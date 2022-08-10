BplayEnt Signs MoU with MPSINVEST to Cooperate on Blockchain Business

SEOUL, KOREA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BplayEnt announces that it had signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on blockchain business with MPSINVEST, a live streaming platform service provider.
The purpose of this agreement is to provide support in the development and operation of a blockchain business through mutual trust between the two companies.
BplayEnt is a blockchain fintech company that develops and operates technology for issuing tokens, following the planning and production of NFTs using blockchain service linkage and various IPs (Intellectual Property).
MPSINVEST conducts various entertainment businesses utilizing its live broadcasting platform. Among them, Celuvtv is an open online live broadcasting service and a real-time live broadcasting platform with N-Screen, live chat, and live streaming technology that enable direct communication with users through wholesome content such as variety shows, mukbangs (or "eating shows"), music shows, dance shows, and more.
Through this agreement, BplayEnt and MPSINVEST will collaborate with a famous TV show writer to develop a worldview and scenario of "Celebrity" from Celuvtv as the theme, and on that basis, move forward with the NFT business centered on the webtoon "Nerdi Moodi" and its IPs. Using a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) system that employs blockchain technology, they plan to introduce a blockchain service to overcome the flaws in the existing standardized and closed global payment system of live streaming services.
A BplayEnt official said, "We have decided to strengthen the business cooperation through joint research and development of various solutions for new blockchain technology-based businesses, and efforts will be made to improve the competitiveness of the content industry as a whole.
Media Contact
Brand: BplayEnt
Contact: Media team
E-mail: info@bplayent.com
Website: https://bplayent.com/
SOURCE: BplayEnt
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.