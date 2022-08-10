Rani Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("Rani Therapeutics") RANI, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering (the "Offering"). Rani Therapeutics expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 15% of the aggregate number of shares offered in the Offering. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the Offering.
BofA Securities, Cantor and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers for the Offering. BTIG and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as lead managers for the Offering.
The Class A common stock is being offered by Rani Therapeutics pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which was declared effective by the SEC on August 10, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary and final prospectus supplements relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
Investor Contact:
investors@ranitherapeutics.com
Media Contact:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.