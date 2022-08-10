EnerSys Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

$899 million net sales +10.3% y/y, second highest quarterly revenue and volume

Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) revenue up 13% y/y

>$1B record Q1 orders; backlog grew to $1.5B

Announced closure of Ooltewah plant; ~$8 million annual cost savings

Opened new expanded Richmond distribution center to increase efficiency and lower lead times

Board appointed Rudolph Wynter as a director effective August 1, 2022

Committed to being Scope 1 carbon neutral by 2040 and Scope 2 carbon neutral by 2050



READING, Pa., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys ENS, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on July 3, 2022.

Key Financial Results and Metrics First Quarter ended In millions, except per share amounts July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Change Net Sales $ 899.0 $ 814.9 10.3 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.75 $ 1.01 $ (0.26 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.15 $ 1.25 $ (0.10 ) Operating Earnings (GAAP) $ 50.1 $ 60.9 $ (10.8 ) Adjusted Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 64.8 $ 75.1 $ (10.3 ) EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(2) $ 72.0 $ 85.8 $ (13.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(2) $ 85.5 $ 93.6 $ (8.1 ) Share Repurchases $ 22.9 $ 31.5 $ (8.6 ) Dividend per share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 $ — Total Capital Returned to Stockholders $ 30.0 $ 38.9 $ (8.9 ) (1) Operating Earnings are adjusted for charges that the Company incurs as a result of restructuring and exit activities, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles and other assets, acquisition activities and those charges and credits that are not directly related to operating unit performance. A reconciliation of operating earnings to Non-GAAP adjusted earnings are provided in tables under the section titled Business Segment Operating Results.



(2) Net Earnings are adjusted for depreciation, amortization, interest and income taxes to arrive at Non-GAAP EBITDA. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted for certain charges such as restructuring and exit activities, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles and other assets, acquisition activities and other charges and credits as discussed under Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Message from the CEO

EnerSys had a solid first quarter of fiscal 2023, with revenue of $899 million up 10% year-over-year, the second highest quarterly revenue and volume in our history, even after absorbing ~$30 million of FX headwinds. Demand remained robust across all segments with a third consecutive quarter of over $1 billion of orders (a record for Q1) growing backlog to $1.5 billion. Against a backdrop of persisting global supply constraints, inflation, and foreign exchange headwinds, we have demonstrated proactive pricing discipline to recover costs, achieving the midpoint of our adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $1.15.

We achieved multiple milestones on our operating efficiency initiatives which enabled our Ooltewah facility closure which we expect to yield $8 million of annual cost savings beginning in the second half of fiscal 2023. We also announced the opening of our new expanded Richmond distribution center which will increase efficiencies, lower lead times and better serve our customers.

We continue to innovate and deliver enhanced technology in our product portfolio that will set us apart from our competitors, both in the near- and long-term. Demand for our NexSys® maintenance-free solutions resulted in a record percentage of revenue mix for our Motive Power business. Our TouchSafe line powering product development is progressing and our California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) backup power mandate solutions are expanding with large carriers. Our Fast Charge & Storage initiative saw additional momentum in the quarter, both on software development and customer specification design. In addition, while our products and services are critical to the low carbon transition, as important is reducing our own carbon footprint, and so we recently announced our commitment to achieving Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon neutrality by 2050.

Looking ahead, the diversity of our end markets, ability to recoup inflation through price, record backlog, and broadened product portfolio collectively position us for long-term revenue and earnings growth. Global megatrends such as 5G, rural broadband expansion through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), data center growth, material handling electrification and automation, grid stabilization and electric vehicle charging continue to have long tailwinds which we believe will fuel our future growth. We expect current macro headwinds to continue and are monitoring the near-term economic environment closely. We remain laser focused on what we can control, with our priorities set on pricing, navigating supply disruptions, and improving manufacturing cost performance. Despite the unprecedented geopolitical events and inflationary pressures we have been facing, I remain more confident than ever we will emerge well positioned to deliver exceptional value for our customers and our shareholders.

David M. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer, EnerSys



Summary of Results

First Quarter 2023

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $899.0 million, an increase of 10.3% from the prior year first quarter net sales of $814.9 million and decreased sequentially 0.9% sequentially from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 net sales of $907.0 million. The increase compared to prior year quarter was the result of an 8% increase in pricing and a 7% increase in organic volume, partially offset by a 5% decrease in foreign currency translation impact. The sequential decrease was due to a 2% decrease in foreign currency translation impact and a 1% decrease in organic volume, partially offset by a 2% increase in pricing.

Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders ("Net earnings") for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $31.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $16.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $43.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $10.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Excluding these highlighted items, adjusted Net earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, on a non-GAAP basis, were $1.15, compared to the guidance of $1.10 to $1.20 per diluted share for the first quarter given by the Company on May 25, 2022. These earnings compare to the prior year first quarter adjusted Net earnings of $1.25 per diluted share. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information, which includes tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the quarters ended July 3, 2022 and July 4, 2021.

Second Quarter 2023 Outlook

We expect to continue to operate in a dynamic macro environment and anticipate FX headwinds and European utility inflation will persist for some time. While our order patterns are still very strong, we believe we will weather and potentially benefit from a slowdown due to large portions of our business that are cycle-independent as well as our significant cash flow generation during past cycles. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we expect adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.05 to $1.15, reflecting the seasonally slower quarter, and after absorbing ~($0.08) per share from FX and ($0.04) per share of realized costs that were incurred in Q1'23 due to a significant supply chain disruption. We expect our gross margin to be in the range of 21% - 23%. For the full year of fiscal 2023 we expect capital expenditure to be approximately $100 million.

EnerSys

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In millions, except share and per share data)

Quarter ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Net sales $ 899.0 $ 814.9 Gross profit 185.5 193.2 Operating expenses 127.1 124.5 Restructuring and other exit charges 8.3 7.8 Operating earnings 50.1 60.9 Earnings before income taxes 36.8 52.3 Income tax expense 5.8 8.4 Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders $ 31.0 $ 43.9 Net reported earnings per common share attributable to EnerSys stockholders: Basic $ 0.76 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 1.01 Dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 Weighted-average number of common shares used in reported earnings per share calculations: Basic 40,786,336 42,700,329 Diluted 41,352,646 43,537,344

ENERSYS

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

July 3, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 383,243 $ 402,488 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts: July 3, 2022 - $11,229; March 31, 2022 - $12,219 697,116 719,434 Inventories, net 777,660 715,712 Prepaid and other current assets 154,175 155,559 Total current assets 2,012,194 1,993,193 Property, plant, and equipment, net 489,294 503,264 Goodwill 682,113 700,640 Other intangible assets, net 385,449 396,202 Deferred taxes 54,108 60,479 Other assets 98,753 82,868 Total assets $ 3,721,911 $ 3,736,646 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 45,628 $ 55,084 Accounts payable 343,340 393,096 Accrued expenses 266,463 289,950 Total current liabilities 655,431 738,130 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 1,376,694 1,243,002 Deferred taxes 77,528 78,228 Other liabilities 173,488 184,011 Total liabilities 2,283,141 2,243,371 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at July 3, 2022 and at March 31, 2022 — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 135,000,000 shares authorized, 55,770,404 shares issued and 40,652,871 shares outstanding at July 3, 2022; 55,748,924 shares issued and 40,986,658 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 558 557 Additional paid-in capital 576,294 571,464 Treasury stock at cost, 15,117,533 shares held as of July 3, 2022 and 14,762,266 shares held as of March 31, 2022 (741,786 ) (719,119 ) Retained earnings 1,807,282 1,783,586 Contra equity - indemnification receivable (3,620 ) (3,620 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (203,650 ) (143,495 ) Total EnerSys stockholders' equity 1,435,078 1,489,373 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 3,692 3,902 Total equity 1,438,770 1,493,275 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,721,911 $ 3,736,646

EnerSys

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Quarter ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net earnings $ 30,978 $ 43,929 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,624 24,433 Write-off of assets relating to exit activities 7,445 2,141 Derivatives not designated in hedging relationships: Net (losses) gains (216 ) 6 Cash (settlements) proceeds (600 ) (14 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (173 ) 1,039 Deferred income taxes 20 145 Non-cash interest expense 487 518 Stock-based compensation 5,330 3,659 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (40 ) 4 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,538 24,834 Inventories (81,454 ) (46,307 ) Prepaid and other current assets (5,465 ) (15,595 ) Other assets (886 ) 344 Accounts payable (33,073 ) (36,746 ) Accrued expenses (24,973 ) (50,314 ) Other liabilities 1,567 (219 ) Net cash used in operating activities (71,891 ) (48,143 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (23,014 ) (16,435 ) Proceeds from disposal of facility — 3,268 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment 139 49 Net cash used in investing activities (22,875 ) (13,118 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net (repayments) borrowings on short-term debt (8,022 ) 5,512 Proceeds from Second Amended Revolver borrowings 163,200 65,700 Repayments of Second Amended Revolver borrowings (27,200 ) (5,700 ) Repayments of Second Amended Term Loan — (11,447 ) Option proceeds, net — 386 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (633 ) (4,803 ) Purchase of treasury stock (22,907 ) (31,512 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (7,108 ) (7,435 ) Other 207 214 Net cash provided by financing activities 97,537 10,915 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (22,016 ) 4,771 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (19,245 ) (45,575 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 402,488 451,808 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 383,243 $ 406,233

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, ("GAAP"). EnerSys' management uses the non-GAAP measures "adjusted Net earnings", "adjusted Diluted EPS", "adjusted operating earnings" and "adjusted EBITDA" as applicable, in their analysis of the Company's performance. Adjusted Net earnings and adjusted operating earnings measure, as used by EnerSys in past quarters and years, adjusts Net earnings and operating earnings determined in accordance with GAAP to reflect changes in financial results associated with the Company's restructuring initiatives and other highlighted charges and income items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest income, interest expense, other (income) expense net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude restructuring and exit activities, impairment of goodwill, indefinite-lived intangibles and other assets, acquisition activities and those charges and credits that are not directly related to operating unit performance. EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest income, interest expense, other (income) expense net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management believes the presentation of these financial measures reflecting these non-GAAP adjustments provides important supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company as distinct from results that include items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results and overall business performance; in particular, those charges that the Company incurs as a result of restructuring activities, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles and other assets, acquisition activities and those charges and credits that are not directly related to operating unit performance, such as significant legal proceedings, amortization of Alpha and NorthStar related intangible assets and tax valuation allowance changes, including those related to the AHV (Old-Age and Survivors Insurance) Financing (TRAF) in Switzerland. Because these charges are not incurred as a result of ongoing operations, or are incurred as a result of a potential or previous acquisition, they are not as helpful a measure of the performance of our underlying business, particularly in light of their unpredictable nature and are difficult to forecast. Although we exclude the amortization of purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances. For those items which are non-taxable, the tax expense (benefit) is calculated at 0%.

These non-GAAP disclosures have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for operating earnings, Net earnings or net income determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings is set forth in the table below, providing a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings to the Company's reported operating results for its business segments.

Business Segment Operating Results

Quarter ended ($ millions) July 3, 2022 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 408.6 $ 367.9 $ 122.5 $ 899.0 Operating Earnings $ 7.5 $ 34.1 $ 8.5 $ 50.1 Restructuring and other exit charges 0.2 8.1 — 8.3 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 6.0 — 0.4 6.4 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 13.7 $ 42.2 $ 8.9 $ 64.8





Quarter ended ($ millions) July 4, 2021 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 371.2 $ 336.1 $ 107.6 $ 814.9 Operating Earnings $ 6.6 $ 42.1 $ 12.2 $ 60.9 Restructuring and other exit charges 0.5 8.5 (1.2 ) 7.8 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 6.0 — 0.4 6.4 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 13.1 $ 50.6 $ 11.4 $ 75.1





Increase (Decrease) % from prior year quarter Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales 10.1 % 9.4 % 13.9 % 10.3 % Operating Earnings 13.5 (19.0 ) (30.3 ) (17.7 ) Adjusted Operating Earnings 4.5 (16.5 ) (21.8 ) (13.7 )

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Quarter ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Net Earnings $ 31.0 $ 43.9 Depreciation 15.5 16.0 Amortization 8.1 8.4 Interest 11.6 9.1 Income Taxes 5.8 8.4 EBITDA 72.0 85.8 Non-GAAP adjustments 13.5 7.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85.5 $ 93.6

The following table provides the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliation above:

Quarter ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Restructuring and other exit charges $ 8.3 $ 7.8 Remeasurement of monetary assets included in other (income) expense relating to exit from Russia operations 5.2 — Non-GAAP adjustments $ 13.5 $ 7.8

Included below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted Net earnings to reported amounts. Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings and Net earnings are calculated excluding restructuring and other highlighted charges and credits. The following tables provide additional information regarding certain non-GAAP measures:

Quarter ended (in millions, except share and per share amounts) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Net Earnings reconciliation As reported Net Earnings $ 31.0 $ 43.9 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other exit charges 8.3 (1) 7.8 (1) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 6.4 (2) 6.4 (2) Remeasurement of monetary assets included in other (income) expense relating to exit from Russia operations 5.2 — Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments (3.4 ) (3.7 ) Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings $ 47.5 $ 54.4 Outstanding shares used in per share calculations Basic 40,786,336 42,700,329 Diluted 41,352,646 43,537,344 Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.16 $ 1.28 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.25 Reported Net Earnings (Loss) per share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 1.01 Dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175

The following table provides the line of business allocation of the non-GAAP adjustments of items relating operating earnings (that are allocated to lines of business) shown in the reconciliation above:

Quarter ended ($ millions) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Pre-tax Pre-tax (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Energy Systems 0.2 0.5 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Motive Power 8.1 8.5 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Specialty — (1.2 ) (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Energy Systems 6.0 6.0 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Specialty 0.4 0.4 Total Non-GAAP adjustments $ 14.7 $ 14.2



