Synlogic Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

by Globe Newswire
August 11, 2022 6:58 AM | 17 min read

Three clinical data readouts across three programs expected in H2 2022 –

PKU Phase 3 readiness activities underway for planned start in H1 2023 –

$106.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments support projected runway into 2024 –

Conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synlogic, Inc. SYBX, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for metabolic and immunological diseases through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided an update on its pipeline programs.

"We look forward to three clinical data readouts in the remainder of this year for our programs in phenylketonuria (PKU), homocystinuria (HCU) and enteric hyperoxaluria (EH), reflecting the progress of our Synthetic Biotic platform," said Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B, Synlogic President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our research productivity continues with the naming of our latest metabolic disease drug candidate and pipeline addition."

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

  • Report additional Phase 2 data and final candidate selection for PKU program in H2 2022
  • Initiate the Phase 3 trial for the PKU program in H1 2023 with Phase 3 readiness activities currently underway
  • Share data from the Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers for SYNB1353 for HCU in H2 2022
  • Share proof of concept data for SYNB8802 for EH in H2 2022

Recent Business Highlights

  • Received Positive Opinion on Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency for SYNB1618 for the treatment of PKU
  • Initiated the Phase 1 study of SYNB1353 in healthy volunteers for the treatment of HCU
  • Named SYNB2081, a Synthetic Biotic designed to lower uric acid, for the treatment of gout, our second drug candidate through our partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks
  • Brendan St. Amant appointed to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
  • Participated and presented data at the following scientific congresses and patient conferences:
    • EH program data were presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting held May 13-16, 2022; IBD program data were presented at Digestive Disease Week held May 21-24, 2022; and HCU program data were presented at the Boston Bacterial Meeting on June 14, 2022.
    • PKU and HCU program data were presented at the 2022 HCU Network America, Organic Acidemia Association and Propionic Acidemia Foundation 2022 Conference held June 25-26, 2022, and at the National PKU Alliance's (NPKUA) biennial conference held July 7-10, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

As of June 30, 2022, Synlogic had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $106.8 million.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and for the corresponding period in 2021 was $0.2 million. Revenue in both periods was associated with the ongoing research collaboration with Roche for the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of IBD.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Synlogic reported a consolidated net loss of $15.8 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a consolidated net loss of $14.5 million, or $0.28 per share, for the corresponding period in 2021.

Research and development expenses were $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $10.7 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

General and administrative expenses were $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and for the corresponding period in 2021.

Financial Outlook

Based upon its current operating plan and balance sheet as of June 30, 2022, Synlogic expects to have sufficient cash to be able to fund operations into 2024.

Investor and Industry Conference Participation

Synlogic will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

  • The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Michael Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Molly Harper, Chief Business Officer, will provide a company presentation on Monday, September 12, 2022 during the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022 virtually and in-person in New York City.

Live webcasts of the presentations, if available, will be accessible under the "Event Calendar" in the Investors & Media section of the Synlogic website. Archived versions will be available afterwards at the same location.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Synlogic will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today, August 11, 2022. To access the webcast, please register here. To access the call by phone, please register here and you will be provided with dial-in details. You can also access these links on the "Events Calendar" section of the Investors & Media webpage. For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days on the Synlogic website.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology. Synlogic's pipeline includes its lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU), which has demonstrated proof of concept with plans to start a pivotal, Phase 3 study in the first half of 2023, and additional novel drug candidates designed to treat homocystinuria (HCU) and enteric hyperoxaluria. The rapid advancement of these potential biotherapeutics, called Synthetic Biotics, has been enabled by Synlogic's reproducible, target-specific drug design. Synlogic uses programmable, precision genetic engineering of well-characterized probiotics to exert localized activity for therapeutic benefit, with a focus on metabolic and immunologic diseases. In addition to its clinical programs, Synlogic has a research collaboration with Roche on the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic has also developed two drug candidates through a research collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks: SYNB1353 designed to consume methionine for the potential treatment of HCU, and SYNB2081, designed to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. For additional information visit www.synlogictx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "look forward," "estimate," "expect," "intend," on track," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic, may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's approach to Synthetic Biotics to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: inborn errors of metabolism and inflammatory and immune disorders; our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotics, including SYNB2081; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; and the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials of SYNB1618, SYNB1934, SYNB1353 and SYNB8802 and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

 Synlogic, Inc.
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 (unaudited)
     
(in thousands except share and per share data)For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
     
Revenue$152  $246 
     
Operating expenses   
 Research and development 12,057   10,719 
 General and administrative 4,112   4,061 
Total operating expenses 16,169   14,780 
Loss from operations (16,017)  (14,534)
Other income, net 175   49 
Net loss$(15,842) $(14,485)
     
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$(0.22) $(0.28)
Weighted-average common shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 72,106,224   52,049,424 
    
     


 Synlogic, Inc.
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)    
  June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 
Assets    
 Cash, cash equivalents, & marketable securities$106,791 $136,629 
 Property and equipment, net 8,464  9,088 
 Other assets 28,290  29,019 
Total assets$143,545 $174,736 
      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
 Current liabilities$8,906 $10,080 
 Long-term liabilities 17,289  17,390 
 Total liabilities 26,195  27,470 
 Total stockholders' equity 117,350  147,266 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$143,545 $174,736 
      
Common stock and common stock equivalents   
 Common stock 70,230,235  69,698,844 
 Common stock warrants (pre-funded) 2,548,117  2,548,117 
Total common stock 72,778,352  72,246,961 
      
MEDIA CONTACT:INVESTOR CONTACT:
Bill BerryAndrew Funderburk
Berry & Company Public RelationsKendall Investor Relations
Phone: 212-253-8881Phone: 617-401-9152
Email: bberry@berrypr.comEmail: afunderburk@kendallir.com

SciSparc Ltd. Announces Additional Positive Results for the Cocaine Addiction Treatment of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc.

by SciSparc
August 25, 2022 7:37 AM | 4 min read

Results indicate significant decrease in cocaine craving in a sub-group that received the treatment

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), today announced additional positive pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (“Clearmind”) CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0).

These pre-clinical study results add to SciSparc’s recent announcements regarding the Company's collaboration with Clearmind for their combination treatment based on SciSparc’s CannAmide™ compound and Clearmind’s MEAI for various addictions, including pre-clinical studies results, the filing of two provisional patent applications related to compositions comprising MEAI and n-acylethanolamines and uses thereof and treating cocaine addiction.

"We are excited about these recent results in light of the potential synergistic effect between SciSparc’s CannAmide and Clearmind’s MEAI, as previously demonstrated. These results continue to indicate that we may have a targeted treatment for cocaine addiction within our reach,” commented Oz Adler, SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer. "These results reinforce our decision to enter a collaboration between the two companies."

The pre-clinical trial was led by Professor Gal Yadid and his team from the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center located at Bar Ilan University (Ramat Gan, Israel) and was designed to evaluate the possible reward-like effects of MEAI with connection to cocaine and its ability to abolish cocaine-induced conditioned place preference.

In the pre- clinical trial, the self-administration paradigm was utilized, which is the gold-standard model for examining drug addiction and is based on operant conditioning. Rats were catheterized and trained to self-administer cocaine.

The results identified a statistically significant sub-group within the study, in a non-biased manner and high integrity, which dramatically responded to the treatment, significantly decreasing the craving for cocaine as compared to non-treated control group. This sub-group, representing 60% of animals, showed a very high response within the group.

About SciSparc Ltd. SPRC:

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus.

About Clearmind Inc. CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0)

Clearmind is a new biotech company focused on the discovery and development of safe and novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to treat alcohol use disorder and other pressing health challenges.

The Israeli-Canadian company holds several patents for the non-hallucinogenic compound MEAI (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane, a novel psychoactive substance). The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Clearmind has established a research collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar Ilan University. The partnerships aim to expand its R&D capabilities and discover new candidate treatments for other mental health issues.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential benefits of CannAmide™ and MEAI for treating cocaine abuse and that CannAmide and MEAI may have targeted a treatment for cocaine addition within reach. Historic results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 28, 2022, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
IR@scisparc.com
Tel: +972-3-6167055

