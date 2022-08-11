McEwen Mining: Q2 2022 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. MUX MUX today reported its second quarter (Q2) results for the period ended June 30th, 2022.



Fox Complex performed well, producing 11,200 GEOs, the highest quarterly production in over three years, at cash costs of $985 per GEO and AISC of $1,290 per GEO.





Average cash costs(2) per GEO sold from our 100%-owned mines in Q2 was $1,169, 15% below our guidance midpoint of $1,380 per GEO. Average all-in sustaining costs ("AISC")(2) per GEO sold from our 100%-owned mines was $1,549, 11% below our guidance midpoint of $1,740 per GEO.



Production was 27,600 gold ounces and 704,600 silver ounces, or 36,100 gold equivalent ounces (1) (GEOs)(see Table 1), compared to 40,700 GEOs during Q2 2021.

San José mine delivered solid results producing 19,600 GEOs at cash costs and AISC per GEO sold of $1,144 and $1,468, respectively.

Gold Bar mine progressed the development of the Gold Bar South deposit, which is expected to contribute to lower-cost production later this year and through 2023.



Our consolidated net loss in Q2 was $12.4 million, or $0.26 per share (giving effect to the 1-for-10 reverse share split on July 28th), which relates primarily to $14.4 million investment in our Los Azules copper project, $4.8 million in other exploration and advanced projects, and a gross profit of $4.2 million from our operations.





Our 100%-owned mines generated a cash gross profit (2) of $7.7 million in Q2 and a gross profit of $4.2 million. Cash gross profit is calculated by adding back depletion and depreciation to gross profit.





Cash and cash equivalents at June 30th, 2022, totaled $47.8 million.





We are saddened to announce that Dr. Donald R. M. Quick, a Director of the Company and its predecessors since 2008, passed away in July following a brief illness. Dr. Quick made important contributions to the boards of McEwen Mining and Minera Andes during his 14 years with the companies. Among his many qualities, he was a great friend and colleague, and will be dearly missed.





A webcast will be held on Thursday, Aug 11th at 11:00 am EDT.



Operations Update

Fox Complex, Canada (100% interest)

Fox produced 11,200 GEOs in Q2 at total cash costs and AISC of $985 and $1,290 per GEO sold, respectively. This compares to 7,100 GEOs at total cash costs and AISC of $917 and $1,088 per GEO sold, respectively, in Q2 2021.

Fox achieved the highest quarterly production since Q3 2018 of 11,200 GEOs, as the mine rebounded from a slow start to 2022, resulting from mechanical issues at the mill and a COVID-related labour shortage. Fox production benefitted from the large stockpile accumulated during Q1 and increased during Q2, and the effects of the ongoing mill debottlenecking process. Mill throughput is expected to continue to improve during the remainder of the year resulting in strong H2 production. Drilling below the mineral resources envelop at Froome has been successful and is expected to extend the mine life.

In Q2, we incurred $2.6 million for exploration. Our exploration spend at Fox for 2022 & 2023 is forecasted to be $10.0 million and $15.0 million, respectively. During the remainder of 2022, exploration will complete up to 39,000 m (128,000 ft) of drilling and will focus on:

Continuing delineation and expansion of the Stock West deposit, particularly toward the West;

Expansion of shallow mineralization identified near the Stock Mine;

Test areas of high grade from 2021 drilling at the Gibson and Whiskey Jack targets at Grey Fox to potentially expand the resource;

Follow up on deeper priority targets at the Stock property, where attractive results from initial drilling show significant potential.

The objective of all our work is to continue to improve upon the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Fox Complex (see news release dated January 26, 2022). The PEA presents estimates for a positive business case for the Fox Complex expansion project, with potential average gold production of 80,800 gold ounces per year over nine (9) years, after the depletion of Froome. The economic analysis estimates an after-tax IRR of 21% at a gold price of $1,650 per ounce and average cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold of $769 and $1,246, respectively. Ongoing exploration is designed to reduce the funding requirements and improve the payback period by delineating additional resources in strategic locations to facilitate a greater degree of internal funding.

Recent encouraging drill results at the Stock Property that may support improvement to the PEA include:

• 5.47 g/t Au over 7.7 m true width (TW) (Hole SM22-070) • 6.62 g/t Au over 8.3 m TW (Hole SM22-090) • 5.62 g/t Au over 11.4 m TW (Hole SM22-089)

Holes SM22-070 and SM22-090 intercepted shallower footwall green carbonate mineralization between 250 m to 300 m (800 to 1,000 ft) below the surface. Hole SM22-089 intersected mineralization 457 m (1,500 ft) below surface in the separate footwall grey carbonate host unit.



Gold Bar Mine, USA (100% interest)

Gold Bar produced 5,100 GEOs in Q2 at total cash costs and AISC of $1,562 and $2,108 per GEO sold, respectively. This compares to 14,100 GEOs at total cash costs and AISC of $1,463 and $1,619 per GEO sold, respectively, in Q2 2021.

Gold production continued to be below expectations due to the presence of carbonaceous material that is being treated as waste and lower contract mining rates resulting from a staffing shortage. During the quarter, 505,000 tonnes of mineralized material was mined but only 171,000 tonnes was processed, compared to 646,000 tonnes mined and 727,000 tonnes processed during the same period of 2021. However, heap leach recovery rates are outperforming our model, resulting in a potential increase in the leach pad inventory and assumed gold recovery. Drilling conducted at the Central Zone of the Pick deposit, designed to evaluate the presence of carbonaceous material, has encountered significantly less carbon; further metallurgical testing is underway.

On April 1st, 2022, we received regulatory approval to amend the plan of operations to include the Gold Bar South (GBS) deposit. We are planning to start construction of the access road in Q3, and GBS is expected to contribute to production in Q4. GBS has positive attributes compared to the current mining areas, such as a much lower waste tripping ratio, oxide mineralization with no carbonaceous material, and a higher average gold grade partially offset by lower heap leach recovery. Most of the ore mined in 2023 is expected to be sourced from GBS.

In Q2, we spent $1.2 million for exploration and conducted some 3,660 m (12,000 ft) of drilling, with a focus on drilling around the Pick and Atlas pits. At Pick, drilling targeted in-fill of the Phase 2 pit to improve the confidence in non-carbonaceous oxide mineralization. In addition, drilling targeted extensions of mineralization at the North pit wall along the controlling faults. At Atlas, drilling included a sonic program to evaluate mineral potential within the historic Atlas waste dump and targeted three attractive areas around the historic open pit.

San José Mine, Argentina (49% interest)

San José attributable production for Q2 was 11,100 gold ounces and 704,600 silver ounces, for a total of 19,600 GEOs. Total cash costs and AISC for the quarter were $1,144 and $1,468 per GEO sold, respectively. This compares to 18,200 GEOs at total cash costs and AISC of $1,105 and $1,500 per GEO sold, respectively, in Q2 2021.

San José production recovered from COVID-19-related issues experienced in Q1. Despite the slow start to the year, the San José mine is expected to meet production guidance of 69,500 to 77,500 GEOs (49%).

In Q2, 3,600 m (11,800 ft) of exploration drilling were completed around the mine area (Agostina and Ayelen SE veins), and 700 m (2,300 ft) were completed at the Ciclon project. Drilling highlights include 7.5 g/t gold and 84 g/t silver over 4.1 m (hole SJD-2468) and 6.9 g/t gold and 648 g/t silver over 1.5 m (hole SJM-594). An additional 2,000 m (6,600 ft) of exploration drilling is planned in Q3.

McEwen Copper (76% interest)

The Los Azules project, located in San Juan, Argentina, is one of the world's largest undeveloped open-pit copper porphyry deposits. Surface drilling at Los Azules concluded in late May, with some 13,500 m (44,300 ft) completed to date in 2022. Three primary objectives of the program include:

Improve confidence in the resource by converting Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category;

Accelerate project advancement with metallurgical, hydrological and geotechnical drilling and

Test the limits of the depth extension of the higher-grade mineralization.



Results from this drilling program will be used to update the 2017 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). In the PEA, estimated Indicated and Inferred mineral resources were 10.2 and 19.3 billion lbs. of copper, respectively. Extensive enterprise optimization work is underway on potential larger scale, lower cost and lower carbon footprint alternatives. The updated study is planned to be released in Q1 2023.

Future drilling will evaluate the potential to expand the deposit at depth. While the median depth of drill holes within the Los Azules resource database is 175 m (575 ft), it is not uncommon for porphyry copper mineralization to extend well beyond 1,000 m (3,280 ft) of depth. Numerous drill holes at Los Azules have encountered strong copper grades below the 2017 PEA pit bottom, with all three holes drilled to a depth of over one kilometer ending in copper mineralization.

McEwen Copper spent $14.4 million in Q2 to advance the Los Azules project. On June 21st, 2022, McEwen Copper announced the closing of the second tranche of a private placement offering comprised of a $10 million investment by the Victor Smorgon Group advised by Arete Capital Partners, both of Australia, and $5 million from other investors, for total gross proceeds of $15.0 million. The amount raised in the first and second tranches of the private placement now stands at $55.0 million.

McEwen Copper has built an experienced management team in Argentina to advance to a feasibility level of technical study after completion of the updated preliminary economic assessment. Planning is underway for the next drilling season that will start in Q4 2022.

NYSE Listing

On July 28th a 1-for-10 reverse split of the Company's common stock became effective on the NYSE and TSX exchanges. As a result, the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

Table 1 below provides production and cost results for Q2 & H1 2022 with comparative results for Q2 & H1 2021 and our guidance range for 2022.

Q2 H1 Full Year 2022

Guidance Range

2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated Production Gold (oz) 27,600 31,700 48,450 55,000 118,000-133,000 Silver (oz) 704,600 611,700 1,039,500 1,104,900 2,520,000-2,800,000 GEOs(1) 36,100 40,700 61,200 71,300 153,000-172,000 Gold Bar Mine, Nevada GEOs(1) 5,100 14,100 11,400 21,500 38,000-44,000 Cash Costs ($/GEO)(1) 1,562 1,463 1,951 1,598 AISC ($/GEO)(1) 2,108 1,619 2,377 1,725 Fox Complex, Canada GEOs(1) 11,200 7,100 18,900 12,300 44,000-49,000 Cash Costs ($/GEO)(1) 985 917 1,066 1,066 AISC ($/GEO)(1) 1,290 1,088 1,460 1,282 San José Mine, Argentina (49%) Gold production (oz)(3) 11,100 9,300 17,550 18,800 34,500-38,500 Silver production (oz)(3) 704,600 607,000 1,039,500 1,099,600 2,520,000-2,800,000 GEOs(1)(3) 19,600 18,200 30,300 34,800 69,500-77,500 Cash Costs ($/GEO)(1) 1,144 1,105 1,351 1,097 AISC ($/GEO)(1) 1,468 1,500 1,737 1,418

Our El Gallo project produced 200 GEOs in Q2 2022, 600 GEOs in H1 2022, 1,300 GEOs in Q2 2021, and 2,500 GEOs in H1 2021. Residual heap leaching ceased in July 2022.

Notes:

'Gold Equivalent Ounces' are calculated based on a gold to silver price ratio of 83:1 for Q2 2022, 78:1 for Q1 2022 and 68:1 for Q1 & Q2 2021. 2022 production guidance is calculated based on 72:1 gold to silver price ratio. Cash gross profit, cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per ounce sold are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standardized definition under U.S. GAAP. For definition of the non-GAAP measures see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section in this press release; for the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the closest U.S. GAAP measures, see the Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (as amended) filed on Edgar and SEDAR. Represents the portion attributable to us from our 49% interest in the San José Mine.



Hole ID Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM North (m) UTM East (m) Elevation (m) SM22-070 316̊ -61̊ 363 5377411 517959 267 SM22-089 337̊ -55̊ 651 5377204 528073 272 SM22-090 272̊ -50̊ 384 5377515 518063 267

