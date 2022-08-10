Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 10 August 2022

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 10 August 2022 to issue 8,498,200 incentive subscription rights to 97 new and continuing employees and individual contractors in the IDEX Biometrics group. The grant was made under the company's 2022 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 12 May 2022. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 1.18 per share. The subscription rights vest by 25% per year over four years and expire on 12 May 2027. Following the grants there are 84,787,755 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX Biometrics.
Primary insiders
IDEX discloses transactions by the following primary insiders, who were granted incentive subscription rights (SRs) to IDEX shares ISIN NO0003070609:
- CEO Vince Graziani was granted 1,210,400 SRs at NOK 1.18 per share
- CTO Anthony Eaton was granted 210,300 SRs at NOK 1.18 per share
- CCO Catharina Eklof was granted 210,300 SRs at NOK 1.18 per share
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA IDBA is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.