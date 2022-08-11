ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Abstracts Highlighting New Eblasakimab Data Have Been Accepted as E-Posters at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ASLN, a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that three abstracts, showcasing new findings related to eblasakimab, will be displayed as e-posters throughout the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, to be held in-person and virtually from September 7 to 10, 2022, in Milan, Italy.
31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress e-poster details
Poster 1: Eblasakimab improves multiple disease measures in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, Phase 1 study
(abstract ID: #2464, poster ID: P0343)
Poster 2: Eblasakimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13Ra1, reduces serum biomarkers that are associated with atopy and correlated with disease severity, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
(abstract ID: #932, poster ID: P0243)
Poster 3: Eblasakimab improves itch and sleep loss in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, Phase 1 study
(abstract ID: #2459, poster ID: P0342)
Poster availability date and time: Wednesday, September 7 to 10, 2022.
Location: MiCo Milano Convention Center, e-poster area and online
The posters will be available to view online in the Investor Relations section of ASLAN's website following presentation: https://ir.aslanpharma.com/.
About eblasakimab
Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, with the potential to deliver a differentiated safety and efficacy profile as well as an improved dosing regimen for atopic dermatitis patients. In September 2021, ASLAN announced positive results from the Phase 1b multiple-ascending-dose study that established proof-of-concept of ASLAN004 and supported its potential as a novel treatment for AD. In January 2022, ASLAN initiated the TREK-AD Phase 2b trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab in moderate-to-severe AD patients.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ASLN is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab (also known as ASLAN004), a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in California and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.
