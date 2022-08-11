Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2022-2028: Key Players 3M, Bureau Veritas, Quest Diagnostics & Others Driving 7.01% Annual Growth

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKET OUTLOOK
The publisher's report indicates that the global food allergen testing market would register growth at a CAGR of 7.01% in the projected phase 2022-2028.
The rise in cases of food allergies in people across the globe is one of the prime factors driving the market growth. In addition, factors like the growth of food trade globally and stringent regulations by the government also support the development of the market.
On the flip side, the problems associated with regulating food processing companies in developing countries are a major hurdle in the path of growth. However, technological advancements in food biotechnology in the last few years present profitable opportunities for market growth.
REGIONAL OUTLOOK
The global market for food allergen testing covers North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the years to come. With the largest demography of the human population in the world, the region is home to more than 4.7 billion people. The incidence of food allergies is also on the rise here. The rising need for food processing goods for this growing population has propelled the demand for food allergen testing services. This rising demand is expected to foster the market growth in the forthcoming years.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- High Growth of Global Food Trade
- Stringent Government Regulations
- High Cases of Food Allergy
Market Challenges
- Lack of Regulations in Developing Countries
Market Opportunities
- Advancements in Food Biotechnology in Recent Years
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Food Allergen Testing Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Global Food Allergen Testing Market Outlook - by Technology
4. Global Food Allergen Testing Market Outlook - by Food Tested
5. Global Food Allergen Testing Market - Regional Outlook
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Research Methodology & Scope
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- ALS
- Limited
- Asurequality Limited
- Auriga Research Pvt Ltd
- Bureau Veritas Sa
- Eurofins Scientific Se
- Intertek Group plc
- Merieux Nutrisciences
- Microbac Laboratories
- Neogen Corporation
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH
- Sgs Sa
- Symbio Laboratories
- Tuv Sud
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc54ap
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.