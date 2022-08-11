United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report 2022: Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Developments, M&A, Collaborations, Partnerships, Distribution, and Licensing

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecasts 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market was valued at $187 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach a value of $481 Million by 2028 at a growth rate of 14.4%.
This new market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire United Kingdom non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United Kingdom non-invasive prenatal testing market.
The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018 - 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in the United Kingdom.
The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2028. The report also includes an assessment of comparative test analysis by companies.
It also covers reimbursement patterns and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market. Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, venture capital investment, distribution, and licensing agreements are analyzed in detail. The report also explores the detailed description of market drivers and inhibitors of the United Kingdom non-invasive prenatal testing market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United Kingdom non-invasive prenatal testing market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product outlook, and key development in the non-invasive prenatal testing market in the United Kingdom.
This Comprehensive United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report Provides:
- To Analyse the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2018 to 2021
- To Estimate and Forecast the Market Size of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2022 to 2028 and Growth Rate until 2028
- Evaluates the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in the United Kingdom with Six Years Forecast
- Assessment of Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Six Years Forecast
- Meticulously Assesses the Overall United Kingdom Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends
- Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
- Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
- Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration Deals, Partnership Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement
- A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development
The Leading Companies for the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market are Listed Below:
- Natera Inc.
- NIPD Genetics
- Yourgene Health
- Eurofins Biomnis
- Illumina Inc.
- PerkinsElmer Inc.
- BGI Diagnosis Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. United Kingdom Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018 - 2028)
3. United Kingdom Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018 - 2028)
4. United Kingdom Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018 - 2028)
5. United Kingdom Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018 - 2028)
6. United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges
6.1 Market Growth Drivers
6.2 Market Challenges
7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis
8. Reimbursement Environment of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
9. Regulation Framework of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
10.1 Collaboration Deals
10.2 Venture Capital Investment
10.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
10.4 Exclusive Agreement
10.5 Licensing Agreement
10.6 Distribution Agreement
10.7 Partnership Deals
11. Key Companies Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etsqh3
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.