb Channel Solutions' partners that join Cato's channel ecosystem should expect to gain new revenue streams due to the convergence of network and security. Also, they'll enjoy a highly differentiated offering in one of the fastest growing markets in IT, recurring revenues, low operational costs, and the fastest time to market, delivering a complete SASE offering within 4-6 weeks. A rich educational experience involving online courses, in-person workshops, and POC support enables partners to quickly master SASE and SSE so they can lead and profit from the cloud revolution.
"IT Security has become the most important product sector for Climb, but crowded with solutions," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "Cato Networks will now allow Climb to offer next generation secure network architecture that eliminates complexity and offers our partners an optimally secure connection to any application. Our partnership with Cato will position Climb for the future of IT Security."
Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.
About Cato Networks
Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato your business is ready for whatever's next.
CatoNetworks.com @CatoNetworks.
For Media & PR inquires contact:
Cato Networks
Dave Greenfield
Director, Technology Evangelism
Press@catonetworks.com
About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group
Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. WSTG. Read more at https://www.climbcs.com/, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.
For Media & PR inquiries contact:
Climb Channel Solutions
Media Relations
media@ClimbCS.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Elevate IR
Sean Mansouri, CFA
T: 949-200-4603
WSTG@elevate-ir.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.