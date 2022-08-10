XpresSpa Group to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 15

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. XSPA, a travel health and wellness company, today announced that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022, after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The Company encourages investors and interested parties to listen via webcast as there is a limited capacity to access the conference call by dialing 1-412-902-0130. To submit a question, please email ir@xpresspagroup.com.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.xpresspagroup.com . Visitors to the website should select the "Investors" tab and navigate to the "Events" link to access the webcast.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. XSPA is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™ and HyperPointe.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 26 locations in 13 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services, including two domestic airport locations.

XpresCheck is a leading provider of Covid-19 screening and diagnostic testing with 15 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresCheck is also partnered with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting biosurveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify existing and new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com

To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com

To learn more about Treat, visit: www.Treat.com

To learn more about HyperPointe, visit: www.HyperPointe.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations

Joseph Calabrese

MWW

ir@xpresspagroup.com