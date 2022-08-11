IDEX Biometrics Receives Large Order for Digital Authentication

Oslo, Norway – 11 August 2022 – IDEX Biometrics ASA has received a new material order for their advanced fingerprint sensor technology, which will be deployed in the customer's digital authentication application. The customer is a large US company with a global footprint. This order represents the largest single order in IDEX history. Shipments against the order will begin in the 4th quarter of 2022.
In addition to our primary target market for biometric payment cards, IDEX continues to see increasing demand for its biometric sensors for use in the growing market of digital authentication. As demand continues to increase, IDEX Biometrics is expecting additional production orders throughout the second half of 2022 from both existing customers, and new customers who have not yet been announced.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186
Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor Relations
E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com
Tel: + 1 214 272 0070
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics IDBA is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, TrustedBio, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
