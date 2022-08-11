Account-Based Advertising Software Market Growing at a Phenomenal Pace Surpassing US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032 witnessing a growth of 10.8% CAGR- Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Account Based Advertising Software Market was valued at US$ 416 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, On-Cloud Account Based Advertising Software will remain pivotal for the market as the bulk of revenue will be generated through this category, with a forecasted CAGR of 10.7%.



Cloud Based Account Based Advertising to contribute the most to revenue

Cloud Based Advertising Software is expected to be the leading type of Account-Based Advertising Software demand. Companies are largely turning to cloud-based systems over On-premise in order to gain from several benefits, such as the reduction of burden on IT teams, the access to a wide range of data and analytical tools, the possibilities for collaborative or remote work and the tracking of efficiency.

Large companies to be the key contributors to revenue in the forecast period.

Large Companies are the top application for Account Based Advertising, having witnessed a CAGR of 11.1% with a forecasted CAGR of 10.2%. This is largely due to the fact that Account Based advertising is best suited for companies that can afford to shell out large amounts of resources and have relatively high value per customer. Further, large companies are also more likely to have the type of extensive data and maintenance requirements which this method requires. However, small companies can also stand to benefit from Account-Based advertising, with many choosing to adopt it in the form of a one: many approach.

Europe to be an emerging component of revenue in the forecast period

Europe in an emerging market for demand of Account Based Advertising Software, accounting for 25.1% of demand and US$ 325.6 Mn by 2032. A study conducted amongst marketing professionals found that 86% European respondents reported future plans to harness ABM technologies. The UK is a key country, with US$ 54 Mn 2032 forecast value slated to grow at 9.8% CAGR.

"Account Based Advertising Software manufacturers nowadays are closely working on improving their software to allow for more efficient analysis of data and a wider database of customer via new technologies." comments an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Account-Based Advertising Software Market: Competition Insights

At present, Account-Based Advertising Software providers are focused on developments that will afford more opportunities for targeting and analysis to marketing professionals. The key companies operating include Terminus, Metadata, Integrate, 6sense, RollWorks, Madison Logic, Triblio, ListenLoop, Jabmo, Demandbase, Mintigo, Radiate B2B, Recotap, Bluebird, Kwanzoo Inc, MRP and IDG Communications.

Some of the recent development in Account-Based Advertising Software are as follows:

In June 2022, Folloze and Hunter & Bard announced a partnership under which they aim to provide their customers a combination of Folloze's speciality of their B2B buyer experience platform and Hunter & Bard's ABM offerings.

Folloze and Hunter & Bard announced a partnership under which they aim to provide their customers a combination of Folloze's speciality of their B2B buyer experience platform and Hunter & Bard's ABM offerings. In February 2022, ZoomInfo announced the launch of MarketingOS. This product is an ABM platform that uses ZoomInfo's B2B data to allow for insight-driven information and personalized advertising across varied forms of media.

ZoomInfo announced the launch of MarketingOS. This product is an ABM platform that uses ZoomInfo's B2B data to allow for insight-driven information and personalized advertising across varied forms of media. In March 2020, Madison Logic and LinkedIn announced a collaboration under which Madison Logic will gain an integration with the LinkedIn Marketing Analytics API. Therefore, both of their clients can measure accounts across marketing channels on a single platform using LinkedIn's Marketing Analytics API in combination with Madison Logic's ML data Platform and ML data cloud.

Madison Logic and LinkedIn announced a collaboration under which Madison Logic will gain an integration with the LinkedIn Marketing Analytics API. Therefore, both of their clients can measure accounts across marketing channels on a single platform using LinkedIn's Marketing Analytics API in combination with Madison Logic's ML data Platform and ML data cloud. In May 2019, Madison Logic announced the launch of their product, the ML Data cloud. This cloud uses sources from multiple sources, both first and third party to provide a platform for B2B marketing. This product aims to enable clients to provide, amongst other features, customized advertising and tracking and insights on which techniques and methods are the most efficient.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Account-Based Advertising Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Account-Based Advertising Market in terms Product (Cloud-based, On-Premise), By Application (Large companies, Small and Medium companies), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered In Account-Based Advertising Software Industry Survey

Account-Based Advertising Market by Type:

On Cloud Account-Based Advertising Software

On-Premise Account-Based Advertising Software

Account-Based Advertising Software Market by Application:

Large Companies

Small and Medium Companies

Account-Based Advertising Software Market by Region:

North America Account-Based Advertising Software Market

Europe Account-Based Advertising Software Market

Asia Pacific Account-Based Advertising Software Market

Middle East & Africa Account-Based Advertising Software Market

Latin America Account-Based Advertising Software Market





