Vantage Drilling International Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") reported net income attributable to controlling interest of approximately $48.1 million, or $3.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $29.0 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.



The net income is a result of the sale of the Emerald Driller Company ("EDC") and its three jackup rigs, the Emerald Driller, the Aquamarine Driller, and the Sapphire Driller, which closed on May 27, 2022. The Company received $170.0 million as purchase price consideration and $30.0 million in certain contract preparation expense reimbursements, and as a result, a net gain of $60.8 million was recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022. The gain is subject to potential adjustments contemplated by the relevant share purchase agreement, any such adjustments to be finalized by September 24, 2022.



As of June 30, 2022, Vantage had approximately $246.3 million in cash, including $18.9 million of restricted cash, compared to $90.6 million in cash, including $17.3 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2021. The Company used $32.0 million in cash from operations during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $25.6 million used during the same period of 2021.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: "As previously announced, we are very pleased to have closed the sale of EDC to ADES Arabia and to support their operations in Qatar. The sale meaningfully improved the Company's liquidity."

Mr. Toma continued: "With regard to the rigs we own and manage, we continue to see a constructive environment as rig activity levels remain strong. Our focus remains on taking advantage of the recovery that is underway to secure higher dayrates and continuing to provide safe, efficient and reliable operations for our clients."

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures



We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 42,744 $ 31,655 $ 87,657 $ 49,380 Management fees 2,840 497 3,943 595 Reimbursables and other 27,654 3,449 39,969 5,792 Total revenue 73,238 35,601 131,569 55,767 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 59,405 36,056 103,338 61,413 General and administrative 6,910 4,967 13,492 10,462 Depreciation 11,087 14,161 22,382 28,286 Gain on EDC Sale (60,781 ) — (60,781 ) — Total operating costs and expenses 16,621 55,184 78,431 100,161 Income (loss) from operations 56,617 (19,583 ) 53,138 (44,394 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 7 10 11 110 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,503 ) (8,511 ) (17,007 ) (17,021 ) Other, net (1,011 ) (179 ) (1,786 ) (793 ) Total other expense (9,507 ) (8,680 ) (18,782 ) (17,704 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 47,110 (28,263 ) 34,356 (62,098 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (1,221 ) 720 217 2,882 Net income (loss) 48,331 (28,983 ) 34,139 (64,980 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 232 (18 ) 938 (31 ) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 48,099 $ (28,965 ) $ 33,201 $ (64,949 ) EBITDA (1) $ 66,461 $ (5,583 ) $ 72,796 $ (16,870 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 3.67 $ (2.21 ) $ 2.53 $ (4.95 ) Diluted $ 3.61 $ (2.21 ) $ 2.49 $ (4.95 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic 13,115 13,115 13,115 13,115 Diluted 13,332 13,115 13,330 13,115 (1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 10,249 $ 22,170 $ 18,674 $ 36,319 Deepwater 15,934 8,820 30,477 16,064 Managed Rigs

756 1

756 Operations support 2,930 2,317 5,867 4,529 Reimbursables 26,394

1,993 37,607

3,745 Total operating costs and expenses $ 59,405 $ 36,056 $ 103,338 $ 61,413 Utilization Jackups 98.8 % 39.9 % 79.6 % 35.3 % Deepwater 99.7 % 49.7 % 99.2 % 49.4 % Held for Sale (2) 47.0 % N/A 62.3 % N/A (2) Included in the sale of EDC, which owns the Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller and Aquamarine Driller. Each of these rigs were classified as held for sale on our Consolidated Balance Sheets up to the closing date, which was on May 27, 2022, during the current period and at December 31, 2021.





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,328 $ 73,343 Restricted cash 3,323 1,621 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5.0 million, each period 79,399 37,527 Materials and supplies 38,906 37,580 Assets held for sale — 117,117 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,191 18,309 Total current assets 362,147 285,497 Property and equipment Property and equipment 645,304 645,622 Accumulated depreciation (287,314 ) (266,018 ) Property and equipment, net 357,990 379,604 Operating lease ROU assets 1,610 2,450 Other assets 32,549 31,843 Total assets $ 754,296 $ 699,394 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 42,870 $ 31,420 Other current liabilities 53,819 31,533 Liabilities held for sale — 6,720 Total current liabilities 96,689 69,673 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $2,322 and $3,142, respectively 347,678 346,858 Other long-term liabilities 9,958 17,012 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, each period 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,828 633,847 Accumulated deficit (336,591 ) (369,792 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 297,250 264,068 Noncontrolling interests 2,721 1,783 Total equity 299,971 265,851 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 754,296 $ 699,394





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 34,139 $ (64,980 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 22,382 28,286 Amortization of debt financing costs 820 819 Share-based compensation expense 44 337 Deferred income tax expense 410 236 Gain on disposal of assets (1,630 ) (2,715 ) Gain on EDC Sale (60,781 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (58,864 ) (6,888 ) Materials and supplies (1,811 ) (1,481 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,918 (1,440 ) Other assets (25,043 ) (1,821 ) Accounts payable 29,564 2,798 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 17,696 5,905 Net cash used in operating activities (40,156 ) (40,944 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (7,285 ) (2,711 ) Net proceeds from EDC Sale 200,000 — Net proceeds from sale of assets 3,100 — Net proceeds from sale of Titanium Explorer — 13,557 Net cash provided by investing activities 195,815 10,846 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by financing activities — — Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 155,659 (30,098 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 90,608 154,487 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 246,267 $ 124,389



