Magic Software Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Record Second Quarter Revenues of $137 Million, Reflecting a 15% Year Over Year Growth

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd . ( NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC ), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Summary Results for the Second Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Revenues $ 137.0 $ 119.2 15.0 % $ 137.0 $ 119.2 15.0 % Gross Profit $ 36.6 $ 32.8 11.6 % $ 38.2 $ 34.4 10.8 % Gross Margin 26.7 % 27.5 % (80)bps 27.9 % 28.9 % (100)bps Operating Income $ 14.7 $ 12.7 16.1 % $ 17.6 $ 15.9 10.3 % Operating Margin 10.8 % 10.7 % 10bps 12.8 % 13.4 % (60)bps Net Income (*) $ 9.5 $ 7.8 21.9 % $ 11.6 $ 11.3 2.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.16 0.0 % $ 0.24 $ 0.23 4.3 % (*) Attributable to Magic Software's shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 15.0% to a record second quarter result of $137.0 million, compared to $119.2 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 17.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, with 89% of the growth organic.



Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 16.1% to a record second quarter result of $14.7 million, compared to $12.7 million in the same period of the previous year.



Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 10.3% to a record second quarter of $17.6 million, compared to $15.9 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 14.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, with 67% of the growth organic.



Net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 21.9% to $9.5 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 2.8% to $11.6 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Summary Results for First Half 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP H1 2022 H1 2021 % Change H1 2022 H1 2021 % Change Revenues $ 275.7 $ 226.5 21.7 % $ 275.7 $ 226.5 21.7 % Gross Profit $ 74.2 $ 63.0 17.7 % $ 77.1 $ 66.2 16.5 % Gross Margin 26.9 % 27.8 % (90)bps 28.0 % 29.2 % (120)bps Operating Income $ 30.7 $ 24.9 23.2 % $ 36.5 $ 30.9 18.0 % Operating Margin 11.1 % 11.0 % 10bps 13.2 % 13.6 % (40)bps Net Income (*) $ 19.1 $ 15.3 24.7 % $ 24.6 $ 21.6 13.7 % Diluted EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.31 16.1 % $ 0.50 $ 0.44 13.6 % (*) Attributable to Magic Software's shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the First Half Ended June 30, 2022

Revenues for the first half ended June 30, 2022 increased by 21.7% to $275.7 million compared to $226.5 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenues for the first half period ended June 30, 2022, increased by 22.8% compared to the same period of the previous year, with 78% of the growth organic.





Operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2022 increased by 23.2% to $30.7 million compared to $24.9 million in the same period last year.



Non-GAAP operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2022, increased by 18.0% to $36.5 million compared to $30.9 million in the same period last year.



Net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the first half ended June 30, 2022 increased by 24.7% to $19.1 million, or $0.36 per fully diluted share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.31 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the first half ended June 30, 2022 increased by 13.7% to $24.6 million, or $0.50 per fully diluted share, compared to $21.6 million, or $0.44 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.



Cash flow from operating activities for the first half ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $15.7 million compared to $28.0 million in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities excluding the impact of payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions amounted to $19.4 million for the first half ended June 30, 2022.



As of June 30, 2022, Magic's net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $93.9 million.



Magic Software has increased its 2022 annual revenue guidance for the second time this year to a range of $545 to $555 million, up from its prior range of $540 to $550 million, which now reflects an annual growth of 13.5% to 14.5%.

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2022

In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company's board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in an amount of 29.0 cents per share and in an aggregate amount of approximately $14.3 million, reflecting approximately 75% of its distributable profits for the first half of 2022.



The dividend is payable on September 13, 2022, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 30, 2022.



In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.



The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: " I am very proud that the momentum we saw coming out of 2021 has continued throughout the first half of 2022 as the growing need of enterprises and organizations worldwide to leverage digital technologies and cloud-based platforms is creating high demand for our innovative software solutions and services which together with the outstanding execution by our teams led to another quarter of strong performance recorded across our business. We continue to invest organically and inorganically in our service lines and are excited about the innovative capabilities we are building to drive continued long term profitable growth and shareholder value."

"Today's dividend distribution announcement marks Magic Software's 10th year anniversary of its semi-annual dividend distribution policy, adopted on September 5th, 2012. During these past 10 years Magic Software has distributed a cumulative amount of over $132 million to its shareholders."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software's financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Equity-based compensation expenses;

Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest's effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "look forward", "expect," "believe," "guidance" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 136,978 $ 119,155 $ 275,683 $ 226,453 Cost of Revenues 100,385 86,351 201,512 163,460 Gross profit 36,593 32,804 74,171 62,993 Research and development, net 2,596 2,363 4,935 4,559 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 19,687 17,729 38,667 33,514 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (423 ) 18 (106 ) 18 Total operating costs and expenses 21,860 20,110 43,496 38,091 Operating income 14,733 12,694 30,675 24,902 Financial expenses, net (219 ) (1,304 ) (1,791 ) (2,450 ) Income before taxes on income 14,514 11,390 28,884 22,452 Taxes on income 3,625 2,304 6,831 4,574 Net income $ 10,889 $ 9,086 $ 22,053 $ 17,878 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (786 ) (830 ) (1,739 ) (1,561 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (616 ) (476 ) (1,209 ) (994 ) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 9,487 $ 7,780 $ 19,105 $ 15,323 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders : Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder's 9,487 7,780 19,105 15,323 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests (1,487 ) - (1,487 ) - Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder's after accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests $ 8,000 $ 7,780 $ 17,618 $ 15,323 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,093 49,055 49,085 49,045 Diluted 49,123 49,091 49,130 49,086 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders : excluding of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ 0.31

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 136,978 100 % $ 119,155 100 % $ 275,683 100 % $ 226,453 100 % Gross profit 38,175 27.9 % 34,440 28.9 % 77,093 28.0 % 66,153 29.2 % Operating income 17,557 12.8 % 15,911 13.4 % 36,467 13.2 % 30,895 13.6 % Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 11,649 8.5 % 11,326 9.5 % 24,556 8.9 % 21,594 9.5 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.50 $ 0.44

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 36,593 $ 32,804 $ 74,171 $ 62,993 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,118 1,481 2,256 2,850 Amortization of other intangible assets 464 155 666 310 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 38,175 $ 34,440 $ 77,093 $ 66,153 GAAP operating income $ 14,733 $ 12,694 $ 30,675 $ 24,902 Gross profit adjustments 1,582 1,636 2,922 3,160 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,280 1,723 4,382 3,303 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (423 ) 18 (106 ) 18 Capitalization of software development (734 ) (798 ) (1,605 ) (1,622 ) Costs related to acquisitions 49 482 59 487 Stock-based compensation 70 156 140 647 Non-GAAP operating income $ 17,557 $ 15,911 $ 36,467 $ 30,895 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 9,487 $ 7,780 $ 19,105 $ 15,323 Operating income adjustments 2,824 3,217 5,792 5,993 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (168 ) (168 ) (320 ) (333 ) Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (122 ) 731 722 1,168 Deferred taxes on the above items (372 ) (234 ) (743 ) (557 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 11,649 $ 11,326 $ 24,556 $ 21,594 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,093 49,055 49,085 49,045 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,138 49,135 49,146 49,135

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. Dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,253 $ 88,090 Short-term bank deposits 3,021 5,586 Marketable securities 1,049 1,142 Trade receivables, net 143,350 142,071 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 11,124 9,890 Total current assets 246,797 246,779 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Severance pay fund 1,520 3,646 Deferred tax assets 2,445 8,091 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,104 24,299 Other long-term receivables 4,347 3,384 Other long-term deposits 1,586 1,781 Property and equipment, net 6,836 5,872 Identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, net 206,811 198,193 Total long-term assets 247,649 245,266 TOTAL ASSETS $ 494,446 $ 492,045 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 19,701 $ 17,032 Trade payables 22,986 24,711 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 41,165 45,173 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 3,463 3,943 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 6,163 6,635 Deferred revenues and customer advances 13,223 10,771 Total current liabilities 106,701 108,265 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 36,778 20,155 Deferred tax liability 13,017 18,112 Long-term operating lease liabilities 21,165 20,970 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 18,564 13,892 Accrued severance pay 2,383 4,551 Total long-term liabilities 91,907 77,680 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 28,367 30,432 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 257,250 265,248 Non-controlling interests 10,221 10,420 Total equity 267,471 275,668 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 494,446 $ 492,045