KYN Capital Group Koinfold 2.0 Update

CARSON CITY, NV, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group Inc.'s KYNC 3rd party security audit team has completed phase 2 of their security audit. With an expected completion of phase 3 within the next week, we have a new release date for Koinfold 2.0 by September 1, 2022.
We expect to secure our 3rd party crypto on/off ramp payment processor this week with an announcement to follow. Regarding our Android and iOS platform versions of Koinfold 2.0, they both have been approved for upload to the Google Play and iTunes App stores. This shall take place upon the final approval form our security audit team in phase 3.
With Koinfold 2.0 you will be able to display individual's actual wallet balances, with QR and scan capability, news and social integration, authentication security with update notifications, biometric authentication integration for security, swap features, a public key generator, buy, sell, send, receive crypto and fiat transactions, as well as push authentication notifications. We have added to our NFT feature, direct messaging for users within Koinfold 2.0
"I think the Koinfold 2.0 development is going great. Though some of our initial delivery dates were not accurate, the audit process added time, but it is well worth it. Once this is launched there will be a huge benefit for all users!" declared Rick Wilson, CEO.
About KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC )
KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team and developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.
Safe Harbor Statement:
Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as expects, anticipates, plans, believes, scheduled, estimates and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.
Contact:
KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC )
info@kyncap.com
