ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Global Mini Bioreactors and Micro Bioreactors Market Report 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Cell Culture, Mode of Operation, End User and Key Geographical Regions

by Globe Newswire
August 11, 2022 7:38 AM | 5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mini Bioreactors and Micro Bioreactors Market, Distribution by Type of Cell Culture, Mode of Operation, End User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Mini Bioreactors and Micro Bioreactors Market, 2022-2035' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of minibioreactors and microbioreactors, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of minibioreactors and microbioreactors market. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall biopharmaceutical manufacturing market, overall single-use bioreactors market, share of minibioreactors and microbioreactors technologies, and likely adoption trends, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

With several blockbuster therapies (such as Humira, Rituxan, Lantus, Avastin, Herceptin and Remicade) and a robust pipeline of product/therapy candidates, the biopharmaceutical market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years.

Presently, more than 55 minibioreactors, developed by around 30 companies, are available for high-throughput media cultivation, process development and optimization. The stakeholders are taking several initiatives to incorporate a variety of features for monitoring of different control parameters, such as CO2 levels, dissolved oxygen, pH and temperature ranges, thereby allowing the users to analyze and determine essential conditions of the culture environment and optimize the overall performance.

Further, the growing interest in precision medicine has also brought up the demand for small-scale production and fast turn-around time of such products. Driven by the growing biopharmaceutical pipeline, the need for efficient and faster process development and manufacturing solutions, the overall minibioreactors market and microbioreactors market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

  • A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of minibioreactors and microbioreactors based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development, type of cell culture (mammalian, microbial, viral, insect and others), mode of operation (batch/fed-batch reactor and continuous reactor), typical working volume, weight of the bioreactor, stirrer speed, and other parameters controlled (dissolved oxygen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, pH, and temperature). In addition, it presents details of the companies manufacturing minibioreactors and microbioreactors, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.
  • Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) engaged in the development of minibioreactors and microbioreactors. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team. It also includes details of their respective product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.
  • A detailed competitiveness analysis of minibioreactors and microbioreactors, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the working volume, stirrer speed, and mode of operation.
  • An in-depth analysis of over 250 patents that have been filed/granted for minibioreactors and microbioreactors, between 2016 and 2022 (till March), highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, issuing authorities involved, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted/filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading manufacturers engaged in the development of minibioreactors and microbioreactors?
  • What are the different applications for which minibioreactors and microbioreactors are currently being used?
  • What are the challenges currently faced by stakeholders in minibioreactors and microbioreactors market?
  • What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of minibioreactors and microbioreactors market?
  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
  • What are the anticipated future trends related to minibioreactors and microbioreactors market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors
3.3. Advantages of Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors
3.4. Fabrication Materials for Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors
3.5. Future Perspectives

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Minimum Working Volume
4.2.2. Analysis by Maximum Working Volume
4.2.3. Analysis by Stirrer Speed
4.2.4. Analysis by Mode of Operations
4.2.5. Analysis by Usability
4.2.6. Analysis by Parameters Controlled
4.3. Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Manufacturers: List of Industry Players
4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.3.4. Analysis by Year of Establishment and Company Sie
4.3.5. Leading Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Products

5. COMPANY PROFILES
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Eppendorf
5.2.1. Company Overview
5.2.2. Product Portfolio
5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.3. Biosan
5.4. Bionet
5.5. Pall Corporation
5.6. Merck Millipore
5.7. Sartorius
5.8. Cytiva
5.9. Distek

6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Assumptions/Key Parameters
6.3. Methodology
6.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors

7. PATENT ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scope and Methodology
7.3. Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors: Patent Analysis

8. MARKET FORECAST
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
8.3. Global Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Market, 2022-2035
8.4. Global Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Culture
8.5. Global Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Market: Distribution by Mode of Operation
8.6. Global Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions
8.7. Concluding Remarks

9. CASE STUDY: SINGLE-USE BIOREACTORS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Single-use Bioreactors: List of Products
9.2.1. Analysis by Type of Bioreactor
9.2.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
9.2.3. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture System
9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture
9.2.5. Analysis by Type of Molecule Processed
9.2.6. Analysis by Key Features
9.2.7. Analysis by Application Area
9.2.8. Analysis by End Users
9.2.9. Analysis by Working Volume
9.3. Single-use Bioreactors: Developer Landscape
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.3.3. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Single-use Bioreactors
9.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

10. CONCLUSION

11. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

12. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

  • ABLE Corporation & Biott
  • Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
  • Alector
  • BASF
  • bbi-biotech
  • BioGaia
  • BIONET
  • Biosan
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Borg Scientific
  • Cellexus
  • CESCO Bioengineering
  • Conagen
  • Cytiva
  • Distek
  • Donaldson
  • Duke University
  • Eppendorf
  • Esco VacciXcell (a subsidiary of Esco LifeSciences)
  • Getinge
  • H.E.L Group
  • Harvard College
  • Infors HT
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Lambda
  • Leland Stanford Junior University
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  • Merck Millipore
  • Novozymes
  • Pall Corporation
  • PBS Biotech
  • PlateletBio
  • Premas Biotech
  • Roch Mechatronics
  • Refine Technology
  • Roche
  • Sanofi
  • Sartorius
  • Solida Biotech
  • Stamm Biotech
  • Technical University of Denmark
  • The Automation Partnership (Cambridge)
  • The University of British Columbia
  • The University of Queensland
  • University of California
  • University of Maryland
  • Vanderbilt University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbj4mt


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechAnalyst RatingsPress ReleasesGeneral

SciSparc Ltd. Announces Additional Positive Results for the Cocaine Addiction Treatment of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc.

by SciSparc
August 25, 2022 7:37 AM | 4 min read

Results indicate significant decrease in cocaine craving in a sub-group that received the treatment

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), today announced additional positive pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (“Clearmind”) CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0).

These pre-clinical study results add to SciSparc’s recent announcements regarding the Company's collaboration with Clearmind for their combination treatment based on SciSparc’s CannAmide™ compound and Clearmind’s MEAI for various addictions, including pre-clinical studies results, the filing of two provisional patent applications related to compositions comprising MEAI and n-acylethanolamines and uses thereof and treating cocaine addiction.

"We are excited about these recent results in light of the potential synergistic effect between SciSparc’s CannAmide and Clearmind’s MEAI, as previously demonstrated. These results continue to indicate that we may have a targeted treatment for cocaine addiction within our reach,” commented Oz Adler, SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer. "These results reinforce our decision to enter a collaboration between the two companies."

The pre-clinical trial was led by Professor Gal Yadid and his team from the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center located at Bar Ilan University (Ramat Gan, Israel) and was designed to evaluate the possible reward-like effects of MEAI with connection to cocaine and its ability to abolish cocaine-induced conditioned place preference.

In the pre- clinical trial, the self-administration paradigm was utilized, which is the gold-standard model for examining drug addiction and is based on operant conditioning. Rats were catheterized and trained to self-administer cocaine.

The results identified a statistically significant sub-group within the study, in a non-biased manner and high integrity, which dramatically responded to the treatment, significantly decreasing the craving for cocaine as compared to non-treated control group. This sub-group, representing 60% of animals, showed a very high response within the group.

About SciSparc Ltd. SPRC:

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus.

About Clearmind Inc. CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0)

Clearmind is a new biotech company focused on the discovery and development of safe and novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to treat alcohol use disorder and other pressing health challenges.

The Israeli-Canadian company holds several patents for the non-hallucinogenic compound MEAI (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane, a novel psychoactive substance). The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Clearmind has established a research collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar Ilan University. The partnerships aim to expand its R&D capabilities and discover new candidate treatments for other mental health issues.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential benefits of CannAmide™ and MEAI for treating cocaine abuse and that CannAmide and MEAI may have targeted a treatment for cocaine addition within reach. Historic results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 28, 2022, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
IR@scisparc.com
Tel: +972-3-6167055

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentSciSparcBiotechPenny StocksGeneral