WITH A DEDICATED FOCUS ON BRINGING WORLD-CLASS TECH TALENT TO EUROPE'S TOP COMPANIES, RIVIERA PARTNERS NAMES PETE ALEXANDER AS NEWEST PARTNER

London, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the leading executive search firm for engineering, product, and design leadership roles, today announced that Pete Alexander has joined as a Partner in the company's European office.



Pete comes to Riviera Partners after 11 years with The Up Group, a market-leading, digitally focused search, advisory, and networking firm where he led the Product & Tech Practice. Prior to The Up Group, he spent five years at Skill Capital, an executive search firm focused on the European private equity space.

"As our momentum continues to grow in Europe, Pete is a great and valued addition to our team, bringing a wealth of experience and a shared philosophy around the value of community building and relationships," said Riviera CEO, Will Hunsinger.

"I'm a big believer in the power of specialisation and when it comes to product and technology, it's tough to beat Riviera's track record," said Alexander. "The team has placed the CPOs and CTOs of some of the best tech companies in the world, and there is a huge opportunity to continue that great work in Europe."

Riviera is the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Led by Managing Partner Glenn Murphy, Riviera's London office was established in 2021 due to the growing demand for Riviera to assist with finding the best tech and product talent in Europe. To date, Riviera has secured placement for some of the region's top brands, including Personio, Beauty Pie, Adevinta, Bumble, Datadog, Pricemoov, Nate, and Sorare.

"The London team is happy to welcome Pete aboard. He's an expert in guiding clients and their companies in reaching their next phase of potential by sourcing world-class technical talent," said Murphy.

Alexander is the second partner to join the London office in several months; Myriam Vacher joined in June.

Riviera Partners is a key driver of innovation for today's most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management, and design. By combining over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, Riviera is the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about what Riviera Partners can do for your business at www.rivierapartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

