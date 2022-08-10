Wesdome Announces 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. WDO ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces its second quarter financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, "At Eagle River, the one-time challenges which temporarily impacted production, such as the hoist rope manufacturing defect and the leach tank failure have since been addressed. Head grade at Eagle River in Q2 averaged 9.6 g/t, which is below the 2022 grade guidance of 12.1 -13.4 g/t Au. However, once both issues were resolved, we were able to mine and process the significantly higher-grade ore originally planned for June.
At Kiena, the supply chain challenges, which delayed delivery of the underground equipment in Q1 2022 and negatively affected our development rates, have also delayed delivery of key electrical components for the completion of the paste backfill plant. Consequently, the mining rate has been slower to ramp up, which now puts us approximately 3-4 months behind our original 2022 plan. We look forward to the completion of the paste fill plant (now expected to be commissioned in Q4 2022) to speed up our production cycle and mitigate delays.
As previously disclosed on July15, combined production in Q2 was 27,240 ounces resulting in total H1 2022 production of 52,851 ounces. Challenges such as global supply chain related delays, inflationary cost pressures, and lost productivity from COVID related absences persisted into Q2 and beyond. Subsequent to the quarter both operations were shut down for planned maintenance. During July, the Kiena hoist was shutdown for three weeks for planned refurbishment and at Eagle the mill was shutdown for two weeks for annual scheduled maintenance and thickener refurbishment.
As a result of lower production and sales than planned, both cash costs for the quarter of $1,538 (US$1,205) and AISC of $2,020 (US$1,582) were above our guidance range of $875 - $970 (US$700 - $775) for cash costs and $1,270 - $1,400 (US$1,015 - $1,125) per ounce. Free cash outflow for the quarter was $28.6 million, net of an investment of $31.2 million in Kiena, or ($0.20) per share. This is our final year of elevated growth capital (primarily at Kiena) as commercial production is expected in Q4.
In the beginning of the year, the Company set full year 2022 combined production guidance at 160,000 – 180,000 ounces. At Kiena, commercial production will be declared with the successful commissioning of the paste fill plant, which is now expected in Q4. As a result of the paste fill plant delays and the development deficit, we are revising Kiena guidance to 34,000 – 43,000 ounces. At Eagle River Mine, our recent development into the Falcon Zone has indicated that there is more grade variability than initially demonstrated from the 2021 diamond drilling, and we are forecasting lower grades in this zone for the remainder of 2022. However, this has been a zone which has already demonstrated good upside as well with our successful Falcon mining in late 2021 and we would expect this zone to demonstrate the variability associated with high grade chutes of this nature. Consequently, we are revising Eagle's guidance to 85,000 – 95,000 ounces. As a result of the lower production and continued inflationary pressures affecting labour cost and availability, ongoing supply chain issues, and the ongoing pandemic, the company is revising both its cash and AISC costs for the year as per the below table.
|2022 Guidance
|Initial
|Revised
|YTD 2022
Achievement
|Gold production
|Eagle River
|95,000 – 105,000 ounces
|85,000 – 95,000 ounces
|37,090 ounces
|Mishi
|1,000 – 2,000 ounces
|1,000 – 2,000 ounces
|1,735 ounces
|Kiena
|64,000 – 73,000 ounces
|34,000 – 43,000 ounces
|14,026 ounces
|160,000 – 180,000 ounces
|120,000 – 140,000 ounces
|52,851 ounces
|Head grade (g/t Au)
|Eagle River
|12.1 – 13.4
|10.5 – 11.7
|10.6
|Mishi
|2.0 – 2.5
|2.9 – 3.3
|3.3
|Kiena
|10.6 – 11.8
|8.6 – 9.5
|9.3
|Cash cost per ounce 1
|$875 - $970
(US$700 – US$775)
|$1,260 - $1,390
(US$980 – US$1085)
|$1,412
(US$1,111)
|AlSC per ounce 1
|$1,270 - $1,400
(US$1,015 – US$1,125)
|$1,765 - $1,950
(US$1,370 – US$1,520)
|$1,851
(US$1,456)
"The Company is continuing its aggressive exploration and drilling program for 2022. We are pleased with the recent expansion of the high grade A Zones and Footwall Zones as well as the discovery of the South Limb zone at Kiena. Similarly at Eagle River, the surface and underground drilling has continued to expand known zones such as 300E and Falcon 7 and identified new areas of mineralization both within the mine diorite and surrounding volcanic rocks. The continued discovery of new mineralization demonstrates the upside exploration potential at both sites."
Key operating and financial highlights of the Q2 2022 results include:
- Gold production of 27,240 ounces, including 8,914 Kiena pre-commercial ounces, is a 10% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q2 2021: 30,375 ounces):
- Eagle River Underground milled 59,964 tonnes at a head grade of 9.6 grams per tonne for 17,756 ounces produced, a 40% decrease over the same period in the previous year (Q2 2021: 29,836 ounces).
- Mishi Open Pit milled 7,685 tonnes at a head grade of 2.8 grams per tonne for 570 ounces produced (Q2 2021: 539 ounces).
- Kiena milled 26,478 tonnes at a head grade of 10.6 grams per tonne for 8,914 pre-commercial ounces produced.
- Revenue of $61.9 million, a 3% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q2 2021: $63.9 million).
- Ounces sold were 26,000 at an average sales price of $2,380/oz (Q2 2021: 28,500 ounces at an average price of $2,239/oz).
- Cash margin1 of $21.9 million, a 46% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q2 2021: $40.6 million).
- Operating cash flows decreased by 55% to $12.1 million or $0.08 per share1 as compared to $26.9 million or $0.19 per share for the same period in 2021.
- Free cash outflow of $28.6 million, net of an investment of $31.2 million in Kiena, or ($0.20) per share1 (Q2 2021: free cash outflow of $9.1 million or ($0.07) per share1).
- Net loss of $14.3 million or ($0.10) per share (Q2 2021: Net income - $84.9 million or $0.63 per share) and Net loss (adjusted)1 of $5.5 million or ($0.04) per share (Q2 2021: $20.6 million or $0.15 per share)
- Cash position at the end of the quarter of $23.5 million.
- Cash costs1 of $1,538/oz or US$1,205/oz, an 89% increase over the same period in 2021 (Q2 2021: $814/oz or US$663/oz);
- AISC1 increased by 63% to $2,020/oz or US$1,582/oz (Q2 2021: $1,240 or US$1,009 per ounce) due to lower ounces sold and increased corporate and general expenses.
- Refer to the Company's 2021 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis section entitled "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the consolidated financial statements.
Production and
Exploration Highlights
|Achievements
|Eagle River Complex
|
|Kiena
|
Wesdome Gold Mines 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results conference call:
August 11, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. Registration is required.
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6fabe85cad5f48ea97a0b7087d4cb9cb
Webcast link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ft6b4im
The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company's website (www.wesdome.com)
Technical Disclosure
The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Frederic Langevin, Eng, Chief Operating Officer, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
COVID-19
The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company's top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate office. These protocols are still in place at all sites despite the loosening of some provincial public health guidelines. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.
Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts with the emergence of new, highly contagious variants such as Omicron. To date, the company has been impacted by this most recent variant outbreak, with employees at both operations and corporate office becoming infected which may negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company's actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently re-started Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO," with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF."
For further information, please contact:
|Duncan Middlemiss
President and CEO
416-360-3743 ext. 2019
duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com
|or
|Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com
|220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating data
|Milling (tonnes)
|Eagle River
|59,964
|63,057
|113,181
|116,597
|Mishi
|7,685
|9,347
|19,558
|26,566
|Kiena
|26,478
|-
|47,640
|-
|Throughput 2
|94,127
|72,404
|180,379
|143,163
|Head grades (g/t)
|Eagle River
|9.6
|15.1
|10.6
|14.1
|Mishi
|2.8
|2.4
|3.3
|2.4
|Kiena
|10.6
|-
|9.3
|-
|Recovery (%)
|Eagle River
|95.6
|97.4
|96.6
|97.3
|Mishi
|81.2
|76.1
|83.6
|81.9
|Kiena
|98.5
|-
|98.3
|-
|Production (ounces)
|Eagle River
|17,756
|29,836
|37,090
|51,232
|Mishi
|570
|539
|1,735
|1,707
|Kiena
|8,914
|-
|14,026
|-
|Total gold produced 2
|27,240
|30,375
|52,851
|52,939
|Total gold sales (ounces) 4
|26,000
|28,500
|54,000
|50,957
|Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1
|Average realized price
|$
|2,382
|$
|2,239
|$
|2,389
|$
|2,232
|Cash costs
|1,395
|814
|1,330
|930
|Cash margin
|$
|987
|$
|1,425
|$
|1,059
|$
|1,302
|All-in Sustaining Costs 1
|$
|1,940
|$
|1,240
|$
|1,858
|$
|1,353
|Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1
|$
|387
|$
|324
|$
|386
|$
|330
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate
|1.2768
|1.2282
|1.2715
|1.247
|Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1
|$
|1,093
|$
|663
|$
|1,046
|$
|745
|All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1
|$
|1,519
|$
|1,009
|$
|1,461
|$
|1,085
|Kiena Mine (per ounce of gold sold) 1
|Average realized price
|$
|2,372
|$
|-
|$
|2,355
|$
|-
|Cash costs 3, 5
|2,018
|-
|1,622
|238
|Cash margin
|$
|354
|$
|-
|$
|733
|$
|(426
|)
|All-in Sustaining Costs 1, 3, 5
|$
|2,284
|$
|-
|$
|1,834
|$
|238
|Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1
|$
|557
|$
|-
|$
|567
|$
|-
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate
|1.2768
|1.2282
|1.2715
|1.247
|Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1
|$
|1,581
|$
|-
|$
|1,276
|$
|191
|All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1
|$
|1,789
|$
|-
|$
|1,442
|$
|191
|Financial Data
|Cash margin 1
|$
|21,873
|$
|40,590
|$
|52,215
|$
|62,366
|Net income
|$
|(14,331
|)
|$
|84,937
|$
|(7,280
|)
|$
|92,040
|Net income adjusted 1
|$
|(5,481
|)
|$
|20,630
|$
|1,570
|$
|27,733
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1
|$
|8,844
|$
|37,454
|$
|29,494
|$
|56,116
|Operating cash flow
|$
|12,101
|$
|26,875
|$
|41,994
|$
|48,908
|Free cash flow
|$
|(28,576
|)
|$
|(9,131
|)
|$
|(35,372
|)
|$
|(9,032
|)
|Per share data
|Net income
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|0.61
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.66
|Adjusted net income 1
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.20
|Operating cash flow 1
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.35
|Free cash flow 1
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
- Refer to the Company's 2021 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis section entitled "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the consolidated financial statements.
- Totals for tonnage and gold ounces may not add due to rounding.
- YTD 2021 includes a $0.4 million charge for product inventory costs from the sale of 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020.
- YTD 2021 includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020
- In determining the Cash cost per ounce and AISC per ounce, the total ounces sold includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020 and sold in Q1 2021.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
| As at
June 30, 2022
|As at
December 31, 2021
|Assets
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,516
|$
|56,764
|Receivables and prepaids
|8,343
|13,793
|Inventories
|22,864
|17,918
|Income and mining tax receivable
|1,438
|-
|Share consideration receivable
|-
|4,560
|Total current assets
|56,161
|93,035
|Restricted cash
|1,151
|657
|Deferred financing costs
|590
|758
|Mining properties, plant and equipment
|205,390
|212,394
|Mines under development
|272,699
|214,089
|Exploration properties
|1,139
|1,139
|Marketable securities
|960
|1,860
|Share consideration receivable
|6,117
|10,729
|Investment in associate
|9,414
|19,058
|Total assets
|$
|553,621
|$
|553,719
|Liabilities
|Current
|Payables and accruals
|$
|53,325
|$
|40,093
|Income and mining tax payable
|-
|5,490
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|7,371
|7,789
|Total current liabilities
|60,696
|53,372
|Lease liabilities
|5,036
|6,786
|Deferred income and mining tax liabilities
|77,644
|77,195
|Decommissioning provisions
|18,589
|21,191
|Total liabilities
|161,965
|158,544
|Equity
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Capital stock
|192,753
|187,911
|Contributed surplus
|5,678
|5,859
|Retained earnings
|194,365
|201,645
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,140
|)
|(240
|)
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|391,656
|395,175
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|553,621
|$
|553,719
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2021 1
|2022
|2021 1
|Revenues
|$
|61,931
|$
|63,881
|$
|128,625
|$
|109,854
|Cost of sales
|(51,374
|)
|(29,774
|)
|(96,080
|)
|(60,038
|)
|Gross profit
|10,557
|34,107
|32,545
|49,816
|Other expenses
|Corporate and general
|3,221
|2,841
|6,596
|5,232
|Stock-based compensation
|1,554
|1,203
|1,630
|1,513
|Exploration and evaluation
|4,213
|-
|7,169
|-
|Reversal of impairment charges
|-
|(58,563
|)
|-
|(58,563
|)
|Impairment charge on exploration properties
|-
|3,113
|-
|3,113
|Gain on disposal of mining equipment
|(10
|)
|-
|(12
|)
|-
|Total other expenses
|8,978
|(51,406
|)
|15,383
|(48,705
|)
|Operating income
|1,579
|85,513
|17,162
|98,521
|Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties
|-
|34,330
|-
|34,330
|Impairment of investment in associate
|(11,800
|)
|-
|(11,800
|)
|-
|Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable
|(3,605
|)
|1,521
|(5,839
|)
|1,521
|Interest expense
|(316
|)
|(271
|)
|(579
|)
|(530
|)
|Accretion of decommissioning provisions
|(208
|)
|(124
|)
|(379
|)
|(234
|)
|Share of loss of associate
|(131
|)
|(89
|)
|(543
|)
|(89
|)
|Loss on dilution of ownership
|(429
|)
|-
|(634
|)
|-
|Other income (expense)
|322
|(400
|)
|57
|(703
|)
|(Loss) income before income and mining taxes
|(14,588
|)
|120,480
|(2,555
|)
|132,816
|Income and mining tax expense
|Current
|1,788
|4,250
|4,276
|5,346
|Deferred
|(2,045
|)
|31,293
|449
|35,430
|Total income and mining tax expense
|(257
|)
|35,543
|4,725
|40,776
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(14,331
|)
|$
|84,937
|$
|(7,280
|)
|$
|92,040
|Other comprehensive loss
|Change in fair value of marketable securities
|(1,410
|)
|-
|(900
|)
|-
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(15,741
|)
|$
|84,937
|$
|(8,180
|)
|$
|92,040
|(Loss) Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|0.61
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.66
|Diluted
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|0.60
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.65
|Weighted average number of common shares (000s)
|Basic
|142,478
|139,754
|142,146
|139,587
|Diluted
|142,478
|142,630
|142,146
|142,454
- Q2 2021 has been restated to correct an error in the valuation of the share consideration receivable related to the sale of the Moss Lake Project which closed on May 31, 2021. The proceeds have been restated to $44.7 million from $49.5 million, which has decreased the gain on sale of the Moss Lake properties to $30.2 million (net of tax of $4.1 million) from $34.6 million (net of tax of $4.5 million). The Q2 2021 net income has decreased by $2.9 million, which includes a $1.5 million gain resulting from the mark-to-market of the share consideration receivable. Basic earnings per share for Q2 2021 changed from $0.63 to $0.61 per share and basic earnings per share for Q2 YTD 2021 changed from $0.68 to $0.66 per share.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Accumulated
|Other
|Capital
|Contributed
|Retained
|Comprehensive
|Total
|Stock
|Surplus
|Earnings 1
|Loss
|Equity 1
|Balance, December 31, 2020
|$
|179,540
|$
|6,472
|$
|70,357
|$
|-
|$
|256,369
|Net income for the period ended
|June 30, 2021
|-
|-
|92,040
|-
|92,040
|Exercise of options
|1,231
|-
|-
|-
|1,231
|Value attributed to options exercised
|587
|(587
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Value attributed to RSUs exercised
|786
|(786
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|1,513
|-
|-
|1,513
|Balance, June 30, 2021
|$
|182,144
|$
|6,612
|$
|162,397
|$
|-
|$
|351,153
|Balance, December 31, 2021
|$
|187,911
|$
|5,859
|$
|201,645
|$
|(240
|)
|$
|395,175
|Net loss for the period ended
|June 30, 2022
|-
|-
|(7,280
|)
|-
|(7,280
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|-
|(900
|)
|(900
|)
|Exercise of options
|3,031
|-
|-
|-
|3,031
|Value attributed to options exercised
|1,173
|(1,173
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Value attributed to RSUs exercised
|638
|(638
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|1,630
|-
|-
|1,630
|Balance, June 30, 2022
|$
|192,753
|$
|5,678
|$
|194,365
|$
|(1,140
|)
|$
|391,656
- See footnote in the condensed interim statements of income and comprehensive income for details of the restatement in Q2 2021.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021 1
|2022
|2021 1
|Operating Activities
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(14,331
|)
|$
|84,937
|$
|(7,280
|)
|$
|92,040
|Depreciation and depletion
|11,316
|6,483
|19,670
|12,550
|Stock-based compensation
|1,554
|1,203
|1,630
|1,513
|Accretion of decommissioning provisions
|208
|124
|379
|234
|Deferred income and mining tax expense
|(2,045
|)
|31,293
|449
|35,430
|Amortization of deferred financing cost
|85
|119
|169
|224
|Interest expense
|316
|271
|579
|530
|Reversal of impairment charges
|-
|(58,563
|)
|-
|(58,563
|)
|Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties
|-
|(34,330
|)
|-
|(34,330
|)
|Impairment charge on exploration properties
|-
|3,113
|-
|3,113
|Gain on disposal of mining equipment
|(10
|)
|-
|(12
|)
|-
|Impairment of investment in associate
|11,800
|-
|11,800
|-
|Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable
|3,605
|(1,521
|)
|5,839
|(1,521
|)
|Share of loss of associate
|131
|89
|543
|89
|Loss on dilution of ownership
|429
|-
|634
|-
|Foreign exchange gain on borrowings
|(77
|)
|(50
|)
|(109
|)
|(79
|)
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|4,642
|(1,131
|)
|18,906
|3,039
|Mining and income tax paid
|(5,522
|)
|(5,162
|)
|(11,203
|)
|(5,361
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|12,101
|26,875
|41,994
|48,908
|Financing Activities
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|14,956
|-
|14,956
|-
|Repayment of revolving credit facility
|(14,810
|)
|-
|(14,810
|)
|-
|Exercise of options
|264
|910
|3,031
|1,231
|Deferred financing costs
|-
|(95
|)
|-
|(334
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(2,345
|)
|(1,884
|)
|(4,431
|)
|(3,400
|)
|Interest paid
|(316
|)
|(271
|)
|(579
|)
|(530
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,251
|)
|(1,340
|)
|(1,833
|)
|(3,033
|)
|Investing Activities
|Additions to mining properties
|(7,132
|)
|(10,050
|)
|(13,322
|)
|(17,873
|)
|Additions to mines under development
|(31,200
|)
|(12,704
|)
|(59,613
|)
|(13,400
|)
|Additions to exploration properties
|-
|(11,368
|)
|-
|(23,267
|)
|Cash proceeds on sale of Moss Lake, net of transaction costs
|-
|11,762
|-
|11,762
|Funds held against standby letter of credit
|(494
|)
|-
|(494
|)
|-
|Proceeds on disposal of mining equipment
|20
|-
|20
|-
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|-
|740
|-
|1,222
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(38,806
|)
|(21,620
|)
|(73,409
|)
|(41,556
|)
|(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(28,956
|)
|3,915
|(33,248
|)
|4,319
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|52,472
|63,884
|56,764
|63,480
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$
|23,516
|$
|67,799
|$
|23,516
|$
|67,799
|Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
|Cash
|$
|23,516
|$
|67,799
|$
|23,516
|$
|67,799
|$
|23,516
|$
|67,799
|$
|23,516
|$
|67,799
- See footnote in the condensed interim statements of income and comprehensive income for details of the restatement in Q2 2021.
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81794437-9f20-4831-9559-922d1b3c387f
