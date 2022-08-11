ñol

KP Tissue Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

by Globe Newswire
August 11, 2022 7:00 AM | 127 min read

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) KPT reports the Q2 2022 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to expand in the U.S. Consumer market with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.1% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q2 2022 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $397.5 million in Q2 2022 compared to $339.3 million in Q2 2021, an increase of $58.2 million or 17.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $11.8 million in Q2 2022, compared to $37.3 million in Q2 2021, a decrease of 68.3%.
  • Net loss was $35.5 million in Q2 2022 compared to net income of $2.2 million in Q2 2021, a decrease of $37.7 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 17, 2022.

"We delivered another strong quarter of double-digit revenue growth in Q2 2022, but the depth, breadth and speed of inflation severely impacted our operating results and lowered profitability," stated KP Tissue's Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. "We expect a partial recovery in the third quarter as successive pricing increases begin catching up with the inflationary curve, productivity gains are felt at our Memphis operations, and extensive cost management initiatives take effect. By the end of the fourth quarter, we anticipate a full recovery based on peaked pulp prices and reduced freight rates along with additional pricing adjustments. Consequently, we are highly confident about returning to a normalized margin in the near term."

"While addressing temporary disruptions head-on, we continued investments in our Sherbrooke Expansion project and AI network implementations, supported our Bonterra, UltraLuxe and White Cloud launches with targeted marketing campaigns, as well as maintained our focus on our sustainable development program. We take particular pride in being ranked fifth overall among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens for 2022 in Canada and first among tissue paper companies, according to latest research from Corporate Knights," Mr. Bianco added.

Outlook for Q3 2022
We anticipate continued momentum in Q3 revenue in both Consumer and AFH and expect selling price increases implemented across the business to begin offsetting the unprecedented cost inflation. As a result, Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 is expected to be up significantly compared to Q2 2022 in the $28-36 million range.

KPLP Q2 2022 Financial Results
Revenue was $397.5 million in Q2 2022 compared to $339.3 million in Q2 2021, an increase of $58.2 million or 17.1%. The increase in revenue was due to selling price increases in all segments and regions implemented in the last 12 months, slightly higher sales volume in the Consumer segment and significantly higher sales volume in the AFH segment as the business continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $372.5 million in Q2 2022 compared to $295.0 million in Q2 2021, an increase of $77.5 million or 26.3%. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher sales volumes, significantly increased pulp costs and high inflation on other input costs, along with the impact of labour shortages and productivity in Memphis manufacturing and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs. Freight costs increased significantly compared to Q2 2021 primarily due to increased freight rates resulting from cost inflation and also higher sales volumes. Warehousing costs also increased compared to the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the ramp-up of TAD Sherbrooke. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 93.7% in Q2 2022 compared to 86.9% in Q2 2021.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $35.1 million in Q2 2022 compared to $29.6 million in Q2 2021, an increase of $5.5 million or 18.7%. The increase was primarily due to higher advertising and promotion expenses, an increase in personnel costs and higher selling expenses related to increased sales volume. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.8% in Q2 2022 compared to 8.7% in Q2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $11.8 million in Q2 2022 compared to $37.3 million in Q2 2021, a decrease of $25.5 million or 68.3%. The decrease was primarily due to significant inflation on pulp, manufacturing costs and freight as described above and higher SG&A expenses, which were only partially offset by higher sales volume and selling prices.

Net loss was $35.5 million in Q2 2022 compared to net income of $2.2 million in Q2 2021, a decrease of $37.7 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA of $25.5 million as discussed above, higher other expense and interest expense, partially offset by a higher income tax recovery.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures

KPLP Q2 2022 Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $129.4 million as of June 30, 2022. In addition, $67.8 million of cash was held by KPLP for the TAD Sherbrooke and Sherbrooke Expansion Projects. Also, liquidity will be positively impacted going forward as a result of Kruger Inc.'s decision to increase its participation in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) from 50% to 100% effective July 15, 2022.

KPT Q2 2022 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $3.9 million in Q2 2022. Included in the net loss was $5.1 million representing KPT's share of KPLP's net loss, and a dilution gain of $0.1 million, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $2.4 million.

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2022.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Second Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its second quarter conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-888-396-8049 or 416-764-8646

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, August 18, 2022 by dialing 1-877-674-7070 or 416-764-8692 and entering passcode 464389.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, August 18, 2022.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.1% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT's and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, expected revenue growth and KPLP's future business strategy. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2022 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management's expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP's future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT's economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP's Business" section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 10, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.'s influence over KPLP; KPLP's reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP's inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP's brands; KPLP's sales being less than anticipated; KPLP's failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP's obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP's entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP's dependence on key personnel; KPLP's inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP's loss of key suppliers; KPLP's failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP's reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP's cash flow; KPLP's pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management's underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP's cost structure and KPLP's ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP's inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com


Kruger Products L.P. 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars) 
     
     
  June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 
  $ $ 
Assets   
Current assets   
 Cash and cash equivalents95,532 148,519 
 Restricted cash4,818 2,506 
 Trade and other receivables105,736 88,802 
 Receivables from related parties127 271 
 Advances to partners- 13,752 
 Inventories286,203 251,071 
 Income tax recoverable1,465 1,171 
 Prepaid expenses19,522 5,455 
  513,403 511,547 
Non-current assets   
 Property, plant and equipment1,243,197 1,224,698 
 Right-of-use assets89,968 91,626 
 Other long-term assets33,684 37,456 
 Pensions136,637 - 
 Goodwill152,021 152,021 
 Intangible assets31,920 29,222 
 Deferred income taxes91,805 75,742 
Total assets2,292,635 2,122,312 
     
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
 Trade and other payables250,473 258,626 
 Payables to related parties11,901 11,485 
 Income tax payable149 300 
 Distributions payable12,486 12,300 
 Current portion of provisions1,738 3,705 
 Current portion of long-term debt33,813 48,550 
 Current portion of lease liabilities30,131 30,170 
  340,691 365,136 
Non-current liabilities   
 Long-term debt1,039,534 920,331 
 Long-term lease liabilities78,636 82,354 
 Long-term payable to related party43,631 42,454 
 Long-term provisions5,653 6,929 
 Pensions- 58,481 
 Post-retirement benefits43,868 57,331 
 Liabilities to non-unitholders1,552,013 1,533,016 
 Current portion of Partnership units liability- 14,064 
 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability159,137 159,137 
 Total Partnership units liability 159,137 173,201 
Total liabilities1,711,150 1,706,217 
     
Equity   
 Partnership units472,612 461,536 
 Retained earnings (deficit)32,806 (117,123)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income76,067 71,682 
Total equity581,485 416,095 
Total equity and liabilities2,292,635 2,122,312 



Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2021		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2021		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Revenue 397,499  339,361  796,238  649,740 
        
Expenses       
Cost of sales372,489  294,977  736,344  558,308 
Selling, general and administrative expenses35,111  29,584  63,966  57,349 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets5  2  10  3 
Restructuring costs, net352  (15) 868  41 
        
Operating income (loss)(10,458) 14,813  (4,950) 34,039 
        
Interest expense and other finance costs17,369  16,263  34,903  29,185 
Other (income) expense12,599  (631) 8,284  (947)
        
Income (loss) before income taxes(40,426) (819) (48,137) 5,801 
        
Income tax recovery(4,913) (3,066) (14,061) (3,205)
        
Net income (loss) for the period(35,513) 2,247  (34,076) 9,006 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):       
Remeasurements of pensions89,304  (3,406) 194,925  94,041 
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits6,190  (1,420) 14,051  4,349 
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):      
Cumulative translation adjustment8,422  (3,927) 4,385  (7,372)
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period103,916  (8,753) 213,361  91,018 
        
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period68,403  (6,506) 179,285  100,024 



Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2021		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2021
     $ $
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income (loss) for the period(35,513) 2,247  (34,076) 9,006 
Items not affecting cash       
Depreciation20,778  21,279  42,760  38,735 
Amortization1,125  922  2,169  1,632 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment18  264  18  264 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability-  3,428  -  6,856 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss12,599  (4,059) 8,284  (7,803)
Interest expense and other finance costs17,369  16,263  34,903  29,185 
Pension and post-retirement benefits3,576  4,141  7,270  8,143 
Provisions733  (11) 494  641 
Income tax recovery(4,913) (3,066) (14,061) (3,205)
Loss on sale of non-financial assets5  2  10  3 
Total items not affecting cash51,290  39,163  81,847  74,451 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital(20,031) (9,370) (66,521) (131,825)
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans(4,157) (3,813) (8,340) (7,622)
Provisions paid(3,733) (3,719) (3,915) (3,904)
Income tax payments(1,168) (915) (1,488) (1,006)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities(13,312) 23,593  (32,493) (60,900)
        
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(18,431) (8,403) (18,930) (11,248)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project(5,598) (28,461) (10,929) (78,940)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project(14,704) -  (20,748) - 
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project-  -  -  (608)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project(306) -  (306) - 
Purchases of software(304) (36) (4,759) (774)
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment1  6  1  8 
Net cash used in investing activities(39,342) (36,894) (55,671) (91,562)
        
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities       
Proceeds from long-term debt75,550  121,835  217,506  226,475 
Repayment of long-term debt(6,907) (1,631) (125,446) (3,273)
Payment of deferred financing fees823  (7,946) (1,312) (8,270)
Payment of lease liabilities(7,426) (6,078) (14,411) (12,715)
Change in Restricted cash(1,166) (351) (2,312) (351)
Interest paid on long-term debt(16,094) (9,520) (24,987) (16,526)
Distributions and advances paid, net(7,046) (10,326) (14,021) (30,861)
Net cash from financing activities37,734  85,983  35,017  154,479 
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash        
equivalents held in foreign currency426  (874) 160  (1,396)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period(14,494) 71,808  (52,987) 621 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period110,026  57,552  148,519  128,739 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period95,532  129,360  95,532  129,360 



Kruger Products L.P.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2021		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2021
 $ $ $ $
        
Segment Information       
        
Segment Revenue       
Consumer326,333  292,361  669,175  563,728 
AFH71,166  47,000  127,063  86,012 
        
Total segment revenue397,499  339,361  796,238  649,740 
        
Adjusted EBITDA       
Consumer14,298  40,292  49,681  84,471 
AFH(451) (426) (3,672) (5,336)
Corporate and other costs(2,027) (2,551) (5,134) (4,355)
        
Total Adjusted EBITDA11,820  37,315  40,875  74,780 
        
Reconciliation to net income (loss):       
        
Depreciation and amortization21,903  22,201  44,929  40,367 
Interest expense and other finance costs17,369  16,263  34,903  29,185 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability-  3,428  -  6,856 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment18  264  18  264 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets5  2  10  3 
Restructuring costs, net352  (15) 868  41 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss12,599  (4,059) 8,284  (7,803)
Corporate development related costs-  50  -  66 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes(40,426) (819) (48,137) 5,801 
        
Income tax recovery(4,913) (3,066) (14,061) (3,205)
        
Net income (loss)(35,513) 2,247  (34,076) 9,006 
        
Geographic Revenue       
        
Canada239,286  219,384  482,206  413,987 
US158,213  119,977  314,032  235,753 
        
Total revenue397,499  339,361  796,238  649,740 



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
    
    
 June 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
 $  $ 
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Distributions receivable1,788  1,781 
Income tax recoverable529  208 
 2,317  1,989 
    
Non-current assets   
Investment in associate96,933  78,727 
    
Total Assets99,250  80,716 
    
Liabilities   
    
Current liabilities   
Dividend payable1,788  1,781 
Payable to Partnership77  246 
Current portion of advances from Partnership-  2,014 
 1,865  4,041 
Non-current liabilities   
Deferred income taxes7,515  806 
    
Total liabilities9,380  4,847 
    
Equity   
    
Common shares22,274  21,844 
Contributed surplus144,819  144,819 
Deficit(90,581) (103,561)
Accumulated other comprehensive income13,358  12,767 
    
Total equity89,870  75,869 
    
Total liabilities and equity99,250  80,716 



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2021		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2021		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Equity loss(6,423) (1,002) (7,531) (1,347)
Dilution gain127  82  200  162 
        
Loss before income taxes(6,296) (920) (7,331) (1,185)
        
Income tax expense (recovery)(2,348) 313  (4,361) (1,160)
        
Net loss for the period(3,948) (1,233) (2,970) (25)
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
net of tax expense (recovery)       
Items that will not be reclassified to net loss:       
Remeasurements of pensions7,884  (443) 18,132  11,552 
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits729  (127) 1,399  389 
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:      
Cumulative translation adjustment1,186  (589) 591  (1,134)
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period9,799  (1,159) 20,122  10,807 
        
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period5,851  (2,392) 17,152  10,782 
        
Basic loss per share(0.40) (0.13) (0.30) - 
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding9,935,108  9,817,731  9,930,492  9,798,757 



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2021		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2021
 $ $ $ $
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net loss for the period(3,948) (1,233) (2,970) (25)
Items not affecting cash       
Equity loss6,423  1,002  7,531  1,347 
Dilution gain(127) (82) (200) (162)
Income tax expense (recovery)(2,348) 313  (4,361) (1,160)
Total items not affecting cash3,948  1,233  2,970  25 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital(169) -  (169) (3)
Tax refunds (payments)169  (571) 131  (2,632)
Tax Distribution received, net-  -  38  1,738 
Advances received-  571  -  897 
        
Net cash from (used in) operating activities-  -  -  - 
        
Cash flows from investing activites       
Partnership unit distributions received1,741  1,352  3,144  2,755 
        
Net cash from investing activities1,741  1,352  3,144  2,755 
        
Cash flows used in financing activities       
Dividends paid, net(1,741) (1,352) (3,144) (2,755)
        
Net cash used in financing activities(1,741) (1,352) (3,144) (2,755)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period-  -  -  - 

