ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Magic Software Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Record Second Quarter Revenues of $137 Million, Reflecting a 15% Year Over Year Growth

by Globe Newswire
August 11, 2022 6:14 AM | 132 min read

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Summary Results for the Second Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data) 

        
 GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Q2 2022Q2 2021% Change  Q2 2022Q2 2021% Change
Revenues$137.0 $119.2 15.0% $137.0 $119.2 15.0%
Gross Profit$36.6 $32.8 11.6% $38.2 $34.4 10.8%
Gross Margin 26.7% 27.5%(80)bps  27.9% 28.9%(100)bps
Operating Income$14.7 $12.7 16.1% $17.6 $15.9 10.3%
Operating Margin 10.8% 10.7%10bps  12.8% 13.4%(60)bps
Net Income (*)$9.5 $7.8 21.9% $11.6 $11.3 2.9%
Diluted EPS$0.16 $0.16 0.0% $0.24 $0.23 4.3%
        
(*) Attributable to Magic Software's shareholders.      

 (*) Attributable to Magic Software's shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

  • Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 15.0% to a record second quarter result of $137.0 million, compared to $119.2 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 17.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, with 89% of the growth organic.
     
  • Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 16.1% to a record second quarter result of $14.7 million, compared to $12.7 million in the same period of the previous year.
     
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 10.3% to a record second quarter of $17.6 million, compared to $15.9 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 14.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, with 67% of the growth organic.
     
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 21.9% to $9.5 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
     
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 2.8% to $11.6 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Summary Results for First Half 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data) 

        
 GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 H1 2022H1 2021% ChangeH1 2022H1 2021% Change
Revenues$275.7 $226.5 21.7% $275.7 $226.5 21.7%
Gross Profit$74.2 $63.0 17.7% $77.1 $66.2 16.5%
Gross Margin 26.9% 27.8%(90)bps  28.0% 29.2%(120)bps
Operating Income$30.7 $24.9 23.2% $36.5 $30.9 18.0%
Operating Margin 11.1% 11.0%10bps  13.2% 13.6%(40)bps
Net Income (*)$19.1 $15.3 24.7% $24.6 $21.6 13.7%
Diluted EPS$0.36 $0.31 16.1% $0.50 $0.44 13.6%
        
(*) Attributable to Magic Software's shareholders.      

Financial Highlights for the First Half Ended June 30, 2022

  • Revenues for the first half ended June 30, 2022 increased by 21.7% to $275.7 million compared to $226.5 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenues for the first half period ended June 30, 2022, increased by 22.8% compared to the same period of the previous year, with 78% of the growth organic.

  • Operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2022 increased by 23.2% to $30.7 million compared to $24.9 million in the same period last year.
     
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2022, increased by 18.0% to $36.5 million compared to $30.9 million in the same period last year.
     
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the first half ended June 30, 2022 increased by 24.7% to $19.1 million, or $0.36 per fully diluted share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.31 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.
     
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the first half ended June 30, 2022 increased by 13.7% to $24.6 million, or $0.50 per fully diluted share, compared to $21.6 million, or $0.44 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.
     
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the first half ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $15.7 million compared to $28.0 million in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities excluding the impact of payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions amounted to $19.4 million for the first half ended June 30, 2022.
     
  • As of June 30, 2022, Magic's net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $93.9 million.
     
  • Magic Software has increased its 2022 annual revenue guidance for the second time this year to a range of $545 to $555 million, up from its prior range of $540 to $550 million, which now reflects an annual growth of 13.5% to 14.5%.

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2022

  • In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company's board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in an amount of 29.0 cents per share and in an aggregate amount of approximately $14.3 million, reflecting approximately 75% of its distributable profits for the first half of 2022.
     
  • The dividend is payable on September 13, 2022, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 30, 2022.
     
  • In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.
     
  • The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: " I am very proud that the momentum we saw coming out of 2021 has continued throughout the first half of 2022 as the growing need of enterprises and organizations worldwide to leverage digital technologies and cloud-based platforms is creating high demand for our innovative software solutions and services which together with the outstanding execution by our teams led to another quarter of strong performance recorded across our business. We continue to invest organically and inorganically in our service lines and are excited about the innovative capabilities we are building to drive continued long term profitable growth and shareholder value."

"Today's dividend distribution announcement marks Magic Software's 10th year anniversary of its semi-annual dividend distribution policy, adopted on September 5th, 2012. During these past 10 years Magic Software has distributed a cumulative amount of over $132 million to its shareholders."

Conference Call Details

Magic Software's management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software's results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-888-744-5399

UK: 0-800-917-5108

ISRAEL: 03-918-0650

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0650

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Magic Software's website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software's financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;
  • In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;
  • Equity-based compensation expenses;
  • Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;
  • The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest's effects of the above items;
  • Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;
  • Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and
  • Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "look forward", "expect," "believe," "guidance" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which filed on May 12, 2022, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer
Magic Software Enterprises
ir@magicsoftware.com

         
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME       
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)        
         
  Three months ended Six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
  Unaudited Unaudited
Revenues $136,978  $119,155  $275,683  $226,453 
Cost of Revenues  100,385   86,351   201,512   163,460 
Gross profit  36,593   32,804   74,171   62,993 
Research and development, net  2,596   2,363   4,935   4,559 
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses  19,687   17,729   38,667   33,514 
Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration        
related to acquisitions  (423)  18   (106)  18 
Total operating costs and expenses  21,860   20,110   43,496   38,091 
Operating income  14,733   12,694   30,675   24,902 
Financial expenses, net  (219)  (1,304)  (1,791)  (2,450)
Income before taxes on income  14,514   11,390   28,884   22,452 
Taxes on income  3,625   2,304   6,831   4,574 
Net income $10,889  $9,086  $22,053  $17,878 
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests  (786)  (830)  (1,739)  (1,561)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests  (616)  (476)  (1,209)  (994)
Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $9,487  $7,780  $19,105  $15,323 
         
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders :       
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder's  9,487   7,780   19,105   15,323 
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests  (1,487)  -   (1,487)  - 
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder's after        
accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests $8,000  $7,780  $17,618  $15,323 
         
Weighted average number of shares used in        
computing net earnings per share        
         
Basic  49,093   49,055   49,085   49,045 
         
Diluted  49,123   49,091   49,130   49,086 
         
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable        
to Magic's shareholders $0.16  $0.16  $0.36  $0.31 
         
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders :        
excluding of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest        
Basic $0.16  $0.16  $0.36  $0.31 
Diluted $0.16  $0.16  $0.36  $0.31 
         
                 
Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information            
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)            
                 
                 
  Three months ended Six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
                 
Revenues $136,978 100% $119,155 100% $275,683 100% $226,453 100%
Gross profit  38,175 27.9%  34,440 28.9%  77,093 28.0%  66,153 29.2%
Operating income  17,557 12.8%  15,911 13.4%  36,467 13.2%  30,895 13.6%
Net income attributable to                
Magic's shareholders  11,649 8.5%  11,326 9.5%  24,556 8.9%  21,594 9.5%
                 
Basic earnings per share $0.24   $0.23   $0.50   $0.44  
Diluted earnings per share $0.24   $0.23   $0.50   $0.44  
                 
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.        
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS       
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)        
         
  Three months ended Six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
  Unaudited Unaudited
         
GAAP gross profit $36,593  $32,804  $74,171  $62,993 
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,118   1,481   2,256   2,850 
Amortization of other intangible assets  464   155   666   310 
Non-GAAP gross profit $38,175  $34,440  $77,093  $66,153 
         
         
GAAP operating income $14,733  $12,694  $30,675  $24,902 
Gross profit adjustments  1,582   1,636   2,922   3,160 
Amortization of other intangible assets  2,280   1,723   4,382   3,303 
Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions  (423)  18   (106)  18 
Capitalization of software development  (734)  (798)  (1,605)  (1,622)
Costs related to acquisitions  49   482   59   487 
Stock-based compensation  70   156   140   647 
Non-GAAP operating income $17,557  $15,911  $36,467  $30,895 
         
         
GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $9,487  $7,780  $19,105  $15,323 
Operating income adjustments  2,824   3,217   5,792   5,993 
Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests        
and redeemable non-controlling interests  (168)  (168)  (320)  (333)
Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration        
related to acquisitions  (122)  731   722   1,168 
Deferred taxes on the above items  (372)  (234)  (743)  (557)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders$11,649  $11,326  $24,556  $21,594 
         
         
Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $0.24  $0.23  $0.50  $0.44 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic       
net earnings per share  49,093   49,055   49,085   49,045 
         
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.24  $0.23  $0.50  $0.44 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted       
net earnings per share  49,138   49,135   49,146   49,135 
         
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
U.S. Dollars in thousands   
    
 June 30, December 31,
  2022  2021
 Unaudited  
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$88,253 $88,090
Short-term bank deposits 3,021  5,586
Marketable securities 1,049  1,142
Trade receivables, net 143,350  142,071
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 11,124  9,890
Total current assets 246,797  246,779
    
LONG-TERM ASSETS:   
Severance pay fund 1,520  3,646
Deferred tax assets 2,445  8,091
Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,104  24,299
Other long-term receivables 4,347  3,384
Other long-term deposits 1,586  1,781
Property and equipment, net 6,836  5,872
Identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, net 206,811  198,193
Total long-term assets 247,649  245,266
    
TOTAL ASSETS$494,446 $492,045
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Short-term debt$19,701 $17,032
Trade payables 22,986  24,711
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 41,165  45,173
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 3,463  3,943
Liabilities due to acquisition activities 6,163  6,635
Deferred revenues and customer advances 13,223  10,771
Total current liabilities 106,701  108,265
    
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:   
Long-term debt 36,778  20,155
Deferred tax liability 13,017  18,112
Long-term operating lease liabilities 21,165  20,970
Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 18,564  13,892
Accrued severance pay 2,383  4,551
Total long-term liabilities 91,907  77,680
    
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 28,367  30,432
    
EQUITY:   
Magic Software Enterprises equity 257,250  265,248
Non-controlling interests 10,221  10,420
Total equity 267,471  275,668
    
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING   
INTERESTS AND EQUITY$494,446 $492,045
    
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS  
U.S. Dollars in thousands   
 Six months ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
 Unaudited Unaudited
    
Cash flows from operating activities:   
    
Net income$22,053  $17,878 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided   
by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 8,337   6,995 
Stock-based compensation 140   647 
Change in deferred taxes, net (1,163)  (591)
Amortization of marketable securities premium   
and accretion of discount 93   28 
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:   
Trade receivables, net (5,011)  (6,542)
Other long-term and short-term   
accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (2,411)  422 
Trade payables (4,164)  4,189 
Exchange rate of loans (1,210)  (210)
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable (1,991)  1,364 
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration   
related to acquisitions (3,748)  - 
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents held in   
currencies other than the functional currency 1,662   - 
Deferred revenues 3,075   3,861 
Net cash provided by operating activities 15,662   28,041 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
    
Capitalized software development costs (1,605)  (1,622)
Purchase of property and equipment (2,206)  (688)
Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash (12,289)  (6,831)
Purchase of intangible asset (219)  - 
Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits 2,565   (7)
Net cash used in investing activities (13,754)  (9,148)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
    
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (4,616)  (4,694)
Dividend paid (10,604)  (10,300)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (188)  (778)
Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests (1,900)  (607)
Short-term and long-term loans received 26501   15,368 
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (4,841)  (2,985)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,352   (3,996)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,097)  (250)
    
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 163   14,647 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 88,090   88,127 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period$88,253  $102,774 
    

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.