Global Skin Health/Dermatology Functional Foods Market Report 2022: Development of Different Techniques to Create High-Value Natural Carotenoids Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Health/Dermatology Functional Foods Market by Indication (Skin Conditions, Anti-Aging, Anti-Allergy), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), Regulatory Landscape, Pricing Analysis, and COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global skin health foods (dermatology functional foods) market during the forecast period is projected to be USD 2,651.5 million by 2026 from USD 1,929.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%.
Skin Conditions was the largest segment in by indication of skin health foods market in 2020
Skin conditions accounted for the largest share of skin health foods market in 2020. Changes in nutritional status that alter skin structure and function can directly affect skin appearance. This, along with the increasing awareness of consumers with respect to nutraceuticals and functional foods, is expected to drive the market growth for this segment during the forecast period.
APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by the increasing R&D expenditure by local and international companies in functional food products, a larger pool of patients with chronic skin hypersensitivity conditions, and increasing GDP in several APAC countries. The growing awareness about the health benefits of functional foods in these countries has increased the demand for skin health food products.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Consumption of Nutrient-Enriched Foods to Improve Overall Health
- High Incidence of Allergic Diseases
- Growth in Health Awareness Among Consumers
- Increasing R&D and Production Capacity for Functional Food and Beverage Products
Restraints
- Higher Cost of Functional Food Products due to the Inclusion of Healthier or Naturally Sourced Ingredients
- Increasing Incidence of Allergies and Intolerance Related to Some Functional Ingredients
Opportunities
- Development of Different Techniques to Create High-Value Natural Carotenoids
- Alternative Sources to Obtain Omega-3
- Growth in the Retail Sector of Emerging Countries
Challenges
- Complexities Related to the Integration and Adulteration of Functional Food Products
- Off-Taste and Flavor of Functional Ingredients
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Overview
4 Skin Health/Dermatology Functional Foods Market, by Area of Use
5 Skin Health/Dermatology Functional Foods Market, by Region
6 Competitive Landscape
7 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Amway
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arla Foods
- BASF SE
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Danone SA
- Dupont
- General Mills
- Glanbia PLC
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kemin Industries, Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Nestle SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nj2fy
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.