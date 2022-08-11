New Release of Ambassador Cloud Helps Kubernetes Developer Teams Move Faster

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced a new set of capabilities available in Ambassador Cloud that empower Kubernetes developer teams to move even faster in how they code, test, and run cloud native workflows. New API management features available in Ambassador Edge Stack make it simple to securely expose API endpoints and control access via self-service tokens. With Telepresence, developers can now easily save, reuse, and share debugging and intercept configurations with colleagues via the Cloud. Additionally, new distributed tracing and monitoring capabilities available in Telepresence allow teams more visibility to troubleshoot configuration and operations issues. Ambassador Cloud is free for solo developers and available for an unlimited 21-day free trial for larger teams.



"As more organizations adopt Kubernetes, developer teams are challenged by not only the growing list of complex technologies, but how they can better collaborate together as they code, ship, test and run applications to support business objectives," said Richard Li, co-founder and CEO at Ambassador Labs. "We are committed to eliminating the complexities and delivering tools that foster faster Kubernetes developer team productivity. The newest set of capabilities now available in Ambassador Cloud gives these teams the necessary observability, shareability and control to better collaborate in managing large deployments of hundreds of services across the organization."

According to CNCF's 2021 Annual Survey , 96% of organizations are either using or evaluating Kubernetes, a record high since their surveys began in 2016. The newest release of Ambassador Cloud is engineered to fast-track Kubernetes team-based development and debugging. Key features and benefits include:

Self-service API keys for Ambassador Edge Stack . Any developer can create, manage, and revoke secure tokens for accessing their APIs, whether the APIs are exposed internally or for customer use. APIs can be published to a central location via the developer portal for easy collaboration.

. Any developer can create, manage, and revoke secure tokens for accessing their APIs, whether the APIs are exposed internally or for customer use. APIs can be published to a central location via the developer portal for easy collaboration. Improved situational awareness with Ambassador Edge Stack. Any developer can preview routing configuration changes made to clusters, and see the context and impact of those changes before they are released to production with Automated Configuration Analysis integration with GitHub.

integration with GitHub. Easier setup and debugging with Telepresence . Teams can troubleshoot configuration and operational issues with integrated OpenTelemetry support and Prometheus endpoints.

. Teams can troubleshoot configuration and operational issues with integrated OpenTelemetry support and Prometheus endpoints. Easier sharing of debugging configuration with Telepresence. Any operator or developer can now bundle their Telepresence debugging commands into a "saved intercept" that is easily shareable with their team. With a single click in Ambassador Cloud, multiple Telepresence debugging parameters, flags, and configuration can be reused by any developer within the team.

