Vertical Injection Molding Machine Market worth $2.18 billion by 2027

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vertical Injection Molding Machine Market is projected to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% from USD 1.69 billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing development in healthcare industry is driving the demand for vertical injection molding machine market. The growing medical industry and development of e-vehicle industry are also bringing in future opportunities for vertical injection molding machine.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=239031002



Browse in-depth TOC on "Vertical Injection Molding Machine Market"

250 - Tables

65 - Figures



"Based on automation, automotic is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period"



Automatic vertical injection molding machines are used in various application including automotive, medical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, fiber optics and others. These machines allow manufacturers to produce complicated small geometries with maximum possible accuracy and precision. They provide high efficiency as it is fully automatic process with less human interference.



"Electronics is projected to be the fastest growing application in vertical injection molding machine market, in terms of value"



Electronics application is the fastest growing application, in terms of value, during the forecast period. In this industry, within fiber optics application vertical injection molded parts are widely used for molding gears such as connectors, and parts of fiber optic applications in telecom and medical industry. Fiber optics molding is a precision injection molding technology that creates optical components on a smaller scale than regular molding techniques.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=239031002



"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for vertical injection molding machine during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume, in 2021. This dominance is attributed to major electrical & electronics end-use industries worldwide shifting their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and Thailand. The growing demand for electric appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, and microwave ovens in China is expected to boost the sales of vertical injection molding machines.



New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market.

Major Players operating in Vertical Injection Molding Machine Market:

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery (Japan),

Fanuc Corporation (Japan),

Japan Steel Works (Japan),

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd (Japan),

Toyo Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd (Japan) have undertaken expansions in the vertical injection molding machine industry.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=239031002



Browse Adjacent Markets: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Injection Molding Machine Market by Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric and Hybrid), Clamping Force (0-200, 201-500 and Above 500), Product Type (Plastic, Rubber, Metals), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Packaging) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market by Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric and Hybrid), Clamping Force (0-200 Tons Force, 201-500 Tons Force and Above 500 Tons Force), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com