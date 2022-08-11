ARA Expands to Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, S.C., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) today announced the expansion of its Integrated Products Division to Greenville, South Carolina. ARA's Integrated Products Division has a 40-year history in Vermont and will open a second office in the Sterling neighborhood of Greenville. The office will be home to several systems, software, electrical, and mechanical engineers, as well as program managers and buyers.
"As part of our strategic growth initiative we took a hard look at many cities across the country to expand our operations," said Matthew Fordham, ARA division manager and vice president. "Greenville rose to the top thanks to its robust STEM workforce, quality of life, community, and proximity to many of our customers in the Southeast. We look forward to a bright future in Greenville."
ARA's Integrated Products Division's primary focus is robotics and autonomy, security sensors, and geotechnical equipment represented by its brands: Otonos, Pathfinder, and Vertek, respectively. The division also has an advanced technology team dedicated to developing innovative solutions to complex problems. With a 63,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility in Vermont, the division serves as a contract manufacturer for internal and external partners. Customers include the Department of Defense, NATO defense allies, state and local government agencies, research institutions, and public and private companies.
About ARA
Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,500 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.
Attachment
Tyler Gately Applied Research Associates, Inc. tgately@ara.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.