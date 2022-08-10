The Processed Meat Market Is Expected to Witness Steady Growth at A CAGR of 4.6% Through 2031; States Fact.MR

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of processed meat are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 356.5 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 4.6% over the next ten years.
The Processed Meat segment includes all kinds of processed meat. The segment is split into the sub segments Ham & Bacon, Sausages, and Cold & Roast Meat Products. This segment does not include fresh meat or pre-cooked meat-based ready-to-eat meals.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global processed meat market in the forecast period are the increase in disposable income. Moreover, the decrease in the time taken to cook meat at home because of the hectic lifestyle is estimated further to supplement the growth of the global processed meat market.
For Critical Insights on Processed Meat Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2360
In the global food & beverage industry, innovation and new product creations are based on strong natural, health, and sustainability credentials. Products made with healthy and nutritious components and labeled with assurances of minimal processing or demonstrable health benefits from natural ingredients appeal more to consumers, especially in developed economies with higher incomes and an aging population.
Due to rising affluence and healthy eating trends, emerging countries such as China and India are likely to play a significant role in the global meat and poultry sector. Because they are sold by well-established corporations such as the WH Group in China and Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd in India, packaged processed beef products are deemed hygienic and of good quality. These manufacturers have gradually moved their focus from shelf-stable processed meat to chilled processed meat in response to increased consumer demand for more fresh and healthful processed meat products.
Increased Demand for Essential Nutrition Driving Global Market
In the context of overall consumer attitude, processed meats continue to play an essential role in consumers' diets. Protein is a developing topic of nutritional study, and meat remains the most popular source of protein among consumers. Although vegetarian diets and movements receive a lot of media attention (Meatless Monday, for example), according to a recent Fact.MR survey, just about 3% of consumers omit meat from their diet for a 14-day period. However, meat appears to be utilized more as an ingredient and less as a main dish these days, as the percentage of meals containing meat has steadily fallen, reaching 26% in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the meat production and supply chain. Hotels, restaurants, and cafes play an important role in the distribution channel of the processed meat market. Most importantly, the quick service restaurant chains such as McDonalds, KFC, Subway, and Burger King were all compelled to temporarily or permanently close during the COVID-19 period. Dine-in facilities were limited for customers at these restaurant chains. The cafes were completely closed, while the hotels were closed owing to travel restrictions. The global processed meat market experienced revenue losses during the lockdown period due to the non-operation of this important distribution channel.
To learn more about Processed Meat Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2360
Key Segments Covered in the Processed Meat Industry Survey
- By Product Type
- Processed Beef
- Processed Pork
- Processed Poultry Meat
- Processed Sheep Meat
- Processed Beef
- By Nature
- Organic Processed Meat
- Conventional Processed Meat
- Organic Processed Meat
- By Form
- Fresh or Chilled Processed Meat
- Frozen Processed Meat
- Shelf Stable Processed Meat
- Fresh or Chilled Processed Meat
- By End-use Application
- Processed Meat for Food Processing Industry
- Processed Meat for Food Service Industry
- Retail Sales of Processed Meat
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Traditional Grocery Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Discount Stores
- Online Retail Stores
- Others
- Processed Meat for Food Processing Industry
Who is Winning in This Space?
Consumer preference for organic food products is expected to witness significant increase over the next few years. Manufacturers and distributors of processed meat are tailoring their product offerings to meet consumer demand. Due to high profit margins and consumer demand for natural products, growing number of manufacturers are entering the organic processed meat market. In the next 2 to 3 years, many companies are expected to launch organic processed meat.
Some of the market players featured in the report are JBA SA, Hormel Foods, Harim Co. Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., Danish Crown A/S, Cargill Meat Solution Corp., WH Group, BRF SA, Smithfield Foods Inc., SYSCO Corp., OSI Group, ConAgra Foods Inc., and Cherkizovo Group PJSC.
Get Customization on Processed Meat Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2360
Key players in the Processed Meat Market
- JBA SA
- Hormel Food
- Harim Co Ltd.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- Danish Crown A/S
- Cargill Meat Solution Corp.
- WH Group
- BRF SA
- Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Key Takeaways from Processed Meat Market Study
- The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.
- In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.
- The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the processed meat industry.
Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-
Microparticulated Whey Protein Market- Most recent released report on the global microparticulated whey protein market by Fact.MR evaluates that the market accounted for US$ 302.3 Mn in 2021, and is expected to witness noticeable growth at a CAGR of 8.3% to touch a valuation of US$ 670.4 Mn by 2031.
Flavor Enhancers Market- Flavor enhancers market, According to the study, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.3 Bn by 2021. In the long haul, prospects appear further optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by the end of the assessment period 2021-2031.
Liquid Dietary Supplements Market- The global market for liquid dietary supplements is forecast to be valued at US$ 39.2 Bn by 2021-end, expected to further accelerate to US$ 92.8 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period.
Snacks Market- Global demand for snacks is expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031, according to a recently published study by Fact.MR. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 751 Bn, with consumer inclining towards organic snacks consumption. By 2021-end, demand for snacks is expected to reach US$ 400 Bn.
In-Flight Catering Market- The global In-flight catering market exceeding a valuation of around USD 7.3 billion by 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.
Vegan Egg Market- The global vegan egg market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 6.9% and accounted for US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 8.3% through 2031. Retail/household vegan egg sales are slated to surge at 11.5% CAGR to be valued at close to US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031.
Sports Nutrition Market- The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.
Tahini Market- Global tahini market will accelerate at a value CAGR worth 6% from 2021-2031. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, sales of tahini are likely to reach US$ 3.2 Bn. As of 2021, tahini sales are expected to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn, with the Middle East & Africa expected to capture over 4/5th of the global revenue.
Lactase Enzyme Market- The global lactase enzyme market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.7% in 2021. The U.S. lactase enzyme market grew 3.4%, settling initial scepticism about how the market would perform during a global pandemic.
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.
Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.