HydroGraph Appoints Director of Business Development

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. ("HydroGraph" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Jennifer E. Carmichael has joined the organization as Director of Business Development (Lubricants), effective Monday, August 1.

Jennifer brings a diverse technical and commercial background, with over 13 years of experience in product development, commercialization, and business line growth in the oil and gas industry. Jennifer will focus on the demand for high performance lubricants which is targeted to grow by 3.7% (CAGR) through 2028 from $128B in 2020.

"Bringing Jennifer onboard and further building out our salesforce is yet another layer to our overall growth approach and strategy," said Stuart Jara, CEO of HydroGraph. "Jennifer is a technologist by trade with a proven track record of taking emerging technology and identifying high potential market needs and mapping prospective customer demands. She will be a true asset to our success in penetrating new markets within a highly competitive market space."

"The HydroGraph technology has the capacity to revolutionize the quality, sustainability, and accessibility of graphene and graphene-based materials, worldwide," said Carmichael. "With my technical background and experience in driving new business growth, I am very excited about joining this talented team and making the HydroGraph technology available to the global market."

Prior to joining HydroGraph, Carmichael held various strategic roles in energy and specialty chemicals, most recently serving as the dedicated Global Account Manager to ExxonMobil and Chevron at Schlumberger. Jennifer was responsible for developing and executing global business strategies for key accounts to achieve revenue, profitability, and increased market share.

Carmichael graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor's of Science in Industrial Chemistry from The University of Houston and has been recognized extensively throughout her career with formal awards and recognitions.



About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

