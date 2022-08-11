ARA Expands to Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, S.C., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) today announced the expansion of its Integrated Products Division to Greenville, South Carolina. ARA's Integrated Products Division has a 40-year history in Vermont and will open a second office in the Sterling neighborhood of Greenville. The office will be home to several systems, software, electrical, and mechanical engineers, as well as program managers and buyers.

"As part of our strategic growth initiative we took a hard look at many cities across the country to expand our operations," said Matthew Fordham, ARA division manager and vice president. "Greenville rose to the top thanks to its robust STEM workforce, quality of life, community, and proximity to many of our customers in the Southeast. We look forward to a bright future in Greenville."

ARA's Integrated Products Division's primary focus is robotics and autonomy, security sensors, and geotechnical equipment represented by its brands: Otonos, Pathfinder, and Vertek, respectively. The division also has an advanced technology team dedicated to developing innovative solutions to complex problems. With a 63,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility in Vermont, the division serves as a contract manufacturer for internal and external partners. Customers include the Department of Defense, NATO defense allies, state and local government agencies, research institutions, and public and private companies.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,500 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

