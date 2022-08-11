NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP ANNOUNCES EARNINGS SCHEDULE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Midland, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS today announced the Company's schedule for releasing its second quarter 2022 results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
In a press release to be issued after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022, the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
The Company will host its earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 8:30AM EDT (7:30am CDT). To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section. To connect telephonically, call (800) 550-9745 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call using passcode 522022. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.
About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
NGS is a leading provider of gas compression technology and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compression technology for oil and natural gas upstream providers and midstream facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland with manufacturing and fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, and Midland. The Company maintains service facilities in major energy producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
Investor Relations
432-262-2700
ir@ngsgi.com
-30-
