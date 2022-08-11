Aduro Joins Canadian Delegation at The Green Expo 2022 in Mexico City

SARNIA, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (‘Aduro' or the ‘Company') (CSE: ACT) ACTHF 9D50, a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is joining the Canadian Delegation at The Green Expo 2022, held on September 6-8, 2022 in Mexico City. This initiative is organized by the Embassy of Canada in Mexico City, the Trade Commissioner Service, and the Government of Ontario to support Canadian companies that wish to explore business opportunities in Mexico.
The Green Expo is a premier event for cutting-edge, sustainable solutions and technologies that gathers relevant players, decision makers and stakeholders from different industries. The trade show and conference program take place simultaneously and provide a strong platform for presenting Canadian solutions, in addition to information about current trends within the Mexican environmental sector.
Participating in this event will enable Aduro to advance its strategic objectives of raising awareness with international stakeholders and developing international partnerships. The Company plans to showcase its Hydrochemolytic™ Plastic Upcycling technology and meet with potential partners in Mexico, who are focused on the latest sustainable solutions and technologies.
About Aduro Clean Technologies
Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.
About The Green Expo 2022
The XXIX edition of THE GREEN EXPO® is the pioneer business forum in Mexico to share tools, knowledge and success stories among industries interested in profitable solutions within a Circular Economy; with the participation of companies from more than 10 countries, the event will promote the generation of business in its specialized pavilions: Biomass, Eco-innovation, Circular Economy and Sustainable Construction.
For more information about The Green Expo 2022 please visit https://www.thegreenexpo.com.mx/en
For further information, please contact:
Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com
Abe Dyck, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 604-362-7011
Investor Cubed Inc.
Neil Simon, CEO
nsimon@investor3.ca
+ 1 647 258 3310
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d14a7203-08ad-4067-ac6c-540b2f920f16
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
