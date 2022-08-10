OTC Markets Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results Delivering Revenue and Earnings Growth

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:



Gross revenues of $26.0 million for the quarter, up 2% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $9.3 million for the quarter, up 1% versus the prior year period

Operating profit margin of 36.7%, versus 37.0% for the prior year period

Net income of $7.4 million, up 5% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.61, up 3%

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter in the form of dividends of $2.1 million

Announcing third quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share

594 OTCQX ® companies and 1,227 OTCQB ® companies at quarter-end, up 12% and 20%, respectively

62% increase in the number of companies subscribing to our Disclosure & News Service ® ("DNS") products

15 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

101 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of June 30, 2022, up from 84 as of June 30, 2021; approximately 35,000 average daily trades during the quarter, down 23% from the prior year period

Closed the acquisition of Blue Sky Data Corp, a provider of equity and debt compliance data regarding state Blue Sky securities rules and regulations



NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

"During the second quarter, we successfully closed the Blue Sky Data Corp acquisition," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team thoughtfully executed the integration. Shortly after closing, we transferred the data production to our platform and onboarded their team. We continue to focus on bringing positive changes to our markets by creating new opportunities and product value for our subscribers."

"OTC Markets Group delivered revenue and earnings growth in an increasingly uncertain business environment," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "Our diversified revenue streams provide strength and resilience to our business model. The continued growth in our Corporate Services business led the overall growth in revenues and more than offset the impact of reduced OTC Link trading activity."

Second Quarter 2022 compared to Second Quarter 2021

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2022 2021 % change $ change OTC Link $ 5,132 $ 7,682 (33 %) (2,550 ) Market data licensing 8,901 8,586 4 % 315 Corporate services 11,957 9,182 30 % 2,775 Gross revenues 25,990 25,450 2 % 540 Net revenues 25,209 24,704 2 % 505 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 23,851 22,217 7 % 1,634 Operating expenses 14,589 13,074 12 % 1,515 Income from operations 9,262 9,143 1 % 119 Operating profit margin 36.7 % 37.0 % Income before provision for income taxes 9,253 9,143 1 % 110 Net income $ 7,402 $ 7,072 5 % 330 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.59 3 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.86 2 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,873,711 11,778,886 1 %

Gross revenues were $26.0 million for the quarter, up 2% as compared to the prior year quarter, while revenues less transaction-based expenses increased 7%.

OTC Link revenues decreased 33%, driven by a decline in transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, as compared to revenues from OTC Link ECN in the prior year period, consistent with trading volumes during the quarter remaining at lower levels compared to the prior year quarter.

Market Data Licensing revenues grew 4%, reflecting professional and enterprise subscriber growth and the acquisition of Blue Sky Data Corp. The number of professional subscribers increased 4%, resulting in a 5% increase in related revenues. As a result of new enterprise subscribers, revenues from broker-dealer enterprise licenses increased 17% and revenues from internal system licenses, delayed data licenses and certain other data services increased 20%. The increase in Market Data Licensing revenues was partially offset by a 41% decline in revenue from non-professional users.

Corporate Services delivered 30% growth, with revenues from our OTCQX market up 7% and revenues from our OTCQB market up 34%. New sales and the 96% retention rate we achieved for OTCQX during the 2022 annual renewal cycle, up from 94% in 2021, contributed to the growth. OTCQB maintained over 90% renewal rate. DNS revenues increased 83%, driven by a higher number of companies subscribing to DNS in connection with the enhanced current information requirements under Rule 15c2-11 that became effective last September.

Operating expenses increased $1.5 million, or 12%, to $14.6 million, primarily as a result of a 6% increase in compensation costs, reflecting higher headcount, the impact of annual salary increases, and increases in incentive compensation as well as a 62% increase in professional and consulting fees, primarily related to the acquisition of Blue Sky Data Corp.





Net income increased 5% to $7.4 million, driven by a 1% increase in operating income and a decrease in the Company's effective tax rate from 22.7% in the prior year quarter to 20.0% in the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in the amount of excess tax benefit on stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, increased 4%, to $10.7 million, or $0.88 per adjusted diluted share.



Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on September 22, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 8, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 7, 2022.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2022.

On March 7, 2022, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The call and the webcast may be accessed as follows:

Webcast:

The conference webcast and management presentation can be accessed at the following link (replay available until August 10, 2023):

Live Call:

Participants intending to ask a question during the live call and Q&A session should also register in advance at:

OTC Markets Group's Quarterly Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the earnings release, transcript of the earnings call and management presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCM operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 OTC Link $ 5,132 $ 7,682 Market data licensing 8,901 8,586 Corporate services 11,957 9,182 Gross revenues 25,990 25,450 Redistribution fees and rebates (781 ) (746 ) Net revenues 25,209 24,704 Transaction-based expenses (1,358 ) (2,487 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 23,851 22,217 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 9,045 8,497 IT Infrastructure and information services 1,894 1,876 Professional and consulting fees 1,738 1,076 Marketing and advertising 380 280 Occupancy costs 598 619 Depreciation and amortization 496 441 General, administrative and other 438 285 Total operating expenses 14,589 13,074 Income from operations 9,262 9,143 Other income(expense) Other income(expense), net (9 ) - Income before provision for income taxes 9,253 9,143 Provision for income taxes 1,851 2,071 Net income $ 7,402 $ 7,072 Net income per share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.59 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,593,227 11,497,856 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,873,711 11,778,886 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net Income $ 7,402 $ 7,072 Excluding: Interest Income - - Provision for income taxes 1,851 2,071 Depreciation and amortization 496 441 Stock-based compensation expense 980 764 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,729 $ 10,348 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.86 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.





OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash $ 37,649 $ 50,394 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $324 and $244 7,559 7,404 Prepaid income taxes 1,824 790 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,554 1,363 Total current assets 48,586 59,951 Property and equipment, net 5,076 5,049 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,269 14,889 Deferred tax assets, net 469 387 Goodwill 3,984 251 Intangible assets, net 8,283 40 Long-term restricted cash 1,565 1,564 Other assets 286 124 Total Assets $ 82,518 $ 82,255 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,068 $ 962 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,929 12,357 Income taxes payable 7 13 Deferred revenue 23,312 28,432 Total current liabilities 33,316 41,764 Income tax reserve 943 989 Operating lease liabilities 13,937 14,548 Total Liabilities 48,196 57,301 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - par value $0.01 per share Class A - 17,000,000 authorized, 12,583,911 issued, 11,857,404 outstanding at June 30, 2022; 12,483,128 issued, 11,801,761 outstanding at December 31, 2021 126 125 Additional paid-in capital 23,076 21,681 Retained earnings 27,535 16,787 Treasury stock - 726,507 shares at June 30, 2022 and 681,367 shares at December 31, 2021 (16,415 ) (13,639 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 34,322 24,954 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 82,518 $ 82,255

