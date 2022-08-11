MariMed's Nature's Heritage Brand Sponsors Cultivators Cup, the Leading Cannabis Festival and Awards Competition in Massachusetts

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. MRMD, MRMD, ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, today announced its Nature's Heritage brand of craft flower and concentrates is a Presenting Sponsor of Cultivators Cup, the leading cannabis industry festival and awards competition in Massachusetts. A celebration of cannabis culture and the best cannabis products produced in the state, Cultivators Cup will be held September 3rd and 4th at The Palladium Outdoors entertainment venue in Worcester, MA. The annual event will attract thousands of enthusiasts, consumers, and supporters of cannabis, and will be jam-packed with ways to explore, discover, and celebrate the plant. Tickets are available online at www.seetickets.us.
The Cultivators Cup awards show will recognize the top cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, and brands in Massachusetts across several categories, including flower, concentrates, and more, as judged by consumers. Consumers who would like to participate can purchase a Cultivator Cup Judge Kit at MariMed's Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleborough, MA, beginning this weekend. As one of the top-selling brands in the state – as well as in every market where it's available – Nature's Heritage products have been nominated in several Cultivators Cup categories this year.
The festival portion of the Massachusetts Cultivators Cup will include food, music, and access to on-site cannabis consumption for adults over 21. Twelve-time Grammy Award nominee, rapper Busta Rhymes, will headline the musical line-up with a performance on Saturday night, Sept. 3rd.
"Massachusetts is home to MariMed and our brands, including Nature's Heritage," said Tim Shaw, COO of MariMed. "We're proud to support the Cultivation Cup and honored that Nature's Heritage products are nominated as best-in-the-state in several categories. Consumers love our high-quality flower and concentrates, and we think the event judges will, too."
For more information about Cultivator's Cup, visit www.culitvatorscup.com/massachusetts/.
About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature's Heritage, Bubby's Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.
For More Information, Contact:
Media Contact:
Trailblaze PR
Email: marimed@trailblaze.co
Company Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.