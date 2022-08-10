Clermont Meridian Trading Reports on 'Emerging Market Equities'

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clermont Meridian Trading has released the report on ‘Emerging Market Equities'. They will be encouraging selective exposure to emerging market (EM) equities, including China, across technology firms and innovation leaders.
"We have performed a lot of research on emerging markets in recent years, and our clients have had significant success investing there, even with the current volatility, macro, regulatory and Covid-19 resurgence," said Matthew Bird, Institutional Director of Equities at Clermont Meridian Trading.
Long-term, the firm has a favourable outlook for the Chinese market. This is based on predictions that the demographic trends and digital transformation will benefit the country in the upcoming year. In addition, the firm has been adding businesses it expects will be the innovation leaders in China over the coming years, rather than the tech giants that dominated the market in the last decade.
"Currently, our investors are experiencing more reliable returns in stocks that are positioned in technology, innovation, and other longer-term themes. We have encouraged investments in China's New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sectors, which are particularly attractive as we face prolonged secular expansion in the sector, combined with NEV battery shortages globally. The Chinese government has also made it clear that its focus is shifting towards greater stability and more market-friendly policies moving forward. This is great news for our investors." Commented Andrew Wakefield, Head of Corporate Derivatives at Clermont Meridian Trading.
China is the world's largest new energy vehicle market, accounting for 53% of global sales in 2021. Last year, sales nearly tripled, reaching a total of 3.3 million. Since bottoming in mid-March, Chinese shares have surged 20%, outpacing all other major markets, while the MSCI World index is down 8% in US dollar terms.
According to company data, in July, Chinese equities accounted for 15 of the 30 most popular new buy's made by Clermont Meridian Trading clients.
Clermont Meridian Trading is a fully independent financial services company established in 2009. As an independent financial services company, Clermont Meridian Trading is committed to providing clients with honest financial guidance.
