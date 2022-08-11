Alpha Copper Provides Indata Project Drill Campaign Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Copper Corp. ALCU ALCUF PP ("Alpha," "Alpha Copper," or the "Company") a resource organization founded to create value through mineral exploration and asset advancement, provides its first diamond drilling program update on the Indata copper-gold Project located in the Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia.

The summer drill program currently underway at the Indata copper-gold project is oriented with a discovery objective as we look for substantial mineralized bodies combining two relevant and distinct targets; vein gold hosted mineralization and porphyry copper-gold mineralization.



Alpha is currently undertaking a 5,000-metre drill program to test multiple high level geophysical targets including carbonate replacement deposits ("CRD") to porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization environments. The first 2022 drill hole, of this inaugural drilling campaign, IN-22-74 (Target ‘J') started in volcanic mineralized rock then encountered felsic intrusive near the end of the hole (144 metres) where it intersected molybdenum mineralization (a classic characteristic of CRD mineralized rock in limestone is an adjacent molybdenum mineralized porphyry body). Please find attached photo of molybdenum mineralization in hole IN-22-74.

Figure 1: Representative photo of molybdenum mineralization identified near the end of drill hole NL-22-74

IN-22-75 and IN-22-76 were drilled as the Company moved north to the Lake Copper Target. Hole IN-22-76 encountered encouraging vein mineralization and both holes confirmed the extent of the intrusive entity which is receptive for porphyry copper-gold mineralization. As seen on map insert (Figure 2).

Figure 2: 2022 Drill targets and IP Data

Diamond drill hole IN-22-80 is targeting an area near identified outcrops of mineralized areas with chalcopyrite discovered in 2019 on the east side of Albert Lake which is approximately 100 metres west of the north-south oriented geophysics induced polarization ("IP") line 1250E. The drill hole encountered strong chalcopyrite mineralization from surface to 45 metres which is very encouraging since there is only limited IP coverage in this area. The Lake Copper Target was discovered through an outcrop sample taken in 2019 which ran 0.48% copper and 0.11 g/t gold. We have elected to continue drilling hole IN-22-80 past its originally targeted depth as the core visuals are very encouraging.

Company CEO, Darryl Jones notes, "Indata has seen quite extensive work over the past 10 years from many groups which has led us to this point in time. Our discovery-focused program is moving towards what we believe is the beginning of a real understanding of the project as evidenced by the visual data and concurrent drilling so far. There has been a lot of "smoke" on the property over the years, and with how the current drill program is going we think we will find the "fire" and consequently unlock meaningful asset value for our shareholders."

The Alpha Copper team has been very selective in its drilling to maintain efficiency and resources as it moves from target to target. The drill campaign is anticipated to last well into Q3 of 2022 with results coming in intermittently during the course of the program. As the Company becomes increasingly familiar with the project and target areas, management will prioritize on what is believed to be the most promising mineralization to best focus the balance of the drilling efforts upon delivering shareholder results.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. J.W. Morton, P. Geo., who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for its technical content.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Alpha Copper Corp.

Contact Alpha Copper

Invictus Investor Relations

+1 (604) 343-8661

walter@invictusir.com



About Alpha Copper Corp ALCU ALCUF PP:

Alpha Copper is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The company is positioned to earn a 60% interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north central British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Okeover copper-molybdenum project located near the coastal community of Powell River, British Columbia. For more information visit: https://alphacopper.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.