Proactive news headlines including West Wits Mining, Valor Resources, Cauldron Energy and Compumedics Ltd

West Wits Mining Ltd WWI has raised $2.5 million in a share placement to bolster the development of the Witwatersrand Basin Gold Project (WBP) in South Africa, which already holds a 4.28-million-ounce JORC mineral resource at 4.58 g/t gold.
Valor Resources Ltd VAL shares have climbed 12.5% higher intra-day to 0.9 cents after identifying uranium and copper mineralisation from its reconnaissance field program at the Surprise Creek Project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.
Cauldron Energy Ltd CXU has intersected another high-grade gold zone in the Annie Laurie Lode at the Blackwood Goldfield Project in the 'Golden Triangle' of Victoria.
Compumedics Ltd CMP will undertake an on-market buy-back of up to 4 milllion fully-paid ordinary shares.
Horizon Minerals Ltd HRZ has struck a deal with fellow ASX-lister Greenstone Resources Ltd to divest its Phoenix and Kangaroo Hill gold projects.
Strickland Metals Ltd STK is raising $7 million through a placement and share purchase plan (SPP) to support exploration at its flagship Millrose Gold Project on the northeast flank of the Yandal Belt.
Gascoyne Resources Ltd GCY is encouraged by a series of shallow, high-grade gold intersections across two key prospects near the wholly-owned Dalgaranga Gold Operations in Western Australia.
Red River Resources Ltd RVR has fielded another set of solid gold grades from drilling at the Eleanora-Garibaldi prospect of the Hillgrove Gold Project in New South Wales, underscoring the growth potential of the asset.
Volt Resources Ltd VRC is well positioned to benefit from Energy Supply Developers' (ESD) super site development activities in the US, highlighting surging demand and a strong outlook in the North American battery market.
Aurumin Ltd AUN has recorded a whopping 224-metre gold intersection, grading at 1.5 g/t gold, during assay work at the Two Mile Hill deposit, part of the Central Sandstone gold property in WA.
Ironbark Zinc Ltd IBG has hosted US EXIM Bank representatives and principals from its prospective equity and operating partner LNS A/S at the Citronen Zinc-Lead Project in Greenland for due diligence and value-adding purposes, a major step in reaching a final investment decision (FID) for the asset.
Lotus Resources Ltd LOT says the results from its definitive feasibility study (DFS) are in and the numbers stack up to restart the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi.
