North America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report 2022: Growing R&D Expenditure & the Rising Adoption of the Quality by Design (QbD) Driving 8.3% Growth

The North America bioanalytical testing services market is projected to grow by 8.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $3,232.3 million by 2031, driven by the rising demand for analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars amid COVID-19 pandemic, increasing preference for outsourcing analytical testing, growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and the rising adoption of the Quality by Design (QbD) approach.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America bioanalytical testing services market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Molecule Type, Application, Test Type, Workflow Process, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Country.



Based on Molecule Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Small Molecules

Large Molecules

LC-MS Studies

Immunoassays

Other Large Molecule Tests

Based Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Bioavailability and Bioequivalence Studies

Pharmacokinetics (PK)

Pharmacodynamics (PD)

Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion (ADME)

Other Applications

By Test Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Cell-based Assays

Bacterial Cell-based Assays

Viral Cell-based Assays

Virology Testing

In Vitro Virology Testing

In Vivo Virology Testing

Species-Specific Viral PCR Assays

Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies (SINA)

Bacterial Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

Viral Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

Method Development Optimization and Validation (MDOV)

Biomarker Testing

Pharmacokinetic Testing

Other Test Types

By Workflow Process, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Sample Preparation

Protein Precipitation

Liquid-liquid Extraction (LLE)

Sample Analysis

Hyphenated Technique

Chromatographic Technique

Electrophoresis

Ligand Binding Assay

Mass Spectrometry

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Other Workflow Processes

By Therapeutic Area, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Oncology

Neurology

Infectious Diseases

Gastroenterology

Cardiology

Other Therapeutic Areas

By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharma and Biopharma Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Selected Key Players:

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Covance Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

ICON PLC

Intertek Group PLC

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Pace Analytical Services LLC.

Parexel International Corporation

PPD Inc.

SGS SA

Syneos Health, LLC

Toxikon Corporation

WuXi Apptech Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Molecule Type



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Application



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Test Type



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Workflow Process



7 Segmentation of North America Market by Therapeutic Area



8 Segmentation of North America Market by End User



9 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country



10 Competitive Landscape

