United States and Europe Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Services Market Report 2022: After the USA, Offers are Developing in Europe

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FAST Services, the New Television? After the USA, Offers are Developing in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the market for Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) services.



The first part presents a segmentation of OTT video services and positions the FAST offers in this environment. It also provides an in-depth look at the scope of FAST services and presents an overview of services in the US and Europe.



The next section looks at the factors driving the development of the market. It covers the level of acceptance of advertising for free services, technological solutions, the role of connected TV, the dynamics of usage in the US and Europe.



The detailed structure of the FAST services sector then positions the industry players by business line, including audiovisual groups and new entrants, and describes their own dynamics. The evolution of competition in the OTT video market is also discussed, between American and European services. In addition, the economic model, advertising, is documented.



The 10 main FAST platforms are then described in detail within profiles covering the description of the offer, its performance, its distribution modalities as well as the positioning of the FAST service in the player's strategy.



Finally, the market outlook is described in the last section, from different perspectives. After discussing the impacts of FAST services on the audiovisual industry, the drivers and barriers influencing the development of the FAST services market are analysed.

Then, market forecasts in value terms to 2025 are presented for the US and Europe. These are linked to the revenue dynamics of TV and connected TV advertising.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Market segmentation

2.1. Definition

2.2. Market segmentation

2.3. Dynamics of FAST services



3. Development factors

3.1. A favourable environment

3.2. Cloud TV solutions

3.3. The success of Connected TV

3.4. Consumer usage



4. Market structure

4.1. FAST Services Ecosystem

4.2. Positioning of players

4.3. Business model



5. Players profiles

Overview of FAST TV offers

BBC Studios

Freevee

Molotov/Mango

Peacock

Pluto TV

Rakuten TV

Rlaxx TV

Roku Channel

Samsung TV Plus

Tubi

6. Market outlook

6.1. Impact of FAST services on the audiovisual market

6.2. Drivers and barriers

6.3. Market forecasts to 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ua923s

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900