Textainer Renews and Increases its Revolver Facility to $1.9 Billion

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH ("Textainer"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today announced that Textainer Limited ("TL"), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, completed an amendment to renew and extend the term on its revolver facility, additionally increasing the aggregate commitment amount from $1.5 billion to $1.9 billion.



The facility has an extended 5-year period with a maturity date through August 2027. The benchmark interest rate has been additionally transitioned to Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") due to the upcoming London Inter-Bank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") discontinuation. The applicable interest rate has therefore been amended to the daily SOFR, plus a spread of 1.475% payable monthly in arrears.

"We are extremely pleased with the successful completion of this renewal and the overwhelming support from our banking partners, as evidenced by the $400 million increase in facility size and attractive pricing, which further serves as a testament to our strong performance and high-quality balance sheet. This increase in the revolver commitment provides additional flexibility and enhances Textainer's already well-positioned capital structure," commented Michael K. Chan, Textainer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

