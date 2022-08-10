ñol

Wesdome Announces 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

by Globe Newswire
August 10, 2022 4:45 PM | 192 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. WDO ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces its second quarter financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, "At Eagle River, the one-time challenges which temporarily impacted production, such as the hoist rope manufacturing defect and the leach tank failure have since been addressed. Head grade at Eagle River in Q2 averaged 9.6 g/t, which is below the 2022 grade guidance of 12.1 -13.4 g/t Au. However, once both issues were resolved, we were able to mine and process the significantly higher-grade ore originally planned for June.

At Kiena, the supply chain challenges, which delayed delivery of the underground equipment in Q1 2022 and negatively affected our development rates, have also delayed delivery of key electrical components for the completion of the paste backfill plant. Consequently, the mining rate has been slower to ramp up, which now puts us approximately 3-4 months behind our original 2022 plan. We look forward to the completion of the paste fill plant (now expected to be commissioned in Q4 2022) to speed up our production cycle and mitigate delays.

As previously disclosed on July15, combined production in Q2 was 27,240 ounces resulting in total H1 2022 production of 52,851 ounces. Challenges such as global supply chain related delays, inflationary cost pressures, and lost productivity from COVID related absences persisted into Q2 and beyond. Subsequent to the quarter both operations were shut down for planned maintenance. During July, the Kiena hoist was shutdown for three weeks for planned refurbishment and at Eagle the mill was shutdown for two weeks for annual scheduled maintenance and thickener refurbishment.

As a result of lower production and sales than planned, both cash costs for the quarter of $1,538 (US$1,205) and AISC of $2,020 (US$1,582) were above our guidance range of $875 - $970 (US$700 - $775) for cash costs and $1,270 - $1,400 (US$1,015 - $1,125) per ounce. Free cash outflow for the quarter was $28.6 million, net of an investment of $31.2 million in Kiena, or ($0.20) per share. This is our final year of elevated growth capital (primarily at Kiena) as commercial production is expected in Q4.

In the beginning of the year, the Company set full year 2022 combined production guidance at 160,000 – 180,000 ounces. At Kiena, commercial production will be declared with the successful commissioning of the paste fill plant, which is now expected in Q4. As a result of the paste fill plant delays and the development deficit, we are revising Kiena guidance to 34,000 – 43,000 ounces. At Eagle River Mine, our recent development into the Falcon Zone has indicated that there is more grade variability than initially demonstrated from the 2021 diamond drilling, and we are forecasting lower grades in this zone for the remainder of 2022. However, this has been a zone which has already demonstrated good upside as well with our successful Falcon mining in late 2021 and we would expect this zone to demonstrate the variability associated with high grade chutes of this nature. Consequently, we are revising Eagle's guidance to 85,000 – 95,000 ounces. As a result of the lower production and continued inflationary pressures affecting labour cost and availability, ongoing supply chain issues, and the ongoing pandemic, the company is revising both its cash and AISC costs for the year as per the below table.

2022 GuidanceInitialRevisedYTD 2022
Achievement
Gold production   
Eagle River95,000 – 105,000 ounces85,000 – 95,000 ounces37,090 ounces
Mishi1,000 – 2,000 ounces1,000 – 2,000 ounces1,735 ounces
Kiena64,000 – 73,000 ounces34,000 – 43,000 ounces14,026 ounces
 160,000 – 180,000 ounces120,000 – 140,000 ounces52,851 ounces
    
Head grade (g/t Au)   
Eagle River12.1 – 13.410.5 – 11.710.6
Mishi2.0 – 2.52.9 – 3.33.3
Kiena10.6 – 11.88.6 – 9.59.3
    
Cash cost per ounce 1$875 - $970
(US$700 – US$775)		$1,260 - $1,390
   (US$980 – US$1085)		$1,412
(US$1,111)
AlSC per ounce 1$1,270 - $1,400
(US$1,015 – US$1,125)		$1,765 - $1,950
(US$1,370 – US$1,520)		$1,851
(US$1,456)


"The Company is continuing its aggressive exploration and drilling program for 2022. We are pleased with the recent expansion of the high grade A Zones and Footwall Zones as well as the discovery of the South Limb zone at Kiena. Similarly at Eagle River, the surface and underground drilling has continued to expand known zones such as 300E and Falcon 7 and identified new areas of mineralization both within the mine diorite and surrounding volcanic rocks. The continued discovery of new mineralization demonstrates the upside exploration potential at both sites."

Key operating and financial highlights of the Q2 2022 results include:

  • Gold production of 27,240 ounces, including 8,914 Kiena pre-commercial ounces, is a 10% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q2 2021: 30,375 ounces):
    • Eagle River Underground milled 59,964 tonnes at a head grade of 9.6 grams per tonne for 17,756 ounces produced, a 40% decrease over the same period in the previous year (Q2 2021: 29,836 ounces).
    • Mishi Open Pit milled 7,685 tonnes at a head grade of 2.8 grams per tonne for 570 ounces produced (Q2 2021: 539 ounces).
    • Kiena milled 26,478 tonnes at a head grade of 10.6 grams per tonne for 8,914 pre-commercial ounces produced.
  • Revenue of $61.9 million, a 3% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q2 2021: $63.9 million).
  • Ounces sold were 26,000 at an average sales price of $2,380/oz (Q2 2021: 28,500 ounces at an average price of $2,239/oz).
  • Cash margin1 of $21.9 million, a 46% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q2 2021: $40.6 million).
  • Operating cash flows decreased by 55% to $12.1 million or $0.08 per share1 as compared to $26.9 million or $0.19 per share for the same period in 2021.
  • Free cash outflow of $28.6 million, net of an investment of $31.2 million in Kiena, or ($0.20) per share1 (Q2 2021: free cash outflow of $9.1 million or ($0.07) per share1).  
  • Net loss of $14.3 million or ($0.10) per share (Q2 2021: Net income - $84.9 million or $0.63 per share) and Net loss (adjusted)1 of $5.5 million or ($0.04) per share (Q2 2021: $20.6 million or $0.15 per share)
  • Cash position at the end of the quarter of $23.5 million.
  • Cash costs1 of $1,538/oz or US$1,205/oz, an 89% increase over the same period in 2021 (Q2 2021: $814/oz or US$663/oz);
  • AISC1 increased by 63% to $2,020/oz or US$1,582/oz (Q2 2021: $1,240 or US$1,009 per ounce) due to lower ounces sold and increased corporate and general expenses.

    1. Refer to the Company's 2021 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis section entitled "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the consolidated financial statements.



Production and
Exploration Highlights		Achievements 
Eagle River Complex
  • Q2 2022 Eagle River underground ore production decreased by 40% from Q2 2021 to 17,756 ounces of gold due to a manufacturing defect on a new hoist rope, resulting in two weeks of lower productivity as ore was trucked to surface, while a new rope was sourced, and one of the leach tanks at the mill, which was previously scheduled to be replaced later this year, failed in mid-June, impacting nearly one week of mill production. Head grade at Eagle River in Q2 2022 averaged 9.6 g/t, which is below the 2022 grade guidance of 12.1 -13.4 g/t Au. Once both issues were resolved, we were able to mine and process the significantly higher grade ore planned for June.
  • Q2 2022 cash cost of $1,395 (US$1,093) per ounce of gold sold1 increased by 71% or $580 per ounce from Q2 2021 due to a 30% decrease in ounces sold, and a 14% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs resulting from increased operating development, general maintenance, and inflationary pressures, driven by higher labour costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs.
  • Q2 2022 AISC of $1,940 (US$1,519) per ounce of gold sold1 increased by 57% or $701 per ounce from Q2 2021 due to a 30% decrease in ounces sold and a 14% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs resulting from increased operating development, general maintenance, and inflationary pressures, driven by higher labour costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs.
  • Generated a cash margin in Q2 2022 of $19.7 million compared to $40.6 million in Q2 2021 due to the 30% decrease in ounces sold, the 14% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs; partially offset by a 6% higher average realized Canadian gold price of $2,382 per ounce (Q2 2021 - $2,239 per ounce).
  • Definition drilling is focused at the Falcon Zone and 300 E Zone. A record Inferred Resource inventory provides a platform for a potential increase in Reserve replacement for 2022.Definition and expansion drilling has continued to return high grade gold mineralization from the Falcon 7 zone with 90.2 g/t Au over 4.9 m core length (21.2 g/t Au capped, 3.4 m true width) and 87.1 g/t Au over 6.6 m core length. The discovery and initial production from the Falcon 7 Zone reaffirms the potential of the surrounding volcanic rocks to host sizeable deposits of gold mineralization and remains a focus for drilling. New development is being completed along the 355 m Level extending 400 m west of the mine diorite and will provide platforms to test for gold mineralization further along strike, and for parallel zones where surface exploration has returned encouraging results from a region of the mine that has historically been given very little attention.
  • Meanwhile, underground exploration drilling is being completed down plunge at the 300E, 711 and 811 zones that remain open down plunge. Additional underground exploration is ongoing further to the east of the current mining areas, in the east-central area of the mine, to test for parallel zones north of the historic 8 and 6 Zones.
  • Surface drilling is ongoing with one drill to test the up plunge extension of the Falcon 7 zone near surface and other zones along this trend further to the west. The recent drilling has intersected several well altered and mineralized areas with VG, which is interpreted to be the up plunge extension of the Falcon 7 zone.
  • Drilling within the central portion of the mine diorite has intersected the interpreted eastern extension of the 7 zone. Several holes in this area have intersected VG and in the future will be better drilled from underground.
  • Also, drilling within the volcanic rocks east of the mine diorite approximately 150 m down dip and the previously mined 2 Zone intersected quartz veining and alteration.   
 
Kiena
  • Generated $2.1 million in cash margin despite the high cash costs of $2,018 (US$1,581) per ounce of gold sold1 due to low pre-commercial production levels. The global supply chain challenges, which delayed delivery of the underground equipment in Q1 2022, have also delayed delivery of key electrical components for the completion of the paste backfill plant. Consequently, the mining rate has been slower to ramp up, which now puts us approximately 3-4 months behind our original 2022 plan. We look forward to the completion of the paste fill plant (now expected to be commissioned in Q4 2022) to speed up our production cycle and mitigate delays.
  • Most recently, underground exploration drilling at the Kiena Deep A Zones area has discovered a new mineralized interval (hole 6752W10) located 100 metres below the known limit of A zone resource returning 13.9 g/t Au over 83.2 m core length (9.9 g/t Au capped) (see June 1, 2022 press release).
  • Recent drilling has discovered the lateral extension of the A Zone along the South limb of the fold returning 16.5 g/t au over 4.7 m and 17.8 g/t Au over 4.2 m. The discovery of the South limb of the A Zone could significantly add to the resource base.
  • Additionally, underground drills have been moved onto the 33 level to test historic zones and encouraging drill results further to the southeast along strike from the Kiena mine.

    Surface drilling is focused on discovering new zones at the Shawkey and Bourgo zones, where previous drilling has returned encouraging results, and defining and extending the historical Presqu'ile and Shawkey Dubuisson areas located northwest and southeast of the Kiena Mine, respectively. These areas are close to the mine infrastructure and represent a potential additional source of ore for the Kiena mill.
 


Wesdome Gold Mines 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results conference call:

August 11, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. Registration is required.

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6fabe85cad5f48ea97a0b7087d4cb9cb

Webcast link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ft6b4im

The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company's website (www.wesdome.com)

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Frederic Langevin, Eng, Chief Operating Officer, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company's top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate office. These protocols are still in place at all sites despite the loosening of some provincial public health guidelines. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts with the emergence of new, highly contagious variants such as Omicron. To date, the company has been impacted by this most recent variant outbreak, with employees at both operations and corporate office becoming infected which may negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company's actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently re-started Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO," with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF."

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss 
President and CEO  
416-360-3743 ext. 2019 
duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com		orLindsay Carpenter Dunlop
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 
   
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com 
  


This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Operating data        
Milling (tonnes)        
Eagle River 59,964  63,057  113,181  116,597 
Mishi 7,685  9,347  19,558  26,566 
Kiena 26,478  -  47,640  - 
Throughput 2 94,127  72,404  180,379  143,163 
Head grades (g/t)        
Eagle River 9.6  15.1  10.6  14.1 
Mishi 2.8  2.4  3.3  2.4 
Kiena 10.6  -  9.3  - 
Recovery (%)        
Eagle River 95.6  97.4  96.6  97.3 
Mishi 81.2  76.1  83.6  81.9 
Kiena 98.5  -  98.3  - 
         
Production (ounces)        
Eagle River 17,756  29,836  37,090  51,232 
Mishi 570  539  1,735  1,707 
Kiena 8,914  -  14,026  - 
Total gold produced 2 27,240  30,375  52,851  52,939 
Total gold sales (ounces) 4 26,000  28,500  54,000  50,957 
         
Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1      
Average realized price$2,382 $2,239 $2,389 $2,232 
Cash costs 1,395  814  1,330  930 
Cash margin$987 $1,425 $1,059 $1,302 
All-in Sustaining Costs 1$1,940 $1,240 $1,858 $1,353 
         
Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1$387 $324 $386 $330 
         
Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.2768  1.2282  1.2715  1.247 
         
Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1$1,093 $663 $1,046 $745 
All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1$1,519 $1,009 $1,461 $1,085 
         
Kiena Mine (per ounce of gold sold) 1        
Average realized price$2,372 $- $2,355 $- 
Cash costs 3, 5 2,018  -  1,622  238 
Cash margin$354 $- $733 $(426)
All-in Sustaining Costs 1, 3, 5$2,284 $- $1,834 $238 
         
Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1$557 $- $567 $- 
         
Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.2768  1.2282  1.2715  1.247 
         
Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1$1,581 $- $1,276 $191 
All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1$1,789 $- $1,442 $191 
         
Financial Data        
Cash margin 1$21,873 $40,590 $52,215 $62,366 
Net income$(14,331)$84,937 $(7,280)$92,040 
Net income adjusted 1$(5,481)$20,630 $1,570 $27,733 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1$8,844 $37,454 $29,494 $56,116 
Operating cash flow$12,101 $26,875 $41,994 $48,908 
Free cash flow$(28,576)$(9,131)$(35,372)$(9,032)
Per share data        
Net income$(0.10)$0.61 $(0.05)$0.66 
Adjusted net income 1$(0.04)$0.15 $0.01 $0.20 
Operating cash flow 1$0.08 $0.19 $0.30 $0.35 
Free cash flow 1$(0.20)$(0.07)$(0.25)$(0.06)
         
  1. Refer to the Company's 2021 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis section entitled "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the consolidated financial statements.
  2. Totals for tonnage and gold ounces may not add due to rounding.
  3. YTD 2021 includes a $0.4 million charge for product inventory costs from the sale of 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020.
  4. YTD 2021 includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020
  5. In determining the Cash cost per ounce and AISC per ounce, the total ounces sold includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020 and sold in Q1 2021.



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

   As at
June 30, 2022		 As at
December 31, 2021
Assets    
Current    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,516  $56,764 
Receivables and prepaids  8,343   13,793 
Inventories  22,864   17,918 
Income and mining tax receivable  1,438   - 
Share consideration receivable  -   4,560 
Total current assets  56,161   93,035 
     
Restricted cash  1,151   657 
Deferred financing costs  590   758 
Mining properties, plant and equipment  205,390   212,394 
Mines under development  272,699   214,089 
Exploration properties  1,139   1,139 
Marketable securities  960   1,860 
Share consideration receivable  6,117   10,729 
Investment in associate  9,414   19,058 
Total assets $ 553,621  $553,719 
     
Liabilities     
Current    
Payables and accruals $ 53,325  $40,093 
Income and mining tax payable  -   5,490 
Current portion of lease liabilities  7,371   7,789 
Total current liabilities  60,696   53,372 
     
Lease liabilities  5,036   6,786 
Deferred income and mining tax liabilities  77,644   77,195 
Decommissioning provisions  18,589   21,191 
Total liabilities  161,965   158,544 
     
Equity    
Equity attributable to owners of the Company    
Capital stock  192,753   187,911 
Contributed surplus  5,678   5,859 
Retained earnings  194,365   201,645 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,140)  (240)
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company  391,656   395,175 
Total liabilities and equity $ 553,621  $553,719 



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30,
  2022   2021 1   2022   2021 1 
        
Revenues$ 61,931  $63,881  $ 128,625  $109,854 
Cost of sales (51,374)  (29,774)  (96,080)  (60,038)
Gross profit 10,557   34,107   32,545   49,816 
        
Other expenses       
Corporate and general 3,221   2,841   6,596   5,232 
Stock-based compensation 1,554   1,203   1,630   1,513 
Exploration and evaluation 4,213   -   7,169   - 
Reversal of impairment charges -   (58,563)  -   (58,563)
Impairment charge on exploration properties -   3,113   -   3,113 
Gain on disposal of mining equipment (10)  -   (12)  - 
Total other expenses 8,978   (51,406)  15,383   (48,705)
        
Operating income  1,579   85,513   17,162   98,521 
        
Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties -   34,330   -   34,330 
Impairment of investment in associate (11,800)  -   (11,800)  - 
Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable (3,605)  1,521   (5,839)  1,521 
Interest expense (316)  (271)  (579)  (530)
Accretion of decommissioning provisions (208)  (124)  (379)  (234)
Share of loss of associate (131)  (89)  (543)  (89)
Loss on dilution of ownership (429)  -   (634)  - 
Other income (expense) 322   (400)  57   (703)
(Loss) income before income and mining taxes (14,588)  120,480   (2,555)  132,816 
        
Income and mining tax expense       
Current 1,788   4,250   4,276   5,346 
Deferred (2,045)  31,293   449   35,430 
Total income and mining tax expense (257)  35,543   4,725   40,776 
        
Net (loss) income$ (14,331) $84,937  $ (7,280) $92,040 
        
Other comprehensive loss       
Change in fair value of marketable securities (1,410)  -   (900)  - 
Total comprehensive (loss) income$ (15,741) $84,937  $ (8,180) $92,040 
        
        
(Loss) Earnings per share       
Basic$ (0.10) $0.61  $ (0.05) $0.66 
Diluted$ (0.10) $0.60  $ (0.05) $0.65 
        
Weighted average number of common shares (000s)       
Basic 142,478   139,754   142,146   139,587 
Diluted 142,478   142,630   142,146   142,454 
        
  1. Q2 2021 has been restated to correct an error in the valuation of the share consideration receivable related to the sale of the Moss Lake Project which closed on May 31, 2021.  The proceeds have been restated to $44.7 million from $49.5 million, which has decreased the gain on sale of the Moss Lake properties to $30.2 million (net of tax of $4.1 million) from $34.6 million (net of tax of $4.5 million).  The Q2 2021 net income has decreased by $2.9 million, which includes a $1.5 million gain resulting from the mark-to-market of the share consideration receivable.  Basic earnings per share for Q2 2021 changed from $0.63 to $0.61 per share and basic earnings per share for Q2 YTD 2021 changed from $0.68 to $0.66 per share.



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

       Accumulated  
       Other  
 Capital Contributed Retained ComprehensiveTotal
 Stock Surplus Earnings 1 Loss Equity 1
          
Balance, December 31, 2020$179,540  $6,472  $70,357  $-  $256,369 
Net income for the period ended         
June 30, 2021 -   -   92,040   -   92,040 
Exercise of options 1,231   -   -   -   1,231 
Value attributed to options exercised 587   (587)  -   -   - 
Value attributed to RSUs exercised 786   (786)  -   -   - 
Stock-based compensation -   1,513   -   -   1,513 
Balance, June 30, 2021$182,144  $6,612  $162,397  $-  $351,153 
          
          
Balance, December 31, 2021$ 187,911  $ 5,859  $ 201,645  $ (240) $ 395,175 
Net loss for the period ended         
June 30, 2022 -   -   (7,280)  -   (7,280)
Other comprehensive loss -   -   -   (900)  (900)
Exercise of options 3,031   -   -   -   3,031 
Value attributed to options exercised 1,173   (1,173)  -   -   - 
Value attributed to RSUs exercised 638   (638)  -   -   - 
Stock-based compensation -   1,630   -   -   1,630 
Balance, June 30, 2022$ 192,753  $ 5,678  $ 194,365  $ (1,140) $ 391,656 
          
  1. See footnote in the condensed interim statements of income and comprehensive income for details of the restatement in Q2 2021.



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2022   2021 1   2022   2021 1 
        
Operating Activities       
Net (loss) income$ (14,331) $84,937  $ (7,280) $92,040 
Depreciation and depletion 11,316   6,483   19,670   12,550 
Stock-based compensation 1,554   1,203   1,630   1,513 
Accretion of decommissioning provisions 208   124   379   234 
Deferred income and mining tax expense (2,045)  31,293   449   35,430 
Amortization of deferred financing cost 85   119   169   224 
Interest expense 316   271   579   530 
Reversal of impairment charges -   (58,563)  -   (58,563)
Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties -   (34,330)  -   (34,330)
Impairment charge on exploration properties -   3,113   -   3,113 
Gain on disposal of mining equipment (10)  -   (12)  - 
Impairment of investment in associate 11,800   -   11,800   - 
Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable 3,605   (1,521)  5,839   (1,521)
Share of loss of associate 131   89   543   89 
Loss on dilution of ownership 429   -   634   - 
Foreign exchange gain on borrowings (77)  (50)  (109)  (79)
Net changes in non-cash working capital 4,642   (1,131)  18,906   3,039 
Mining and income tax paid (5,522)  (5,162)  (11,203)  (5,361)
Net cash from operating activities 12,101   26,875   41,994   48,908 
        
Financing Activities       
Proceeds from revolving credit facility 14,956   -   14,956   - 
Repayment of revolving credit facility (14,810)  -   (14,810)  - 
Exercise of options 264   910   3,031   1,231 
Deferred financing costs -   (95)  -   (334)
Repayment of lease liabilities (2,345)  (1,884)  (4,431)  (3,400)
Interest paid (316)  (271)  (579)  (530)
Net cash used in financing activities (2,251)  (1,340)  (1,833)  (3,033)
        
Investing Activities       
Additions to mining properties (7,132)  (10,050)  (13,322)  (17,873)
Additions to mines under development (31,200)  (12,704)  (59,613)  (13,400)
Additions to exploration properties -   (11,368)  -   (23,267)
Cash proceeds on sale of Moss Lake, net of transaction costs -   11,762   -   11,762 
Funds held against standby letter of credit (494)  -   (494)  - 
Proceeds on disposal of mining equipment 20   -   20   - 
Net changes in non-cash working capital -   740   -   1,222 
Net cash used in investing activities (38,806)  (21,620)  (73,409)  (41,556)
        
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (28,956)  3,915   (33,248)  4,319 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 52,472   63,884   56,764   63,480 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period$ 23,516  $67,799  $ 23,516  $67,799 
        
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:       
Cash$ 23,516  $67,799  $ 23,516  $67,799 
 $ 23,516  $67,799  $ 23,516  $67,799 
        
  1. See footnote in the condensed interim statements of income and comprehensive income for details of the restatement in Q2 2021.


