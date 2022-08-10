ñol

goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter

by Globe Newswire
August 10, 2022

Loan Originations of $628 million, up 66% from $379 million
Organic Loan Growth of $216 million, up 191% from $74 million
Loan Portfolio of $2.37 billion, up 32% from $1.80 billion
Quarterly Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.32, up 100% from $1.16
Adjusted Quarterly Diluted Earnings per Share1 of $2.83, up 8% from $2.61

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. GSY, ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
               
Second Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company experienced record loan originations of $628 million, up 66% compared to the $379 million produced in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which were up 51% over the prior year, leading to a record level of loan originations across several of the company's products and acquisition channels. 

The improved loan originations led to record organic growth in the loan portfolio of $216 million, which was up 191% from $74 million of organic loan growth in the second quarter of 2021. At quarter end, the gross consumer loan receivable portfolio was $2.37 billion, up 32% from $1.80 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $252 million in the quarter, up 24% over the same period last year. 

During the quarter, the Company also continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the second quarter was 9.3%, in line with the Company's target range of between 8.5% and 10.5% on an annualized basis, and up from 8.2% in the second quarter of 2021, a period which benefited from pandemic related government support and reduced consumer expenses. The Company's allowance for future credit losses decreased slightly to 7.68% from 7.78% in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the improved product and credit mix of the loan portfolio.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was a record $85.2 million, up 52% from $56.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Operating margin for the second quarter was 33.8%, up from 27.7% in the prior year. After adjustments for items related to the acquisition of LendCare Holdings Inc. ("LendCare"), the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $88.7 million, up $8.9 million or an increase of 11% compared to $79.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating margin1 for the second quarter was 35.3%, down from 39.5% in the prior year, primarily due to a higher level of loan loss provision expense compared to the prior year.

Net income in the second quarter was $38.3 million, up 97% from $19.5 million in the same period of 2021, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $2.32, up 100% from the $1.16 reported in the second quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis, including $2.4 million in amortization of acquired intangible assets and a $5.9 million fair value loss on investments, adjusted net income2 was $46.8 million, up 7% from $43.7 million in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $2.83, up 8% from $2.61 in the second quarter of 2021. Return on equity during the quarter was 20.2%, compared to 12.0% in the second quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items, adjusted return on equity1 was 24.7% in the quarter, compared to 26.9% in the same period of 2021.

"We are delighted to report record organic loan growth of $216 million in the quarter, complemented by stable credit performance. While the increase in loan growth over last year resulted in approximately $0.48 cents of incremental loan loss provision expense on an after-tax per share basis in the quarter, it will contribute to the long-term earnings growth of the company. Growth in our secured lending products, such as home equity, powersports and automotive financing, lifted meaningfully, while also helping improve the credit mix of our portfolio. The annualized net charge-off rate in the quarter was 9.3%, directly in line with our target range, and down meaningfully from the 13.3% we reported prior to the pandemic in 2019, due to the significant structural improvements we have made to the business. All combined, we delivered record adjusted earnings per share1 of $2.83," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a result of the strength in the business, we have updated our forecast to reflect recent trends. We now expect the loan portfolio to approach nearly $4 billion in 2024, with a stable outlook for credit performance, driven by a disciplined approach to growth and credit risk management. With all our major initiatives working together, we remain on our journey to be the leading non-prime lender in Canada," Mr. Mullins concluded.

Other Key Second Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

  • Revenue of $214 million, up 30%
  • 36% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 33%
  • 65% of net loan advances in the quarter were issued to new customers, consistent year over year
  • Record net customer growth during the quarter of 12,157
  • Record home equity originations, which increased 169%
  • Record powersports financing originations, which increased 59%
  • Record automotive financing originations of $50 million, which increased 451%
  • Average loan book per branch3 improved to $4.3 million, an increase of 14%
  • Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 31.7%, down from 33.7%
  • Record operating income of $95.6 million, up 28%
  • Operating margin of 44.6%, down from 45.4%

easyhome

  • Revenue of $37.5 million, broadly flat year over year
  • Same store revenue growth3 of 2.8%
  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $77.1 million, up 35%
  • Financial revenue1 from consumer lending increased to $9.9 million, up 35% from $7.3 million
  • Operating income of $8.7 million, down 6%
  • Operating margin of 23.3%, down from 24.9%

Overall

  • 49th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth3
  • 84th consecutive quarter of positive net income
  • 2022 marks the 18th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 8th consecutive year of a dividend increase
  • Total same store revenue growth3 of 16.8%
  • Total customers served over 1.2 million
  • Record adjusted return on tangible common equity1 of 38.0%, up from 34.8% in the second quarter of 2021
  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 4.9%
  • Net debt to net capitalization4 of 70% on June 30, 2022, up from 64% in the prior year and in line with the Company's target leverage ratio

Six Months Results

For the first six months of 2022, the Company produced record revenues of $484 million, up 30% compared with $373 million in the same period of 2021. Operating income for the period was a record $165 million compared with $120 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of $45.1 million or 38%. Net income for the first six months of 2022 was $64.4 million and diluted earnings per share was $3.86, compared with $131.4 million or $8.10 per share. Excluding the effects of the adjusting items related to the acquisition of LendCare, corporate development costs and fair value mark-to-market impact on investments, adjusted net income2 for the first six months of 2022 was a record $92.6 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $5.55 compared with $80.4 million or $4.95 per share, increases of 15% and 12%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 16.7%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 24.1%, down from 27.7% in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $2.90 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 18% from $2.45 billion as of June 30, 2021, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio and partially offset by the decrease in investments mainly due to the disposal of the non-contingent portion of the equity investment in Affirm Holdings Inc. ("Affirm").

During the quarter, the Company entered into a strategic commercial partnership and agreed to make a minority equity investment of $40 million in Canada Drives, Canada's largest 100% online car shopping and to-your-door delivery platform. As of June 30, 2022, the Company invested $15 million in convertible notes and committed to purchase an additional $25 million in convertible notes on or before January 1, 2023. The convertible notes mature on June 15, 2025, bear interest at 5% annually and are convertible into preferred shares on defined terms. Through the new strategic partnership, goeasy's automotive and point-of-sale financing brand, LendCare, will become a preferred non-bank financing provider within Canada Drives' online automotive retail platform. goeasy will provide automotive financing to a committed portion of the non-prime borrowers who purchase and finance a vehicle through Canada Drives' platform.

During the quarter, the Company increased its existing revolving securitization warehouse facility ("Securitization Facility") by $500 million to a total facility of $1.4 billion. The amendment to the Securitization Facility incorporates key modifications including improved eligibility criteria for consumer loans, as well as pool concentration limits, resulting in increased funding capacity. The lending syndicate for the Securitization Facility continues to consist of National Bank Financial Markets, Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada, and the facility continues to bear interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR") plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 2.94% as of August 8, 2022, the interest rate would be 4.79%. The Company also continues utilizing an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn to assist in mitigating the impact of increases in interest rates.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized a $6.8 million pre-tax net fair value loss on its investments, which was mainly related to the unhedged contingent shares of its investment in Affirm. The unrealized fair value loss in Affirm during the period was partially offset by the realized fair value gain in the related total return swaps ("TRS"). Since the initial shares of Affirm were obtained on January 1, 2021, the Company has recognized a realized gain on the non-contingent portion of the investment in Affirm and its related TRS of $66.3 million, a realized gain on the TRS related to the contingent portion of the investment in Affirm of $25.4 million, and an unrealized fair value loss on the contingent portion of the investment in Affirm of $4.5 million. Including the cash received on the initial sale of PayBright Inc. ("PayBright") to Affirm, the total realized and unrealized gains amount to $109 million, relative to the initial investment of $34 million made in 2019, or approximately 3.2 times the initial investment.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $56.9 million, up 18% from $48.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's revolving credit facilities, goeasy has approximately $1.09 billion in total funding capacity, which it estimates is sufficient to fund its organic growth through the second quarter of 2025. At quarter-end, the Company's fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was at 4.9%. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of capital are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and consumer leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $3.3 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 15 months.

Updated Outlook

On February 16, 2022, the Company provided a 3-year forecast for the years 2022 through 2024. The Company has since experienced accelerated growth in its consumer loans receivable portfolio and consequently, the Company has revised its forecast for the years 2022 through 2024 to reflect the most recent outlook. The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution and leveraging risk-based pricing to reduce the cost of borrowing for its consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio1 will gradually decline, while net charge off rates remain stable and operating margins expand. The forecasts outlined below contemplate the Company's expected domestic organic growth plan and do not include the impact of any future mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses associated with its investments.

 Forecasts for 2022Forecasts for 2023Forecasts for 2024
Gross consumer loans receivable at year end$2.6 - $2.8 billion$3.2 - $3.4 billion$3.8 - $4.0 billion
New easyfinancial locations to be opened during the year10 - 1510 - 155
Total Company revenue$1.00 - $1.04 billion$1.14 - $1.20 billion$1.30 - $1.38 billion
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)136.5% - 38.5%35.0% - 37.0%34.0% - 36.0%
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable8.5% - 10.5%8.5% - 10.5%8.0% - 10.0%
Total Company Operating Margin35% +36% +37% +
Return on Equity22% +22% +22% +
    

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share payable on October 14, 2022 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects', ‘anticipates', ‘intends', ‘plans', ‘believes', ‘budgeted', ‘estimates', ‘forecasts', ‘targets' or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may', ‘could', ‘would', ‘might' or ‘will' be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,300 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 5,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.2 million Canadians and originated over $8.8 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute's Canada's Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, honoured by The Globe and Mail's Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.39 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY".  goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan
Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
(905) 272-2788

Notes:

1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.
2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.
3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.
4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.
5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.  
   
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION 
(Unaudited)  
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)  
   
   
 As AtAs At
 June 30,December 31,
 20222021
   
ASSETS   
Cash95,900 102,479
Accounts receivable22,877 20,769
Prepaid expenses8,651 8,018
Income taxes recoverable3,357 -
Consumer loans receivable, net2,223,563 1,899,631
Investments36,618 64,441
Lease assets45,378 47,182
Property and equipment, net34,811 35,285
Derivative financial assets26,291 20,634
Intangible assets, net157,871 159,651
Right-of-use assets, net59,507 57,140
Goodwill180,923 180,923
TOTAL ASSETS2,895,747 2,596,153
   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Liabilities  
Revolving credit facility143,331 -
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities46,992 57,134
Income taxes payable- 27,859
Dividends payable14,407 10,692
Unearned revenue20,592 11,354
Accrued interest7,972 8,135
Deferred tax liabilities, net29,923 38,648
Lease liabilities68,168 65,607
Secured borrowings138,378 173,959
Revolving securitization warehouse facility526,095 292,814
Derivative financial liabilities23,048 34,132
Notes payable1,108,363 1,085,906
TOTAL LIABILITIES2,127,269 1,806,240
   
Shareholders' equity  
Share capital357,377 363,514
Contributed surplus18,630 22,583
Accumulated other comprehensive income12,452 8,567
Retained earnings380,019 395,249
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY768,478 789,913
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY2,895,747 2,596,153
   
goeasy Ltd.     
      
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME    
(Unaudited)     
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share)    
      
      
 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 June 30,June 30,June 30,June 30,
 2022202120222021
      
REVENUE     
Interest income        169,311  128,483           326,135  233,977 
Lease revenue          25,948  28,348             52,826  56,785 
Commissions earned          51,343  42,435             95,201  75,772 
Charges and fees             5,050  3,090                9,632  5,996 
         251,652  202,356           483,794  372,530 
      
EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION     
Salaries and benefits          43,908  43,804             85,872  79,210 
Stock-based compensation             2,490  1,901                4,790  3,987 
Advertising and promotion             9,383  7,172             18,893  13,064 
Bad debts          67,936  48,873           122,085  78,147 
Occupancy             6,184  5,753             12,563  11,277 
Technology costs             5,460  4,017             10,700  7,821 
Other expenses          10,799  15,409             22,662  22,504 
         146,160  126,929           277,565  216,010 
      
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION     
Depreciation of lease assets             8,195  8,843             16,660  18,086 
Amortization of intangible assets             4,915  4,134             10,128  5,880 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets             4,971  4,422                9,840  8,766 
Depreciation of property and equipment             2,228  1,938                4,453  3,766 
           20,309  19,337             41,081  36,498 
      
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES        166,469  146,266           318,646  252,508 
      
OPERATING INCOME          85,183  56,090           165,148  120,022 
      
OTHER (LOSS)  INCOME           (6,819)(4,086)           (24,344)83,286 
      
FINANCE COSTS     
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges          23,590  20,066             46,233  33,561 
Interest expense on lease liabilities                855  756                1,691  1,497 
           24,445  20,822             47,924  35,058 
      
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES          53,919  31,182             92,880  168,250 
      
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)     
Current          20,325  15,811             36,621  32,808 
Deferred           (4,706)(4,096)             (8,137)4,000 
           15,619  11,715             28,484  36,808 
      
NET INCOME          38,300  19,467             64,396  131,442 
      
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE               2.37  1.20                  3.96  8.39 
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE               2.32  1.16                  3.86  8.10 
      
Segmented Reporting    
     
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income       162,140              7,171                    -            169,311  
Lease revenue                   -             25,948                    -              25,948  
Commissions earned         47,897              3,446                    -              51,343  
Charges and fees            4,077                 973                    -                 5,050  
        214,114           37,538                    -            251,652  
     
Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization       110,158           18,327          17,675          146,160  
     
Depreciation and amortization    
Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets            5,626              8,485             1,227            15,338  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets            2,748              1,988                235               4,971  
             8,374           10,473             1,462            20,309  
     
Segment operating income (loss)         95,582              8,738         (19,137)          85,183  
     
Other loss              (6,819)
     
Finance costs    
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges             23,590  
Interest expense on lease liabilities                   855  
              24,445  
     
Income before income taxes             53,919  
     
Income taxes             15,619  
     
Net Income             38,300  
     
Diluted earnings per share                  2.32  
     
     
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income123,0365,447- 128,483 
Lease revenue-28,348- 28,348 
Commissions earned39,6652,770- 42,435 
Charges and fees2,187903- 3,090 
 164,88837,468- 202,356 
Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization83,29117,06626,572 126,929 
     
Depreciation and amortization    
Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets4,4589,1651,292 14,915 
Depreciation of right-of-use-assets2,2881,918216 4,422 
 6,74611,0831,508 19,337 
     
Segment operating income (loss)74,8519,319(28,080)56,090 
     
Other loss   (4,086)
     
Finance costs    
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges   20,066 
Interest expense on lease liabilities   756 
    20,822 
     
Income before income taxes   31,182 
     
Income taxes   11,715 
     
Net Income   19,467 
     
Diluted earnings per share   1.16 
     
 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income       312,289           13,846                    -            326,135  
Lease revenue                   -             52,826                    -              52,826  
Commissions earned         88,754              6,447                    -              95,201  
Charges and fees            7,681              1,951                    -                 9,632  
        408,724           75,070                    -            483,794  
     
Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization       205,810           35,775          35,980          277,565  
     
Depreciation and amortization    
Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets         11,536           17,255             2,450            31,241  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets            5,471              3,931                438               9,840  
          17,007           21,186             2,888            41,081  
     
Segment operating income (loss)       185,907           18,109         (38,868)        165,148  
     
Other loss            (24,344)
     
Finance costs    
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges             46,233  
Interest expense on lease liabilities                1,691  
              47,924  
     
Income before income taxes             92,880  
     
Income taxes             28,484  
     
Net Income             64,396  
     
Diluted earnings per share                  3.86  
     
     
 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income223,54010,437- 233,977 
Lease revenue-56,785- 56,785 
Commissions earned70,5755,197- 75,772 
Charges and fees4,1021,894- 5,996 
 298,21774,313- 372,530 
     
Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization140,61733,39142,002 216,010 
     
Depreciation and amortization    
Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets6,54318,7402,449 27,732 
Depreciation of right-of-use-assets4,5093,826431 8,766 
 11,05222,5662,880 36,498 
     
Segment operating income (loss)146,54818,356(44,882)120,022 
     
Other income   83,286 
     
Finance costs    
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges   33,561 
Interest expense on lease liabilities   1,497 
    35,058 
     
Income before income taxes   168,250 
     
Income taxes   36,808 
     
Net Income   131,442 
     
Diluted earnings per share   8.10 
     


Summary of Financial Results and Key Performance Indicators    
     
($ in 000's except earnings per share and percentages)Three Months EndedVarianceVariance
June 30, 2022June 30, 2021$ / bps% change
Summary Financial Results    
Revenue              251,652  202,356 49,296 24.4%
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization2,3              146,160  126,929 19,231 15.2%
EBITDA1                90,478  62,498 27,980 44.8%
EBITDA margin136.0%30.9%510 bps16.5%
Depreciation and amortization expense2                20,309  19,337 972 5.0%
Operating income                85,183  56,090 29,093 51.9%
Operating margin33.8%27.7%610 bps22.0%
Other loss2,3                 (6,819)(4,086)(2,733)(66.9%)
Finance costs3                24,445  20,822 3,623 17.4%
Effective income tax rate29.0%37.6%(860 bps)(22.9%)
Net income                38,300  19,467 18,833 96.7%
Diluted earnings per share                     2.32  1.16 1.16 100.0%
Return on assets5.5%3.8%170 bps44.7%
Return on equity20.2%12.0%820 bps68.3%
Return on tangible common equity133.0%16.8%1620 bps96.4%
     
Adjusted Financial Results1,2,3    
Adjusted operating income                88,740  79,870 8,870 11.1%
Adjusted operating margin35.3%39.5%(420 bps)(10.6%)
Adjusted net income                46,830  43,687 3,143 7.2%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share                     2.83  2.61 0.22 8.4%
Adjusted return on assets6.7%8.6%(190 bps)(22.1%)
Adjusted return on equity24.7%26.9%(220 bps)(8.2%)
Adjusted return on tangible common equity38.0%34.8%320 bps9.2%
     
Key Performance Indicators  
Same store revenue growth (overall)116.8%20.2%(340 bps)(16.8%)
Same store revenue growth (easyhome)12.8%7.9%(510 bps)(64.6%)
     
Segment Financials    
easyfinancial revenue              214,114  164,888 49,226 29.9%
easyfinancial operating margin44.6%45.4%(80 bps)(1.8%)
easyhome revenue                37,538  37,468 70 0.2%
easyhome operating margin23.3%24.9%(160 bps)(6.4%)
     
Portfolio Indicators    
Gross consumer loans receivable           2,369,843  1,795,844 573,999 32.0%
Growth in consumer loans receivable4              215,543  518,553 (303,010)(58.4%)
Gross loan originations              628,189  379,082 249,107 65.7%
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)139.0%42.8%(380 bps)(8.9%)
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable9.3%8.2%110 bps13.4%
Free cash flows from operation before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1                56,918  48,246 8,672 18.0%
Potential monthly lease revenue1                   7,634  8,322 (688)(8.3%)
     
1 EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on asset, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Same store revenue growth (overall), same store revenue growth (easyhome) and potential monthly leasing revenue are supplementary financial measures. See description in "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section in this press release.
2 During the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company had a total of $10.4 million before-tax ($8.5 million after-tax) of adjusting items which include:
Adjusting items related to the acquisition of LendCare
• Integration costs related to consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance cost, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. Integration costs amounting to $0.3 million before-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) were reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization;
• Amortization of $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years amounting to $3.3 million before-tax ($2.4 million after-tax); and
Adjusting item related to other loss
• Fair value losses mainly on investments in Affirm and its related TRS amounting to $6.8 million before-tax ($5.9 million after-tax).
3 During the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a total of $29.6 million before-tax ($24.2 million after-tax) of adjusting items which include:
Adjusting items related to the acquisition of LendCare
• Transaction costs of $8.4 million before-tax ($8.0 million after-tax) which include advisory and consulting costs, legal costs, and other transaction costs related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization. Amounting to $6.7 million which are non tax-deductible and loan commitment fee related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Finance costs amounting to $1.7 million before-tax ($1.3 million after-tax);
• Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance cost, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Operating expense before depreciation and amortization amounting to $0.6 million before-tax ($0.5 million after-tax);
• Bad debt expense related to the day one loan loss provision on the acquired loan portfolio from the LendCare amounting to $14.3 million before-tax ($10.5 million after-tax).
Adjusting item related to other income
• Fair value loss mainly on investments in Affirm and its related TRS amounting to $4.1 million before-tax ($3.5 million after-tax).
4 Growth in consumer loans receivable for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 includes $444.5 million of gross loans purchased through the acquisition of LendCare.
         
     
($ in 000's except earnings per share and percentages)Six Months EndedVarianceVariance
June 30, 2022June 30, 2021$ / bps% change
Summary Financial Results  
Revenue              483,794  372,530 111,264 29.9%
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization2              277,565  216,010 61,555 28.5%
EBITDA1              165,225  221,720 (56,495)(25.5%)
EBITDA margin134.2%59.5%(2,530 bps)-42.5%
Depreciation and amortization expense2                41,081  36,498 4,583 12.6%
Operating income              165,148  120,022 45,126 37.6%
Operating margin34.1%32.2%190 bps5.9%
Other income2,3               (24,344)83,286 (107,630)(129.2%)
Finance costs3                47,924  35,058 12,866 36.7%
Effective income tax rate30.7%21.9%880 bps40.2%
Net income                64,396  131,442 (67,046)(51.0%)
Diluted earnings per share                     3.86  8.10 (4.24)(52.3%)
Return on assets4.7%14.2%(950 bps)(66.9%)
Return on equity16.7%45.3%(2,860 bps)(63.1%)
Return on tangible common equity127.6%56.0%(2,840 bps)(50.7%)
     
Adjusted Financial Results1,2,3    
Adjusted operating income              174,801  144,481 30,320 21.0%
Adjusted operating margin36.1%38.8%(270 bps)(7.0%)
Adjusted net income                92,609  80,366 12,243 15.2%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share                     5.55  4.95 0.60 12.1%
Adjusted return on assets6.8%8.7%(190 bps)(21.8%)
Adjusted return on equity24.1%27.7%(360 bps)(13.0%)
Adjusted return on tangible common equity36.9%33.8%310 bps9.2%
     
Key Performance Indicators  
Same store revenue growth (overall)115.1%10.4%470 bps45.2%
Same store revenue growth (easyhome)12.8%6.4%(360 bps)(56.3%)
     
Segment Financials    
easyfinancial revenue              408,724  298,217 110,507 37.1%
easyfinancial operating margin45.5%49.1%(360 bps)(7.3%)
easyhome revenue                75,070  74,313 757 1.0%
easyhome operating margin24.1%24.7%(60 bps)(2.4%)
     
Portfolio Indicators    
Gross consumer loans receivable           2,369,843  1,795,844 573,999 32.0%
Growth in consumer loans receivable4              339,504  549,004 (209,500)(38.2%)
Gross loan originations           1,104,732  651,433 453,299 69.6%
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)138.9%43.4%(450 bps)(10.4%)
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable9.1%8.6%50 bps5.8%
Free cash flows from operation before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1                96,846  111,412 (14,566)(13.1%)
Potential monthly lease revenue1                   7,634  8,322 (688)(8.3%)
     
1 EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on asset, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Same store revenue growth (overall), same store revenue growth (easyhome) and potential monthly lease revenue are supplementary financial measures. Non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplemental financial measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. See description in "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section in this press release.
2 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had a total of $34.0 million before-tax ($28.2 million after-tax) adjusting items which include:
Adjusting items related to corporate development costs
• Corporate development costs of $2.3 million ($1.7 million after-tax) are related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the company elect not to undertake, including advisory, consulting and legal costs reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.
Adjusting items relating to the acquisition of LendCare
• Integration costs related to consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance cost, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. Integration costs amounting to $0.8 million before-tax ($0.6 million after-tax) were reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization;
• Amortization of $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years amounting to $6.6 million before-tax ($4.8 million after-tax).
Adjusting item related to other income
• Fair value loss mainly on investments in Affirm and its related TRS amounting to $24.3 million before-tax ($21.1 million after-tax).
3 During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a total of $57.1 million before-tax ($51.1 million after-tax) of adjusting items which include:
• Transaction costs of $9.1 million before-tax ($8.7 million after-tax) which include advisory and consulting costs, legal costs, and other direct transaction costs amounting to $7.4 million related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Operating expense before depreciation and amortization which are not tax deductible and loan commitment fee under Finance costs amounting to $1.7 million before-tax ($1.3 million after-tax).
• Bad debt expense related to the day one loan loss provision on the acquired loan portfolio from LendCare amounting to $14.3 million before-tax ($10.5 million after-tax).  
4 Growth in consumer loans receivable for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 includes $444.5 million of gross loans purchased through the acquisition of LendCare.
         

Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), available on www.sedar.com.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 37 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended

 ($in 000's except earnings per share)		June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021
     
Net income as stated38,300 19,467 64,396 131,442 
     
Impact of adjusting items    
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization     
Corporate development costs1- - 2,314 - 
Integration costs3282 648 789 648 
Transaction costs2- 6,679 - 7,359 
Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans 4- 14,252 - 14,252 
Amortization of intangible assets    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 53,275 2,200 6,550 2,200 
Other loss (income)66,819 4,086 24,344 (83,286)
Finance costs    
Transaction costs2- 1,726 - 1,726 
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items10,376 29,591 33,997 (57,101)
Income tax impact of above adjusting items(1,846)(5,371)(5,784)6,025 
After-tax impact of adjusting items8,530 24,220 28,213 (51,076)
     
Adjusted net income46,830 43,687 92,609 80,366 
     
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding16,522 16,768 16,677 16,230 
     
Diluted earnings per share as stated2.32 1.16 3.86 8.10 
Per share impact of adjusting items0.51 1.45 1.69 (3.15)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share2.83 2.61 5.55 4.95 
         

Adjusting item related to corporate development costs
1 Corporate development costs are related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the Company elected to not undertake, including advisory, consulting and legal costs reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.
Adjusting items related to the LendCare Acquisition
2 Transaction costs included advisory and consulting costs, legal costs, and other direct transaction costs related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization and loan commitment fees related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Finance costs.
3 Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance cost, other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. Integration costs were reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.
4 Bad debt expense related to the day one loan loss provision on the acquired loan portfolio from LendCare.
5 Amortization of $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.
Adjusting item related to other income (loss)
6 For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, fair value gains (losses) mainly related to investments in Affirm and its related TRS.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin
Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 37 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended

 ($in 000's except percentages)		June 30,
2022		June 30,
2022
(adjusted)		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2021
(adjusted)
     
easyfinancial    
Operating income95,582 95,582 74,851 74,851 
Divided by revenue214,114 214,114 164,888 164,888 
     
easyfinancial operating margin44.6%44.6%45.4%45.4%
     
easyhome    
Operating income8,738 8,738 9,319 9,319 
Divided by revenue37,538 37,538 37,468 37,468 
     
easyhome operating margin23.3%23.3%24.9%24.9%
     
Total    
Operating income85,183 85,183 56,090 56,090 
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization1    
Integration costs- 282 - 648 
Transaction costs- - - 6,679 
Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans- - - 14,252 
Amortization of intangible assets1    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets- 3,275 - 2,200 
Adjusted operating income85,183 88,740 56,090 79,869 
     
Divided by revenue251,652 251,652 202,356 202,356 
     
Total operating margin33.8%35.3%27.7%39.5%
         

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section above.

 Six Months Ended

 ($in 000's except percentages)		June 30,
2022		June 30,
2022
(adjusted)		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2021
(adjusted)
     
easyfinancial    
Operating income185,907 185,907 146,548 146,548 
Divided by revenue408,724 408,724 298,217 298,217 
     
easyfinancial operating margin45.5%45.5%49.1%49.1%
     
easyhome    
Operating income18,109 18,109 18,356 18,356 
Divided by revenue75,070 75,070 74,313 74,313 
     
easyhome operating margin24.1%24.1%24.7%24.7%
     
Total    
Operating income165,148 165,148 120,022 120,022 
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization1    
Corporate development costs- 2,314 - - 
Integration costs- 789 - 648 
Transaction costs- - - 7,359 
Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans- - - 14,252 
Amortization of intangible assets1    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets- 6,550 - 2,200 
Adjusted operating income165,148 174,801 120,022 144,481 
     
Divided by revenue483,794 483,794 372,530 372,530 
     
Total operating margin34.1%36.1%32.2%38.8%
         

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section above.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 37 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
($in 000's except percentages)June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021
     
Net income as stated38,300 19,467 64,396 131,442 
     
Finance cost24,445 20,822 47,924 35,058 
Income tax expense15,619 11,715 28,484 36,808 
Depreciation and amortization20,309 19,337 41,081 36,498 
Depreciation of lease assets(8,195)(8,843)(16,660)(18,086)
EBITDA90,478 62,498 165,225 221,720 
     
Divided by revenue251,652 202,356 483,794 372,530 
     
EBITDA margin36.0%30.9%34.2%59.5%
         

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable
Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 37 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021
      
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities(158,625)(25,787)(242,658)6,928 
      
Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period1215,543  74,033 339,504 104,484 
      
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable56,918 48,246 96,846 111,412 
         

1 Excludes $444.5 million of gross loans purchased through the acquisition of LendCare in 2021.

Adjusted Return on Assets
Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 37 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended
($in 000's except percentages)June 30,
2022		June 30,
2022
(adjusted)		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated38,300 38,300 19,467 19,467 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- 8,530 - 24,220 
Adjusted net income38,300 46,830 19,467 43,687 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 
     
Divided by average total assets for the period2,792,034 2,792,034 2,031,583 2,031,583 
     
Return on assets5.5%6.7%3.8%8.6%
         

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section above.

 Six Months Ended
($in 000's except percentages)June 30,
2022		June 30,
2022
(adjusted)		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated64,396 64,396 131,442 131,442 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- 28,213 - (51,076)
Adjusted net income63,396 92,609 131,442 80,366 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2 
     
Divided by average total assets for the period2,726,740 2,726,740 1,855,027 1,855,027 
     
Return on assets4.7%6.8%14.2%8.7%
         

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section above.

Adjusted Return on Equity
Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 37 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended
($in 000's except percentages)June 30,
2022		June 30,
2022
(adjusted)		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated38,300 38,300 19,467 19,467 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- 8,530 - 24,220 
Adjusted net income38,300 46,830 19,467 43,687 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 
     
Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period759,896 759,896 649,529 649,529 
     
Return on equity20.2%24.7%12.0%26.9%
         

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section above.

 Six Months Ended
($in 000's except percentages)June 30,
2022		June 30,
2022
(adjusted)		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated64,396 64,396 131,442 131,442 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- 28,213 - (51,076)
Adjusted net income64,396 92,609 131,442 80,366 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2 
     
Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period769,902 769,902 580,856 580,856 
     
Return on equity16.7%24.1%45.3%27.7%
         

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section above.

Return on Tangible Common Equity
Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 37 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended
($in 000's except percentages)June 30,
2022		June 30,
2022
(adjusted)		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated38,300 38,300 19,467 19,467 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets3,275 3,275 2,200 2,200 
Income tax impact of the above item(868)(868)(583)(583)
Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax40,707 40,707 21,084 21,084 
     
Impact of adjusting items1    
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization     
Integration costs- 282 - 648 
Transaction costs- -  - 6,679 
Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans- - - 14,252 
Other loss- 6,819 - 4,086 
Finance costs    
Transaction costs- - - 1,726 
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items- 7,101 - 27,391 
Income tax impact of above adjusting items- (978)- (4,789)
After-tax impact of adjusting items- 6,123 - 22,602 
     
Adjusted net income40,707 46,830 21,084 43,686 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 
     
Average shareholders' equity759,896 759,896 649,529 649,529 
Average goodwill(180,923)(180,923)(100,573)(100,573)
Average acquired intangible assets2(117,354)(117,354)(64,408)(64,408)
Average related deferred tax liabilities31,099 31,099 17,068 17,068 
Divided by average tangible common equity492,718 492,718 501,616 501,616 
     
Return on tangible common equity33.0%38.0%16.8%34.8%
         

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section above.
2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

 Six Months Ended
($in 000's except percentages)June 30,
2022		June 30,
2022
(adjusted)		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated64,396 64,396 131,442 131,442 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets6,550 6,550 2,200 2,200 
Income tax impact of the above item(1,736)(1,736)(583)(583)
Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax69,210 69,210 133,059 133,059 
     
Impact of adjusting items1    
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization     
Corporate development costs- 2,314 - - 
Integration costs- 789 - 648 
Transaction costs- -  - 7,359 
Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans- - - 14,252 
Other loss (income)- 24,344 - (83,286)
Finance costs    
Transaction costs- - - 1,726 
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items- 27,447 - (59,301)
Income tax impact of above adjusting items- (4,048)- 6,608 
After-tax impact of adjusting items- 23,399 - (52,693)
     
Adjusted net income69,210 92,609 133,059 80,366 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2 
     
Average shareholders' equity769,902 769,902 580,856 580,856 
Average goodwill(180,923)(180,923)(74,152)(74,152)
Average acquired intangible assets2(118,992)(118,992)(42,939)(42,939)
Average related deferred tax liabilities31,533 31,533 11,380 11,380 
Divided by average tangible common equity501,520 501,520 475,145 475,145 
     
Return on tangible common equity27.6%36.9%56.0%33.8%
         

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section above.
2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue
easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It's calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

($ in 000's)Three Months Ended
June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021
Total company revenue251,652  202,356 
Less: easyfinancial revenue(214,114)(164,888)
Less: leasing revenue(27,641)(30,123)
easyhome financial revenue9,897  7,345 
     

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable
Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 26 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
($in 000's except percentages)June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021
     
Total Company revenue251,652 202,356 483,794 372,530 
Less: Leasing revenue(27,641)(30,123)(56,207)(60,366)
Financial revenue224,011 172,233 427,587 312,164 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4/2 X 4/2 
     
Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable2,295,232 1,611,479 2,198,495 1,438,099 
     
Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized)39.0%42.8%38.9%43.4%
         

Net Debt to Net Capitalization
Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 47 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Average Loan Book Per Branch
Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate
Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It Is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

Same Store Revenue Growth
Same store revenue growth (easyhome) and same store revenue growth (overall) are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 37 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Potential Monthly Leasing Revenue
Potential monthly leasing revenue is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to "Portfolio Analysis" section on page 26 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.


