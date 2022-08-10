CVG Announces Participation in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG CVGI announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference on August 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at ir.cvggroup.com. The presentation materials will be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.
Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference.
For further information, please contact IR@CVGRP.com.
About CVG
At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.
Investor Contact:
Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@CVGRP.com
Source: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.