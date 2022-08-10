NeoGames Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

– Successfully Completed the Tender Offer for Aspire Global on June 16, 2022 –



– Second Quarter Revenues and Share of NPI Revenues Interest totaled $31.3 million, up 46.4% year-over-year –

– Updates Full Year 2022 Revenue and Share of NPI Revenues Guidance to $194 million to $208 million reflecting completion of Aspire Global Tender –

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. NGMS ("NeoGames" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames, said: "During the quarter, we were excited to complete our tender offer for the shares of Aspire Global plc ("Aspire Global"), a truly transformative transaction that positions us as a leading global provider in technology and content across iLottery, Online Sports Betting and iGaming. Strategically, we are already realizing benefits from the combination. We recently announced a multi-year turnkey project, leveraging our iLottery and BtoBet offerings in Brazil, which marks our entry into the market with an end-to-end solution of iLottery and online Sports Betting. Additionally, we entered into a partnership between BtoBet and SOJOGO, the lottery provider in Mozambique, leveraging our longstanding relationship with Santa Casa, the national lottery in Portugal, to provide our proprietary sportsbook offering for both online operations and its retail network. Furthermore, as Pariplay continues to grow in Alberta, we entered a partnership with the Atlantic Lottery in Canada through Pariplay to offer its aggregation platform and a wide variety of its games content to the Canadian regional lottery organization."

"Leading up to the combination we had strong standalone second quarter results across both the NeoGames and Aspire Global portfolios. Our reported revenues plus our NPI interest were up 46.4% from the same quarter last year. At Aspire standalone, we are also encouraged by 17.0% growth in Euro-denominated revenue for the entire quarter compared to the same quarter last year. We are thrilled to work toward achieving our full potential as we continue to fully integrate our two platforms and execute our strategic goals."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

The total of Revenues and the Company's share in NPI revenues was $31.3 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $21.4 million during the second quarter of 2021, representing a 46.4% increase from the prior year. Revenues were $21.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $12.9 million during the second quarter of 2021. The revenue results include $8.3 million from Aspire Group from the period of June 16, 2022 to June 30, 2022. In addition, the Company's share in NPI revenues was $10.3 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $8.5 million during the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 20.6% year-over-year.

Comprehensive loss was $(12.9) million, or $(0.49) per share, during the second quarter of 2022, compared to comprehensive income of $2.8 million, or $0.10 per share, during the second quarter of 2021. The change in comprehensive income during 2022 was mainly impacted by $14.2 million of Aspire transaction-related expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $10.3 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $8.3 million during the second quarter of 2021 representing an increase of 24.0% year-over-year. Second quarter 2022 results include approximately $1.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA from Aspire Group from the period of June 16, 2022 to June 30, 2022.



Pro Forma Combined Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Highlights2

The total of pro forma combined revenues and the Company's share in NPI revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 including Aspire Global's revenues would have totaled $148.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Pro forma combined revenues would have been $129.4 million during the six months of 2022. In addition, the Company's share in NPI revenues was $19.4 million during the six months of 2022.

Pro forma combined comprehensive loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $18.6 million, or $0.56 per share, and includes $16.3 million of non-recurring transaction-related expenses.

Pro forma combined Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $34.9 million.



Recent Business Highlights

Completed the previously announced tender offer for Aspire Global acquiring 99.31% of the outstanding shares. The shares of Aspire Global that remain outstanding are subject to a squeeze-out proceeding which is expected to be completed during the third quarter.

Entered into a multi-year turnkey project with the lottery operator in Brazil's second largest state of Minas Gerais. The agreement marks the Company's entry into the Brazilian market with an end-to-end solution of iLottery and online Sports Betting. The agreement is the Company's first cooperation with BtoBet, its recently acquired Sports Betting solution as part of Aspire Global.

Expanded presence in Canada through a partnership of Pariplay with Atlantic Lottery. Pariplay now offers innovative, feature packed content from its branded in-house Wizard Games, as well as a wide variety of aggregated third-party games, to players across Atlantic Canada through its Fusion™ platform.

Announced a partnership between BtoBet and SOJOGO, the national lottery operator in Mozambique to provide proprietary sportsbook offering for both online operations and retail network.

Selected as Lottery Supplier of the Year for the second consecutive year in the EGR B2B Awards 2022 in recognition of demonstrated commercial success and leadership in supplying comprehensive online solutions to lotteries, with a wide range of technology platforms, games and managed services.

Entered into two Aspire Core contracts with B-to-C operators to provide full product and managed services in two European regulated markets.

Expanded presence and dominant position in Africa sport betting solutions to 27 countries with a new BtoBet agreement to enter Ethiopia with sportsbook offering to a leading local operator UtopBet.

Obtained Gaming Laboratories International's GLI-33 "Events Wagering System" certification for BtoBet sportsbook platform, allowing for deployment of sportsbook platform to the North American market.

Bolstered presence in the U.S. market with 12 new partnerships to provide content aggregation and games through Pariplay, including among others, going live with BetMGM in Michigan and New Jersey and signing a new agreement with DraftKings.

Expanded relationship with Caesars Entertainment to include Pariplay providing games and aggregation in the U.S. and Ontario.

Launched 11 games on the Pariplay ignite platform which provides content providers and suppliers access to game development frameworks with tested and approved gaming algorithms, infrastructure, licensing and global distribution.

Guidance

The Company currently expects its Revenue and Share of NPI Revenues Interest for the year ending December 31, 2022 to be in the range of $194 million and $208 million. The range reflects the completion of the Aspire Global tender offer on June 16, 2022.

The Company's prior guidance, which was exclusive of any contribution from Aspire Global remains unchanged and is reflected in the above revised range.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release may include EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Aspire Adjusted EBITDA, NPI and NPI Revenues Interest, which are financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS. We use these financial measures to supplement our results presented in accordance with IFRS. We include these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments.

We may also use certain key performance indicators ("KPIs"), including Network NGR and Gross Gaming Revenue ("GGR"), to monitor our operations and inform decisions to drive further growth. These KPIs offer a perspective on the historical performance of our platform in the aggregate across jurisdictions in which we operate. We believe these KPIs are useful indicators of the overall health of our business.

EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Aspire Adjusted EBITDA. We define "EBIT" as net income (loss), plus income taxes, and interest and finance-related expenses. We define "EBITDA" as EBIT, plus depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus share-based compensation, prospective acquisition related expenses and the Company's share in NPI depreciation and amortization. We define Aspire Adjusted EBITDA as Aspire net and total comprehensive (loss) income adjusted to add income tax and interest and finance-related expenses, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation and share in losses in investee. We believe EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating our operating performance, as they are regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors and others in analyzing operating performance and prospects. Adjusted EBITDA and Aspire Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be a substitute for any IFRS financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

NPI. Refers to NeoPollard Interactive LLC that represents the Company's 50/50 joint venture with Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard"). The joint venture was formed for the purpose of identifying, pursuing, winning and executing iLottery contracts in the North American lottery market. NPI is managed by an executive board of four members, consisting of two members appointed by NeoGames and two members appointed by Pollard. NPI has its own general manager and dedicated workforce and operates as a separate entity. However, it relies on NeoGames and Pollard for certain services, such as technology development, business operations and support services from NeoGames and corporate services, including legal, banking and certain human resources services, from Pollard.

Company share in NPI Revenues . NPI Revenues is not recorded as revenues in our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), but rather is reflected in our consolidated financial statements in accordance with the equity method, as we share 50% of the profit (loss) of NPI subject to certain adjustments.

NeoGames S.A.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,685 $ 66,082 Designated cash - 167 Restricted deposit 449 9 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 6,026 2,494 Due from Aspire Group - 1,483 Due from the Michigan Joint Operation and NPI 3,802 3,560 Trade receivables 38,936 3,724 Investment in financial assets 457 - Corporation tax receivable 11,017 - Total current assets $ 190,372 $ 77,519 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Restricted deposit 149 154 Restricted deposits - Joint Venture 4,009 3,848 Property and equipment 4,354 2,159 Intangible assets 348,259 22,354 Right-of-use assets 9,132 7,882 Capital note 1,591 - Company share of Joint Venture 3,924 - Deferred taxes 2,147 1,839 Total non-current assets 373,565 38,236 Total assets $ 563,937 $ 115,755 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 46,060 $ 7,902 Client liabilities 6,067 - Corporation tax payable 9,609 - Lease liabilities 1,680 769 Capital notes and accrued interest due to Aspire Group - 21,086 Deferred payment on business combination 96,327 - Contingent consideration on business combination 26,550 - Employees' withholding payable - 167 Employees' related payables and accruals 7,208 4,202 Total current liabilities $ 193,501 $ 34,126 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans and other due to Caesars, net $ 3,450 $ 12,899 Loans from financial institutions, net 203,451 - Company share of Joint Venture net liabilities 697 830 Lease liabilities 7,519 7,820 Accrued severance pay, net 937 286 Deferred taxes 8,496 - Total non-current liabilities $ 224,550 $ 21,835 EQUITY Share capital 59 45 Reserve with respect to transaction under common control (8,467 ) (8,467 ) Reserve with respect to funding transactions with related parties 20,072 20,072 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,086 ) - Share premium 172,622 70,812 Share based payments reserve 5,750 6,023 Accumulated losses (43,064 ) (28,691 ) Total equity 145,886 59,794 Total liabilities and equity $ 563,937 $ 115,755





NeoGames S.A.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended June 30, Year to date June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 21,052 $ 12,887 $ 34,302 $ 26,236 Distribution expenses 8,440 2,440 10,905 5,086 Development expenses 3,029 1,936 5,571 4,174 Selling and marketing expenses 681 329 1,202 607 General and administrative expenses 4,189 2,881 7,893 5,542 Prospective acquisition related expenses 14,161 - 16,382 - Depreciation and amortization 5,051 3,552 9,005 6,907 35,551 11,138 50,958 22,316 Profit (loss) from operations (14,499 ) 1,749 (16,656 ) 3,920 Interest expenses with respect to funding from related parties 1,227 1,230 2,867 2,414 Finance expenses 1,155 11 1,654 235 The Company's share in profits of Joint Venture 4,566 2,679 8,453 6,523 Profit (loss) before income tax expense (12,315 ) 3,187 (12,724 ) 7,794 Income taxes expense (596 ) (412 ) (1,080 ) (1,069 ) Net and total comprehensive income (loss) $ (12,911 ) $ 2,775 $ (13,804 ) $ 6,725 Net income (loss) per ordinary share outstanding, basic $ (0.49 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.27 Net income (loss) per ordinary share outstanding, diluted $ (0.49 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.25 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 26,158,125 25,150,311 25,902,178 25,067,083 Diluted 26,158,125 26,629,500 25,902,178 26,611,557





NeoGames S.A.

Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended June 30, Year to date June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net and total comprehensive income (loss) $ (12,911 ) $ 2,775 $ (13,804 ) $ 6,725 Income taxes expense 596 412 1,080 1,069 Interest and finance-related expenses 2,382 1,241 4,521 2,649 EBIT (9,933 ) 4,428 (8,203 ) 10,443 Depreciation and amortization 5,051 3,552 9,005 6,907 EBITDA (4,882 ) 7,980 802 17,350 Prospective acquisition related expenses 14,161 - 16,382 - Share-based compensation 998 274 1,593 540 Company share of NPI depreciation and amortization 28 55 57 108 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,305 $ 8,309 $ 18,834 $ 17,998 Portion of Aspire Adjusted EBITDA included in Neogames Adjusted EBITDA for the period (1,289 ) (1,820 ) Aspire Global Adjusted EBITDA, full period3 4 $ 8,652 $ 17,883 Pro forma combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,668 $ 34,897





NeoGames S.A.

Revenues generated by NeoGames as well as Company's share in NPI Revenues

(Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended June 30, Year to date June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Royalties from turnkey contracts $ 7,226 $ 7,620 $ 14,186 $ 16,065 Royalties from games contracts 358 503 894 979 Use of IP rights 2,916 2,001 6,236 3,864 Development and other services - Aspire 421 448 847 928 Development and other services - NPI 1,405 1,925 3,081 3,724 Development and other services - Michigan Joint Operation 426 390 758 676 Revenues $ 12,752 $ 12,887 $ 26,002 $ 26,236 NeoGames' NPI revenues interest $ 10,256 $ 8,506 $ 19,426 $ 16,754 NeoGames Revenues plus NPI revenues interest $ 23,008 $ 21,393 $ 45,428 $ 42,990 Aspire Global revenues 8,300 - 8,300 - Revenues plus NeoGames NPI revenues interest $ 31,308 $ 21,393 $ 53,728 $ 42,990 Aspire Global, full period Core $ 37,457 $ 39,672 $ 75,565 $ 74,261 Games 8,704 7,408 17,704 14,147 Sports 5,285 3,223 10,150 6,063 Net revenues $ 51,446 $ 50,303 $ 103,419 $ 94,471 Pro forma combined revenues $ 64,198 $ 63,190 $ 129,421 $ 120,707 Pro forma combined revenues plus NPI revenues interest $ 74,454 $ 71,696 $ 148,847 $ 137,461





1 The section titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" below contains a description of the non-IFRS financial measures discussed in this press release and reconciliations between historical IFRS and non-IFRS information are contained in the tables below. Throughout this press release, we also provide a number of key performance indicators used by our management and often used by competitors in our industry. These and other key performance indicators are discussed in more detail in the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" in this press release.

2 All of the pro forma combined metrics presented are calculated as if the tender offer was completed on January 1, 2022.

3 Aspire adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended on June 30, 2022 is calculated as the difference between Aspire EBITDA for the six month ended June 30, 2022 (as defined below) and Aspire EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as reported by Aspire converted to US dollars using USD to EUR of 0.89, which was the average USD to EUR exchange rate in the three months ended June 30, 2022, adjusted to add share based compensation and share in losses in investee charges.

4 Aspire adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended on June 30, 2022 is defined as Aspire net and total comprehensive (loss) income adjusted to add income tax and interest and finance-related expenses in the aggregate amount of $1.65 million, depreciation and amortization in the amount of $5.55 million, share based compensation in the amount of $1.62 million and share in losses in investee the amount of $1.88 million.