Textainer Renews and Increases its Revolver Facility to $1.9 Billion

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH ("Textainer"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today announced that Textainer Limited ("TL"), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, completed an amendment to renew and extend the term on its revolver facility, additionally increasing the aggregate commitment amount from $1.5 billion to $1.9 billion.
The facility has an extended 5-year period with a maturity date through August 2027. The benchmark interest rate has been additionally transitioned to Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") due to the upcoming London Inter-Bank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") discontinuation. The applicable interest rate has therefore been amended to the daily SOFR, plus a spread of 1.475% payable monthly in arrears.
"We are extremely pleased with the successful completion of this renewal and the overwhelming support from our banking partners, as evidenced by the $400 million increase in facility size and attractive pricing, which further serves as a testament to our strong performance and high-quality balance sheet. This increase in the revolver commitment provides additional flexibility and enhances Textainer's already well-positioned capital structure," commented Michael K. Chan, Textainer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
About Textainer Group Holdings Limited
Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with more than 4 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials, and we are one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange TGH and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange TXT. Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
+1 415-658-8333
ir@textainer.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.