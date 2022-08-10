General Atomics Scientists Leverage DOE Supercomputers to Advance Fusion Energy

San Diego, CA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientists at General Atomics (GA) and the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) at UC San Diego have been awarded highly sought-after computing time on two leading supercomputers as part of the Department of Energy's (DOE's) Advanced Scientific Computing Research Leadership Computing Challenge (ALCC) program. The award was announced in late June.
ALCC projects, with applications from advanced energy systems to climate change, use DOE supercomputers to uncover unique insights about scientific problems that would otherwise be impossible to solve using experimental approaches. The GA team will use the computing time to examine the behavior of high-energy plasmas in fusion devices.
A key element of the drive to practical fusion energy is accurately simulating the behavior of the fusion fuel during operation. These simulations allow researchers to test theories and design more effective experiments on devices like the DIII-D National Fusion Facility. Such simulations require enormous computing power, and many can only be run effectively on high-end supercomputers like those operated by the DOE.
GA Theory and Computational Science Director Jeff Candy will lead the team, working with GA scientists Emily Belli and Matthias Knolker, and SDSC Lead Scientific Software Developer and Researcher Igor Sfiligoi. The group received an ALCC award of allocations on two supercomputers, Summit at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility in Tennessee, and Perlmutter GPU at the National Energy Research Supercomputing Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California.
The team will use the computing time to perform simulations of turbulence in fusion fuel with the CGYRO code, which was developed at GA specifically for fusion simulations. CGYRO is highly optimized for scalability on systems like Summit and Perlmutter that use cutting-edge GPU-based architectures.
The simulations will use CGYRO to make a critical analysis of a phenomenon known as "H-mode pedestal transport," which describes how energy and particles flow around the edge of a fusion plasma during operation. The team will try to reproduce some key aspects of this process observed during recent experiments at DIII-D.
"We are grateful to NERSC and OLCF for access to these truly cutting-edge systems," said Candy. "We're confident we can use them to great advantage to solve key aspects of the H-mode pedestal mystery."
Please click the following link to see a CGYRO simulation showing turbulent electron motion that can cause slow energy loss in a fusion machine. https://www.ga.com/images/BlogFeaturedImages/ga-scientists-leverage-DOE-belli-alcc.gif
About General Atomics: Since the dawn of the atomic age, General Atomics innovations have advanced the state of the art across the full spectrum of science and technology – from nuclear energy and defense to medicine and high-performance computing. Behind a talented global team of scientists, engineers, and professionals, GA's unique experience and capabilities continue to deliver safe, sustainable, economical, and innovative solutions to meet growing global demands.
Attachment
Evan Polisar General Atomics 858-455-3474 Evan.Polisar@ga.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.