Liquidity Services to Present at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conferences on August 25th in Chicago, IL

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, LQDT, a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that its Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO Bill Angrick will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conferences on Thursday August 25, 2022 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:45pm CT.
Mr. Angrick will also conduct individual meetings with investors to discuss how Liquidity Services builds a better future for organizations, individuals, and the planet. Investors interested in attending the IDEAS Investor Conferences or scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Angrick may contact Jean Marie Young at (631) 418-4339.
A webcast of the presentation will be available to registered attendees on the conference website. The webcast will also be available through the events section of our Investor Relations website.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services LQDT operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.8 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.
About IDEAS Investor Conferences
The mission of the IDEAS Investor Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.
The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com. If you are interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS Investor Conferences, contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 - 2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.
Liquidity Services Contact:
Liquidity Services, Inc. Investor Relations
investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com
Jean Marie Young
Three Part Advisors, LLC for Liquidity Services, Inc.
631-418-4339
jyoung@threepa.com
