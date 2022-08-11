Aduro Joins Canadian Delegation at The Green Expo 2022 in Mexico City

SARNIA, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (‘Aduro' or the ‘Company') (CSE: ACT) ACTHF 9D50, a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is joining the Canadian Delegation at The Green Expo 2022, held on September 6-8, 2022 in Mexico City. This initiative is organized by the Embassy of Canada in Mexico City, the Trade Commissioner Service, and the Government of Ontario to support Canadian companies that wish to explore business opportunities in Mexico.



The Green Expo is a premier event for cutting-edge, sustainable solutions and technologies that gathers relevant players, decision makers and stakeholders from different industries. The trade show and conference program take place simultaneously and provide a strong platform for presenting Canadian solutions, in addition to information about current trends within the Mexican environmental sector.

Participating in this event will enable Aduro to advance its strategic objectives of raising awareness with international stakeholders and developing international partnerships. The Company plans to showcase its Hydrochemolytic™ Plastic Upcycling technology and meet with potential partners in Mexico, who are focused on the latest sustainable solutions and technologies.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada , the company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

About The Green Expo 2022

The XXIX edition of THE GREEN EXPO® is the pioneer business forum in Mexico to share tools, knowledge and success stories among industries interested in profitable solutions within a Circular Economy; with the participation of companies from more than 10 countries, the event will promote the generation of business in its specialized pavilions: Biomass, Eco-innovation, Circular Economy and Sustainable Construction.

For more information about The Green Expo 2022 please visit https://www.thegreenexpo.com.mx/en

