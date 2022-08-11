The global industrial lubricants market is valued at CAGR of 3.63% during 2022 to 2027.

New York, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Lubricants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313599/?utm_source=GNW





OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS



Rising trend of bio-based industrial lubricants



The different governments worldwide are creating awareness about the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment. In addition, the government is working closely with environmental agencies and NGOs to lay down stringent emission regulations to reduce the impact of harmful gases on the environment and human health. These regulations create an opportunity for manufacturers to develop eco-friendly industrial lubricants that will fall under all the emission regulations. Bio-based industrial lubricants are manufactured for vegetable oil and synthetic esters. North America and Europe are the largest bio-based lubricant-consuming regions.



DRIVERS



Rapid Industrialization in BRICS nation.



The BRICS nation comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These countries are of the major emerging economies in the world. The BRICS aims to promote peace, security, development, and cooperation. These countries are also highly growing due to significant markets in terms of demand and consumption. Further, the demand for industrial lubricants is expected to rise in the coming years due to the number of drivers, such as large and relatively young populations, massive investments in physical and digital infrastructure, low-cost labor, and increased income. These countries are highly growing due to significant markets in terms of demand and consumption. Further, demand for industrial lubricants is expected to rise in the coming years due to the number of drivers, such as large and relatively young populations, massive investments in physical and digital infrastructure, low-cost labor, and increased income.



Restraints



Used industrial lubricants are considered a serious pollution problem due to illegal dumping or improper disposal, resulting in groundwater, surface water, and soil contamination. These used lubricants cannot be directly combusted without pre-treatment. They are subjected to environmental restrictions since they may contain toxic and hazardous residues such as metal and metalloid particles. These chlorinated compounds may be released into the atmosphere. Used lubricant should be instead recycled instead of treated as waste. The value of lubricants largely depends on quality which is determined in terms of the amount of contamination by water, solid, or other fluids.



Industrial lubricants can be retreated by various processes such as reprocessing, re-refining, and destruction.



SEGMENT REVIEW



The oil used for lubrication in industrial machinery and equipment is called industrial oil. Industrial oils include hydraulic fluid, compressor oil, refrigeration oil, cylinder oil, spindle oil, and transformer oil. Industrial oils are used to improve the performance of industrial machinery and equipment and protect them against damage during operations.

Industrial lubricants are used in manufacturing, power generation, metal & mining, and construction industries. High growth in the metal & mining, and power generation industry is one of the main drivers in the industrial lubricants market. As in the power generation industry, industrial lubricants are widely used in power generation plants such as coal power plants, gas turbine power plants, hydroelectric power plants, natural gas engines, nuclear energy power plants, and wind energy plants.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Industrial Oil

• Metalworking Fluid

• Process Oil

• Grease



Market Segmentation by End-Use

• Manufacturing

• Power Generation

• Metal & Mining

• Construction

• Others



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



COMPANY & STRATEGIES



The competitive scenario in the global industrial lubricants market is currently intensifying. In the industrial lubricant market, the initial capital investment is very high in setting up a manufacturing plant and developing a supply chain network. In addition, there are many well-established players in the industrial lubricants market, and producing industrial lubricants from crude oil and other additives is a very complex process.

The industrial lubricants market consists of major global multinational players such as Shell plc (UK), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Chevron Corporation (US), Castrol (UK), and Total Energies (France) in the industrial lubricants market. The major players focus on innovation, product diversification & entering new markets.



The industrial lubricants market is provided for the forecast years 2022 to 2027 and the base year of 2021. The market is segmented as per Type, End-user, and Geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the Industrial Lubricants industry to enable customers to analyze the market efficiently.



Key Vendors:

• Castrol Limited

• Chevron Corporation

• ExxonMobil

• Shell plc

• Total Energies



Other Prominent Vendors

• Clariant

• Eneos Corporation

• ENI

• Fuchs

• Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd

• Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

• Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

• Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

• Indian Oil Corporation limited

• Klüber Lubrication

• Lukeoil

• Motul

• Morris lubricants

• Petronas Lubricants International

• Petro Canada Lubricants

• Philips 666

• Repsol

• Rosneft lubricants

• Sinopec Corporation

• Valvoline



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. WHAT IS THE MARKET SIZE OF THE INDUSTRIAL LUBRICANTS MARKET?

2. WHAT IS THE GROWTH RATE OF THE INDUSTRIAL LUBRICANTS MARKET?

3. WHO ARE THE KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRIAL LUBRICANTS MARKET?

4. WHAT ARE THE MAJOR FACTORS DRIVING THE INDUSTRIAL LUBRICANTS MARKET GROWTH?

