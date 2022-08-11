Cobalt Boats Kicks Off Its New Model Year With the Delivery of A New Flagship R8 Surf Boat to Celebrity Fisherman Sig Hansen

NEODESHA, Kan., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In late July, Sig Hansen, veteran crab fisherman and boat captain from the Discovery Channel documentary series Deadliest Catch, visited Cobalt Boats to tour the factory and see the completion of his new 2023 Model R8 Surf, which he plans to use as his family pleasure boat. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to spoil my family with our new Cobalt. We spend a lot of time on the water, and I have a smile on my face every time I get to see my kids and grandkids having fun," Hansen said.



At 27' 10", the Cobalt R8 Surf is the company's top-of-the-line surf boat, offering the most room and best ride in the Cobalt Surf series. With wrap-around, yacht-certified seating, the R8 Surf also features Cobalt's Custom Wave Technology surf system, a specifically designed surf hull, a choice of Volvo forward-drive engines and Cobalt Surf Gate technology to shape perfect waves. "We'll use it for wake surfing and waterskiing, all the water sports, but what I really love about it is the Cobalt ride," Hansen noted. "The summer before last I was out with a friend in his Cobalt on Lake Chelan, WA, which is near where we live. Now, I don't get jealous often, but every wave we hit, his Cobalt just cut right through, we didn't even feel it! In the boat I had at the time, we'd have been thrashed and bashed, but not in that Cobalt. Right there and then, the stability had me sold!"

Hansen asked his wife June to make the decisions on color and interior choices. "As people who've watched the show know, I've got a lot of pride in my work boat, the FV Northwestern, but when I saw my R8 Surf coming down the line in the Bayside Blue & Ebony color scheme she chose, it just really stuck out to me because it looked so modern and classy," he said. Hansen had never visited the Cobalt factory before and he was favorably impressed with everything he saw, he reported. "I'd heard the Cobalt team was like a family, people who know what they're doing, with 20, 30 and 40 years of experience. And it's all true, it's an art how they do what they do. It's like I say in my work, teamwork is what makes everything go well. But what really stood out was that everyone was happy with their jobs, they had smiles on their faces and it was clear they had passion and took genuine pride in their work, which really resonates with me," he said.

"I've worked hard all my life and I decided that now was the time, and I really wanted this boat. Sure, I knew Cobalts were a little spendy, but you get what you pay for. If I could pass anything along to other boaters, it's this: After seeing how Cobalts are put together, I understand, I get it now, and choosing a Cobalt, with their high standards, is a no-brainer," Hansen concluded. "My new R8 Surf is my baby – did I mention that it's a 2023 model, number 001? – and I'm like a kid in a candy store. I'm more excited now than the day I signed the papers, and I know this boat will be around in our family for quite a while!"

Currently in production, the new R8 Surf series is available through Cobalt's World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da1df1dc-c0ef-40bd-ba87-c26c7c27d917

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3f09083-a61d-4824-9488-b740bef3d012

Contact: Kelle Pierce kellep@cobaltboats.com 1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757 800-835-0256 www.cobaltboats.com