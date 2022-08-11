Enzo Biochem to Launch Monkeypox Testing Services this Week

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ ("Enzo" or the "Company"), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today that its full-service clinical laboratory will begin accepting specimens for monkeypox (MPX) testing this week.

Mr. Hamid Erfanian, Chief Executive Officer of Enzo, stated, "As a leader in testing services for many viral pathogens, Enzo's clinical labs understands and supports the public health issues posed by monkeypox. We are at the forefront of responding to the urgent need for this test, given the rapid increase in incidence of monkeypox throughout the U.S. population and globally. We remain committed to working with our industry partners to address this emerging challenge and make testing more accessible in our communities."

Monkeypox is a rare, infectious viral disease that spreads by person-to-person transmission (through skin-to-skin contact, fomites, contact with body fluids, or lesion materials) and can lead to serious health consequences. The monkeypox virus (orthopoxvirus) belongs to the same family of viruses as the variola virus, the pathogen that causes smallpox. Monkeypox has been spreading globally in recent months, having infected more than 30,000 individuals worldwide. Approximately 9,500 cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in the U.S., with many more cases likely unreported. Enzo is building on the Company's decades of experience processing specimens for the detection of viral pathogens. The monkeypox test to be offered by Enzo is an FDA-cleared, PCR-based DNA assay developed by the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Enzo is concurrently applying its technical expertise in molecular diagnostics to develop a next generation monkeypox (orthopoxvirus) testing option. Enzo expects to address issues with regards to broadening collection methods, accelerating test turnaround times, and providing improved analytical sensitivity, and specificity. In consultation with the CDC and the FDA, the Company plans to implement these enhanced test features. Enzo continues to meet the needs of our clients in their efforts to provide comprehensive diagnostic testing solutions for emerging pathogens.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem's products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit www.Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company's products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

