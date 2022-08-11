Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, BASF & Others

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022, By Fibers, Active Agent, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global antimicrobial textile market is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $10.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The market is expected to reach $14.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.
North America was the largest region in the antimicrobial textile market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
An increase in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene is contributing to the growth of the antimicrobial textile market. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness about health and cleanliness, as well as increased demand for antimicrobial textiles that can kill viruses. As a result, the textile industry's companies are rapidly developing antimicrobial products.
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the antimicrobial textile market. Major companies operating in the antimicrobial textile sector are focused on developing a new technological solution to reduce the spread of the virus and meet consumer demand. For instance, in June 2020, Aditya Birla Group, an India-based producer of Viscose staple fiber launched antimicrobial fibers based on in-house technology. Antimicrobial fibers are a ground-breaking discovery that not only destroys but also prevents the growth of bacteria or viruses.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Fibers: Cotton; Polyester; Polyamide; Others
2) By Active Agent: Synthetic Organic Agents; Metal And Metallic Salts; Bio-Based Agents; Others
3) By Application: Medical Textiles; Apparel; Home Textiles; Commercial Textiles; Industrial Textiles; Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Antimicrobial Textile Market Characteristics
3. Antimicrobial Textile Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Antimicrobial Textile
5. Antimicrobial Textile Market Size And Growth
6. Antimicrobial Textile Market Segmentation
7. Antimicrobial Textile Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market
9. China Antimicrobial Textile Market
10. India Antimicrobial Textile Market
11. Japan Antimicrobial Textile Market
12. Australia Antimicrobial Textile Market
13. Indonesia Antimicrobial Textile Market
14. South Korea Antimicrobial Textile Market
15. Western Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market
16. UK Antimicrobial Textile Market
17. Germany Antimicrobial Textile Market
18. France Antimicrobial Textile Market
19. Eastern Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market
20. Russia Antimicrobial Textile Market
21. North America Antimicrobial Textile Market
22. USA Antimicrobial Textile Market
23. South America Antimicrobial Textile Market
24. Brazil Antimicrobial Textile Market
25. Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market
26. Africa Antimicrobial Textile Market
27. Antimicrobial Textile Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Antimicrobial Textile Market
29. Antimicrobial Textile Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Milliken & Company
- PurThread Technologies
- Trevira GmbH
- Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd.
- Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc.
- Herculite Products Inc.
- BASF SE
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Sanitized AG
- LifeThreads LLC
- Surgicotfab Textiles Private Limited
- Sciessent LLC
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
- Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwfnih
