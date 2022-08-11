5E Advanced Materials to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM 5EA ("5E," "We," "Our," or the "Company"), a leading boron and lithium company with Critical Infrastructure designation by the U.S. government, today announced that Henri Tausch, President and CEO, and Chance Pipitone, SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.
5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM 5EA is an exploration stage company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium production capabilities. Our mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food production, and domestic security. We anticipate boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. Our business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. Our business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and we intend to leverage this asset once commercially operational to internally supply our proposed downstream advanced material development activities over time.
Authorized for release by: Henri Tausch, President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information contact:
|Chance Pipitone
Investor Relations – U.S.
info@5Eadvancedmaterials.com
Ph: +1 (346) 433-8912
|Elvis Jurcevic
Investor Relations – Australia
ej@irxadvisors.com
Ph: + 61 408 268 271
|Chris Sullivan
Media
chris@macmillancom.com
Ph: +1 (917) 902-0617
