Cardiac POC Testing Devices Gaining Momentum Due to Greater Specificity in Cardiac Disease Diagnosis: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has revealed that the global cardiac POC testing devices market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion by 2026, rising at a high CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2022-2026).



Rising occurrence of cardiovascular disorders around the world is one of the key reasons propelling the growth of the global cardiac POC testing devices market. Cardiac POC testing is the result of advanced medical technology. These cutting-edge methods aid in early disease detection and improved cardiac health.

For Critical Insights on Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7612

The number of deaths due to coronary artery disorders is on the rise, which is a cause for concern. Cardiac POC testing devices are gaining popularity due to their ability to diagnose the disease quickly and precisely. Growing public and private support for cardiac biomarker research, continuous clinical trials to find new cardiac biomarkers, the necessity to prevent heart illnesses, and rising awareness about early diagnosis are driving market expansion.

Medical diagnostic tests frequently entail cardiac POC testing devices. They also save time as compared to standard laboratory testing procedures. Additionally, these tools and kits are simple to use and ensure the security and contentment of the patient.

What's Hampering the Sales of Cardiac POC Testing Devices?

"Lack of Accuracy in Quick POC Diagnostic Tests & Stringent Government Regulations Denting Market Growth"

The main factor impeding the expansion of the global market is the unreliable results produced by cardiac POC testing devices. Point-of-care testing may be advantageous in urgent situations requiring quick test findings for clinical evaluation. However, there are many drawbacks to point-of-care testing, mostly related to quality control.

While point-of-care testing is typically carried out by untrained workers as well as patients themselves, laboratory tests are carried out by trained specialists who ensure accurate results. As a result, there may be fluctuations in the test's results due to a lack of accuracy, which would hinder the point of care diagnostics market expansion.

Another factor impeding market expansion is the strict regulatory requirements for the approval of new devices. The regulatory agencies have recently implemented many changes to address the lack of standardization in the device portfolio, which causes lengthy product approval processes and, as a result, hinders the market for cardiac POC testing devices.

To learn more about Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7612

Key Segments Covered in the Cardiac POC Testing Devices Industry Survey

By Product :



Cardiac Markers Test

Analyzers



By End User :



Hospitals & Laboratories

Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others



By Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers are concentrating on creating quick and accurate diagnostic tools to identify cardiovascular problems earlier. Major companies are working together to develop more advanced and portable testing solutions to make a mark in the industry.

For instance,

St. Jude Medical, a manufacturer of cardiac devices, was acquired by Abbott Laboratories. The partnership aims to create a sizable number of novel medical devices focused on patients with cardiovascular problems.



Get Customization on Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7612

Key players in the Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market

LifeSign LLC

Medtronic plc

Nano-Ditech Corporation

Nexus Dx, Inc.

PTS Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Key Takeaways from Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market Study

The global cardiac POC testing devices market is predicted to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2026.

Market in Canada anticipated to increase at 6% CAGR over forecast period.

Demand for analyzers expected to rise at 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2026.

Market in Germany projected to increase at 5% CAGR through 2026.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market- As per the latest industry analysis on hemostasis diagnostics by Fact.MR, the global market was valued at around US$ 2 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to double in valuation and top US$ 4 Bn by 2031.

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market- This revised research analysis on the liver cancer market by skilled analysts at Fact.MR predicts the industry to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.2% over the next ten years.

Patient Positioning System Market- In 2020 the global patient positioning system market was valued at US$ 1 Bn and is expected to increase by nearly US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2031.

Dermatology Devices Market- Revenue from the global dermatology devices market reached US$ 12 Bn in 2020, and the market is predicted to reach US$ 39 Bn by 2031.

Medical Case Management Service Market- The global medical case management service market. The analysts have predicted the industry to expand at a stagnant CAGR of around 3.2% over the decade.

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market- The global OTC analgesics market was valued at around US$ 25 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% through 2031. Demand for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Breathalyzer Market- The global breathalyzer market was valued at around US$ 760 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 13% share of the overall drug testing market. Sales of breathalyzers are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 8% to top US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031.

Spine Devices Market- Sales revenue from the global spine devices market was recorded at US$ 11 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to increase 1.5X by the end of the decade. These findings are from a revised analysis performed by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market- The global urinary tract infection treatment market was valued at US$ 10.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.1% to reach US$ 12.9 Bn by 2031.

Flat Panel Detector Based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Market- The global flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT (FPD-based X-Ray for CBCT) market is forecast to reach US$ 3.2 Bn in 2022, expected to surge at over 7% CAGR to reach US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 assessment period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter